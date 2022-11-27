Read full article on original website
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 14
Taking a look around the internet to see where the experts are picking the Bruins to play come bowl season.
Caleb Williams painted his fingernails with profane message for Notre Dame
USC quarterback Caleb Williams is exploding on the national college football scene. Now, fans are learning about an odd tradition he has. The AP’s Greg Beacham shared on Twitter Saturday that Williams had “F–K ND” painted across his nails. There was one letter on each of his finger nails to spell out the profane message for USC’s rival. The nails on his right hand had the F-word listed. On his left hand was N-D-X-X.
AOL Corp
Student athletes feel 'tossed aside' after Whittier College ends NCAA Division III sports
Student athlete Caroline Valle, 20, started playing golf competitively at age 6 and was the first in her family to attend college. Like many others, she chose Whittier College because it was close to home and had a reputation for academic and athletic success. As early as last summer, the private liberal arts college boasted 21 NCAA sports teams.
Men's Basketball AP Poll: Despite Two Wins, UCLA Slips Amid Chaos
Houston took over at No. 1 in a week of major shakeups that cost the Bruins some points near the bottom of the top 25.
glendoraathletics.com
Tartan Freshman up ends Bishop Amat 44-34
Glendora was led in scoring by Aspen Suprenant with 16 points and he gathered in 11 rebounds. Jared Ceniceros had 8 pts, Tanner Grable 5 pts , 10 rebounds, Griffin Berdan 5, Aiden Yamazaki 4 pts, 4 rbounds, Brandon Lopez 4 pts, Nick Lee 2 pts.
Pepperdine Graphic
Jordan Benoit: A Student Athlete Finding Balance
Jordan Benoit poses on the beach for the Pepperdine Beach Volleyball Team’s media day in February 2022. Benoit said the best part about beach volleyball is how often she is able to spend time in nature by the water. Photo courtesy of Jordan Benoit. Jordan Benoit, a Pepperdine junior...
ocsportszone.com
Five OC football teams earn trip to CIF Regional Championship Bowl Games
CIF State officials on Sunday announced the pairings for the CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Games Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. Laguna Beach, Northwood, Laguna Hills, Whittier Christian and Yorba Linda earned berths. Winners from the NorCal and SoCal Regional games will advance to the CIF State Football.
AdWeek
Irene Cruz Named Co-Anchor for KABC Weekend Morning News
Irene Cruz has been named weekend morning anchor at Los Angeles ABC owned station KABC. Cruz posted the news on social media saying she is”officially joining” Marc Cota-Robles and Tony Cabrera as the new weekend morning anchor and reporter. “To be a journalist in the place I grew...
topshelfmusicmag.com
Punk in the Park 2022: Day Two
On Sunday, November 6th the annual Punk in the Park Fest invaded Oak Canyon Park for the second day of beer, music and moshing. The fest provided another day of free beer tasting of more than 100 beers from dozens of differing breweries. Los Angeles based band, The Vulturas kicked...
csulauniversitytimes.com
Cal State LA professor dies
On Monday, November 14, faculty and the Chemistry and Biochemistry department were shocked to hear about the passing of long-time professor Chellappah Chanmugathas at 82. He passed away suddenly after his blood pressure dropped, according to his wife, Rada Chanmugathas. Chanmugathas taught organic chemistry at Cal State LA as a...
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California
A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
SoCal weather: Prepare for rain and snow this week
Get ready for some snow and rain in Southern California as the region starts to feel a bit more like winter this week.
907 Pizza on the Way to Fullerton
A possible sale already in the works for the developing project
laloyolan.com
4 local colleges threatened in school shooting note
A handwritten note threatening a shooting at four local campuses was found by a patron at the University of Southern California (USC) vs. University of Notre Dame University football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, according to multiple news sources and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detectives. The Loyolan confirmed that Pepperdine University in Malibu and California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks were among the colleges threatened in the note. LMU is not believed to have been among the four universities threatened.
L.A. Weekly
Social Distortion get in the Holiday Spirit
Social Distortion get in the Holiday Spirit: These are the first two in a series of shows for SoCal punk legends Social Distortion at the House of Blues in Anaheim, with a few more taking place in December. It’s been a long time since Social D put out the Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes album (2011), but Mike Ness is always worth catching live.
Pepperdine Graphic
Pepperdine Heightens Security Measures
Pepperdine University announced heightened security on campus in response to a handwritten note indicating a “shooting at school” Nov. 27, Department of Emergency Services wrote in a Nov. 27 email to the Pepperdine community. The note mentioned four colleges in the Southern California area, one of which was...
18-mile gridlock on California-Nevada border amid slammed holiday travel day
An 18-mile stretch of I-15 is a parking lot as drivers attempt to get home after Thanksgiving.
Driver crashes through lunch tables, slams into elementary school in Anaheim
Police are trying to determine what caused a driver to slam into the side of an elementary school in Anaheim Monday night. The car crashed into Clara Barton Elementary School in the 1900 block of West Clearbrook Lane around 7:50 p.m., Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Sutter said. Arriving officers found the crash involved a single […]
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
