East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy starts annual Give Thanks fund raiser

KINGSPORT — The Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy choirs will present a full slate of holiday concerts in and around the Tri-Cities during the month of December. The choirs will kick things off by performing alongside the Symphony of the Mountains and its many guests at this year’s “By the Fireside” concerts Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia. Both concerts begin at 3 p.m.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO