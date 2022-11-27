Read full article on original website
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Several rounds of cold on the way
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our latest storm has moved out leaving behind a light coating of snow and a few icy patches. Plenty of cold air moved in with it and this will linger into Wednesday. We’ll start off in the teens, feeling more like the single digits thanks to a breeze. By the afternoon we’ll warm to the low 30s under sunny skies but the wind chill will make it feel more like the low to mid 20s.
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Frigid air today but a nice warm up is coming
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures out the door this morning are a good 20-25 degrees colder for you than early on yesterday morning. You won’t have to contend with any drizzle though as the roads are much drier. Bundle up not only for the morning but for the entire day as well.
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Update: Snow moving out
An Omaha nonprofit is fixing bikes for a good cause. Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case. Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. Updated: 2 hours ago. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's...
WOWT
Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday
An icy mix of freezing drizzle and slight snow expected across the metro this morning into the early afternoon. Snow winding down by early evening. A second 13-year-old was arrested for murder of another teen. An Omaha man is facing charges of "lews acts." Local school hits zero-waste goal. Giving...
WOWT
Outages reported as winds, cold roll through Omaha-metro
An icy mix of freezing drizzle and slight snow expected across the metro this morning into the early afternoon. Snow winding down by early evening. Homeowners want a stoplight at a busy intersection. Giving Tuesday: How to help Omaha-metro organizations. Updated: 8 hours ago. Marjorie Moss of SHARE Omaha talks...
KETV.com
Omaha snow guide: Road conditions, closings and everything you need for winter weather
OMAHA, Neb. — When winter weather hits the metro, we have what you need to stay informed and up-to-date. Below are links to information you may need during winter weather conditions if you are traveling. For a look at travel conditions across Nebraska and Iowa, visit the NDOT and...
1011now.com
Winter Weather Advisory results in slick roads for Nebraskans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Drivers travelling throughout Nebraska will have to deal with slick and icy roads on Tuesday. Several Winter Weather Advisories took effect late Monday night to early Tuesday morning and continued until 6 p.m. The snow began in northwest Nebraska late Monday night and pushed southeastward through the overnight and into Tuesday.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Tuesday storm system brings wind, cold air, snow, ice
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mild start to the work week changes are coming! Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day as temperatures take a dive coming along with drizzle that changes to snow. This early drizzle could bring concerns for icy conditions as temperatures fall through the...
WOWT
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Breezy but mild Monday before snow moves in on Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our work week will start off on a pretty pleasant note for late November. The day starts with sunshine with cloud cover gradually increasing as the day goes along. Despite that, temperatures will end up in the low 50s for highs, a little bit above average...
KELOLAND TV
Snowy forecast tomorrow; Temperature swings ahead
The weather pattern will be turning more active this week as the disturbance to our northwest gathers strength. You can see some snow in the Rockies this morning, but not much to show yet in KELOLAND as of 7am. We expect accumulating snow late tonight and tomorrow, with a Winter...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made its way to northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A winter storm has made its way to northeast Nebraska with low visibility conditions. The worst of Tuesday's winter storm, in terms of snowfall, is forecast in northeast Nebraska. National Weather Service forecasters say anywhere from three to five inches of snow could fall by the time...
Potentially 'Monstrous' Weather System Hits Missouri Today
It brings with it the chance of severe storms in St. Louis
klkntv.com
Lincoln prepares for winter driving as Nebraska gets a glimpse of snowy weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got a taste of winter weather on Tuesday, which led to a number of crashes across the state. Nebraska State Patrol and several local law enforcement agencies said they received calls all morning for vehicles sliding off the interstate and other highways. Truckers at...
Tuesday snowstorm: Timing, totals, temperatures
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
WOWT
Snow and strong wind likely Tuesday
Cool and cloudy this morning with northwest winds gusting up to 25mph. Winds die down this afternoon but we stay on the cool side with highs in the mid-40s. A few showers south of Omaha tonight, gusty winds will bring cooler conditions Sunday. New bird flu case in Nebraska commercial...
WOWT
Power outages affect thousands in Omaha-metro, southwest Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands were without power Tuesday morning as the area’s first substantial winter weather system pushed through the Omaha-metro area. At 12:10 p.m., OPPD reported that power was gradually being restored, but many are still without power. “The number of customers without power has dropped from...
