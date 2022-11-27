ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Crowley’s 24 help Southern Miss beat Mobile 103-52

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Austin Crowley’s 24 points helped Southern Miss defeat Mobile 103-52 on Sunday night.

Crowley added three steals for the Golden Eagles (7-0). Felipe Haase added 17 points and 12 rebounds. DeAndre Pinckney finished with 12 points.

Damariee Jones finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for the Rams. Mobile also got seven points from Ezra McKenna and Alan Lang finished with six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
ourmshome.com

Five local players sign baseball scholarships with Southern Miss

University of Southern Mississippi head baseball coach Scott Berry announced recently the addition of 15 players for the 2024 season, including five student/athletes from the “Southern Six.”. The new signees include: right-hander pitcher/infielder Cal Culpepper (Clarkdale, Miss.), infielder T.J. Dunsford (East Central HS), catcher Jacob Keys (Brandon, Miss.), right-handed...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Mississippi Press

Prep Roundup: Greyhounds come up short in South State bid; Gators dominated by Picayune

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- In the end, it came down to simple math: Three is better than one. Brandon’s trio of stars -- quarterback Landon Varnes, running back Nate Blount and receiver Lester Miller -- accounted for 542 yards and four touchdowns, outgaining the entire Ocean Springs team by 166 yards, and ultimately proving too much for Greyhound quarterback Bray Hubbard and his teammates to overcome as the Bulldogs repeated as South State champions with a 34-31 victory last Friday night on Hugh Pepper Field.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Sea Wolves fire Head Coach Phil Esposito

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Sea Wolves are looking for a new head coach after firing Phil Esposito, Monday. The Biloxi-based team is currently last in the Continental Division of the Federal Prospects Hockey League with a 2-9-2 record. Previously, Esposito coached multiple teams in the Southern Professional Hockey League, as well as the FPHL.
BILOXI, MS
prentissheadlight.com

Two possible tornadoes reported in the county

There are being reports of two possible tornado touch downs earlier this afternoon. Jefferson Davis County firefighters are reporting debris and structural damage from one of the possible tornadoes off Barnes Avenue in Bassfield. MHP has also reported a possible tornado touched down on Highway 35 at the Jefferson Davis/Marion County Line.
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Michael Edward Hanson

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Michael Edward Hanson, who Marshals said could be in the Lott Road, Wilmer area. Michael Edward Hanson is wanted by the […]
WILMER, AL
WKRG News 5

Mississippi man accused of stabbing woman found dead

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WHLT) – The man who was wanted for stabbing a woman in Marion County was found dead. Marion County deputies said Johnny Lee Nichols was found dead in Moss Point. CBS affiliate WLOX reported Nichols shot and killed himself near 2nd Street Park. Nichols was wanted for attempted murder in Marion County […]
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Biloxi shooting leaves 14-year-old wounded

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Sunday night shooting in Biloxi has left a 14-year-old wounded. Police responded to the area of Highland Drive just after 9 p.m. Officials have closed the road off, and the scene is active as of 9:16 p.m. The victim was transported via AMR to a...
BILOXI, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man wanted in stabbing, kills himself in front of police officers

A Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder died Saturday after he shot himself in front police officer near a Gulf Coast park. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, had called to turn himself in to officers after he reportedly entered a house in Marion County and stabbed a woman multiple times while others in the house were asleep. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
MOSS POINT, MS
WDAM-TV

No injuries reported in 2-vehicle collision, vehicle fire on I-59

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - No injuries were reported in a 2-vehicle collision on Interstate 59, which resulted in a vehicle fire. At approximately 7:45 a.m Tuesday morning, firefighters from the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department and Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to the report of a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision on Interstate 59 Southbound, just north of the Bouie River Bridge.
HATTIESBURG, MS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
583K+
Post
622M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy