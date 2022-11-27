ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Several rounds of cold on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our latest storm has moved out leaving behind a light coating of snow and a few icy patches. Plenty of cold air moved in with it and this will linger into Wednesday. We’ll start off in the teens, feeling more like the single digits thanks to a breeze. By the afternoon we’ll warm to the low 30s under sunny skies but the wind chill will make it feel more like the low to mid 20s.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 First Alert Weather Update: Snow moving out

An Omaha nonprofit is fixing bikes for a good cause. Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case. Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. Updated: 2 hours ago. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday

An icy mix of freezing drizzle and slight snow expected across the metro this morning into the early afternoon. Snow winding down by early evening. A second 13-year-old was arrested for murder of another teen. An Omaha man is facing charges of "lews acts." Local school hits zero-waste goal. Giving...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Outages reported as winds, cold roll through Omaha-metro

An icy mix of freezing drizzle and slight snow expected across the metro this morning into the early afternoon. Snow winding down by early evening. Homeowners want a stoplight at a busy intersection. Giving Tuesday: How to help Omaha-metro organizations. Updated: 8 hours ago. Marjorie Moss of SHARE Omaha talks...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Winter Weather Advisory results in slick roads for Nebraskans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Drivers travelling throughout Nebraska will have to deal with slick and icy roads on Tuesday. Several Winter Weather Advisories took effect late Monday night to early Tuesday morning and continued until 6 p.m. The snow began in northwest Nebraska late Monday night and pushed southeastward through the overnight and into Tuesday.
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Snowy forecast tomorrow; Temperature swings ahead

The weather pattern will be turning more active this week as the disturbance to our northwest gathers strength. You can see some snow in the Rockies this morning, but not much to show yet in KELOLAND as of 7am. We expect accumulating snow late tonight and tomorrow, with a Winter...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Snow has made its way to northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A winter storm has made its way to northeast Nebraska with low visibility conditions. The worst of Tuesday's winter storm, in terms of snowfall, is forecast in northeast Nebraska. National Weather Service forecasters say anywhere from three to five inches of snow could fall by the time...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Snow and strong wind likely Tuesday

Cool and cloudy this morning with northwest winds gusting up to 25mph. Winds die down this afternoon but we stay on the cool side with highs in the mid-40s. A few showers south of Omaha tonight, gusty winds will bring cooler conditions Sunday. New bird flu case in Nebraska commercial...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Power outages affect thousands in Omaha-metro, southwest Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands were without power Tuesday morning as the area’s first substantial winter weather system pushed through the Omaha-metro area. At 12:10 p.m., OPPD reported that power was gradually being restored, but many are still without power. “The number of customers without power has dropped from...
OMAHA, NE

