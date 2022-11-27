East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy starts annual Give Thanks fund raiser

Read full article on original website
Related
Coalition for Kids needs community help to bring Christmas to children
Coalition for Kids, a local after-school nonprofit, urgently needs community donations to help fund their upcoming Shopping for Others holiday event after their expansion into Washington County has nearly doubled the number of children they reach. Coalition for Kids (C4K) is a name that many folks in the community recognize...
Hawkins event reminds community of Isaiah 117 House's purpose
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins and Hancock County Chapter of Isaiah 117 House held an event to remind the community of its mission as it prepares to build a house in the area. Isaiah 117 House is a nonprofit that provides foster care children with a temporary home when they enter the foster care system.
Christmas spirit fills the December 'History Happenings' of our region
The Christmas spirit comes to our regions’ historic sites in December with the 1818 Christmas celebration at the Netherland Inn in Kingsport, the Christmas in the Country celebration at Exchange Place in Kingsport and Visions of Christmas at Tipton-Haynes in Johnson City, just to name a few. Netherland Inn.
A Buccaneer Christmas at ETSU
East Tennessee State athletes and cheerleaders hosted a group of children from the Coalition for Kids at the Buccaneer Christmas event Tuesday night at the Minidome. Santa Claus paid a visit, and all the kids got to run and play with their hosts before receiving gifts.
Gym to host second annual holiday 5k in Rogersville
ROGERSVILLE — Mindful Body Fitness in Rogersville will host its second annual Holiday Hustle 5K run on Dec. 17. The race will take place through downtown Rogersville and will start at 8 a.m. Runners will gather at the gym for the start of the race.
Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
Program collecting coats, blankets for needy
KINGSPORT — For years, the Kitchen of Hope has filled the plates of the homeless families and individuals of Kingsport. Approaching the cold weather months, another program is entering its third year of putting warm clothes on the backs of our neighbors. The program is called “Cover Thy Warmth...
Roan Mountain Christmas celebration will include Scottish dancing.
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The biggest event of the holiday season for Roan Mountain State Park is a new event that the rangers hope will become a recurring celebration. On Friday, Dec. 16 from 7-9 p.m. the park will be hosting a Christmas céilí at the Roan Mountain State Park Conference Center. An Irish céilí (or cèilidh if you’re Scottish) is a traditional social gathering that often includes traditional dance, music, storytelling and all kinds of good fun. The park will be hosting this holiday-themed dance céilí in honor of the region’s Scotch-Irish heritage.
Salvation Army emergency shelter bursting at seams since August
KINGSPORT — Even before cold weather moved in, the Salvation Army shelter was full, officials said. “The shelter is always full this time of year, but what has been surprising to us is that we have been operating at capacity since August nearly every night,” Capt. Aaron Abrams, corps officer for the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport, said.
King welcomes trio of beloved children’s authors
BRISTOL — King University’s Institute for Faith & Culture will host award-winning authors Katherine Paterson, Stephanie S. Tolan and Kimberly Brubaker Bradley on Wednesday and Thursday as part of its 2022-23 speaker series, “Hunger and Gladness.”. The trio have won numerous accolades among them, including the National...
Don & Candus Wells named, Children’s Advocacy Center files answer in Reward Fund suit
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – New motions have been filed in the Summer Wells Reward Fund lawsuit. The Church Hill Rescue Squad filed the lawsuit on June 30, 2022 asking for a judge to determine who gets the $40,305.47 of the Summer Wells Reward Fund. Summer’s parents, Don and Candus Wells, have been added as defendants […]
Award-winning MECCA choirs to present holiday concerts
KINGSPORT — The Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy choirs will present a full slate of holiday concerts in and around the Tri-Cities during the month of December. The choirs will kick things off by performing alongside the Symphony of the Mountains and its many guests at this year’s “By the Fireside” concerts Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia. Both concerts begin at 3 p.m.
Watch now: Beth Quillen of West Ridge in Teacher Spotlight
BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge High School special education teacher Beth Quillen arrives early and stays late.
Chamber of Commerce to host Multi-Generational Workshop with Jessica Stollings-Holder
The Chamber of Commerce, serving Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County, will host a Multi-Generational Workshop Wednesday with renowned author and speaker Jessica Stollings-Holder. The workshop begins at 2 p.m. at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City.
Yes, Wise, there is a Santa and Mrs. Claus in town
WISE — Ben and Kim Mays are hosting a couple from up north at their Wise home this December. Ben, chair of the UVA Wise Visual and Performing Arts Department, and Kim, an experienced actor with several screen and stage credits, are stepping out of their Nottingham Place residence on some nights through December so their frequent Airbnb guests the Clauses can hold holiday events on the front porch.
ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine students planning Reindeer Run/Walk fundraiser
The Organization of Student Representatives at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine is hosting a 5K Reindeer Run/Walk fundraiser to benefit the Willow Unit at Woodridge Hospital. The event will he held Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.
5th Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Curt’s Ace Hardware brand continues to grow in the Tri-Cities as the fifth location opened in Elizabethton on Tuesday. The store is located at 1731 Highway 19E. A grand opening celebration was held as the ribbon was cut at the new destination for tools and home improvement supplies. Food City […]
Johnson City: Immersive, live nativity returns for second year
A popular event hosted in Boones Creek last year is returning for another year, this December. Boone Trail Baptist Church last year hosted its first live nativity drive through, free to the public, and was overwhelmed with the turnout. Organizers say the event returns this year, with some changes to...
Elizabethton Parks continue Christmas celebrations at Covered Bridge Park
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department continue to celebrate the coming of Christmas in its park, with the focus centered on the Covered Bridge Park this weekend. On Saturday, from 3-5 p.m. the department will present Character Christmas at Covered Bridge Park on Saturday, Dec. 3, from...
Great-grandmother raising four children under 17
KINGSPORT — Virginia Long was a young mother when she first turned to the Salvation Army for assistance. Now, three generations and more than 30 years later, she finds herself there yet again — this time to help make Christmas a little brighter for her great-grandchildren. The 72-year-old...
