Jim Harbaugh Says 1 Player Became 'Legend' Against Ohio State
Michigan got the biggest win of its season to date last Saturday against Ohio State. It was the Wolverines' first win in Columbus since 2000 and it also sent them to the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday against the Purdue Boilermakers. One of the main reasons, if not the...
Ohio State Football might lose Brian Hartline to head coaching job
When you are an elite college football program, you tend to lose assistant coaches to other programs. Programs poach your team to get assistants to become head coaches. The Ohio State football program already had to deal with that when Jeff Hafley was poached by Boston College. Another assistant coach...
College Football World Not Happy With Kirk Herbstreit's Ohio State Comment
On Tuesday night, the latest College Football Playoff rankings were released with Georgia taking the top spot. Michigan, TCU, USC and Ohio State rounded out the top five. During ESPN's breakdown of the latest rankings, Kirk Herbstreit said something that irked a few fans. Herbstreit suggested the Rose Bowl should...
College Football World Stunned By Urban Meyer's No. 1 Team
This one must've hurt Urban Meyer to his core. The former Ohio State head coach ranked the Michigan Wolverines as the No. 1 team in the nation after Saturday's blowout win over the Buckeyes in Columbus. Meyer has his former arch rival at No. 1 — followed by Georgia, TCU...
Playoff Chairman Leaves Door Open For Ohio State To Make Playoff
The College Football Playoff committee made their feelings clear on Tuesday night with their placement of Ohio State at No. 5 and recent comments from Playoff chair Boo Corrigan further support that. Per ESPN senior writer Heather Dinich, Corrigan said: "there's a lot of respect for Ohio State in the...
Stephen A. Smith: Ohio State Should Have 'The' Taken Out Of Name After Michigan Loss
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith didn't hold back on "First Take" when talking about Ohio State's place in the College Football Playoff rankings. At the moment, the Buckeyes are the No. 5 team in the country. Smith started his rant by saying Ohio State got its "ass kicked" against Michigan....
Look: Notable Change Made To Ryan Day's Wikipedia Page
Michigan rocked the college football world by not just beating Ohio State on Saturday but routing its rival 45-23. The beatdown in Ohio Stadium was a brutal blow for the Buckeyes, which had national championship aspirations this season but now won't win their own division for the second season in a ...
Look: Ohio State Player's Mom Has Message For Fans
Following Ohio State's gutting loss to Michigan, a player's mother urged civility on Twitter. Amanda Peterson Babb, wide receiver Kamryn Babb's mom, called for fans to think twice about directing hateful messages toward Buckeyes players. "Friendly reminder to all the Twitter people," she wrote Sunday evening. "The kids you are...
Look: Ohio State Has Better National Title Odds Than TCU, USC
Ohio State is ranked No. 5 in this week's College Football Playoff rankings. Fresh off a blowout home loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes will not play in the Big Ten Championship game this weekend. That being said, some people seem to think they have a chance to sneak their way back into the CFP field.
Stephen A. Smith Makes Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
With the College Football Playoff just weeks away from being set, Stephen A. Smith gave some of his thoughts on who should be the No. 4 seed. Inviting Paul Finebaum onto Tuesday's episode of "First Take," Stephen A. laid out his argument that if TCU and USC lose championship weekend, Nick Saban and Alabama should sneak into the four-spot over Ohio State. Pointing to the Buckeyes' ugly loss to Michigan:
Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires
Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan OL Ryan Hayes calls out Ohio State backup for mocking his own starters
What a day it was if you are either part of the Michigan football program, or one of their supporters, as the Wolverines went into Columbus, stomped a mud-hole in the butt of Ohio State, and proceeded to walk it try. After trailing at halftime, the Wolverines absolutely destroyed the Buckeyes in the second half, and it was obvious, once again, that Michigan was by far the tougher, and superior team on the field. Now, Wolverines OL Ryan Hayes has called out an Ohio State backup player for mocking his own starters.
College Sports World Reacts To Ohio State President Decision
Times are pretty tough at Ohio State right now. On Saturday, Ohio State lost to Michigan for the second straight year. The Buckeyes are likely out of the College Football Playoff race with the loss, barring some help this weekend. On Monday, the Columbus Dispatch reported that the school's president,...
Former Buckeyes Player Has 1-Word Reaction To Urban Meyer Photo
Urban Meyer didn't look happy while he was watching the Ohio State-Michigan game on Saturday afternoon. Meyer, who coached at Ohio State from 2012-18, had a smug look on his face as the Buckeyes were in the process of eventually falling to the Wolverines. Gareon Conley, who played under Meyer from 2014-16, knew that look too well.
Conflicting Reports Surface On Major Coach's Interest In UC Job
The Bearcats are beginning their search for the next person to lead the football program.
UC Football Legend Weighs In On Bearcats Coaching Search
Cincinnati has question marks at quarterback and head coach going into the Big 12.
Former Ohio State Coach Named Luke Fickell's Interim Replacement
The Cincinnati Bearcats are once again going back to the Ohio State well after losing Luke Fickell to Wisconsin over the weekend. Per The Athletic's Justin Williams, Kerry Coombs, a former Buckeyes defensive coordinator, will take over as the interim in Cincy. "Kerry Coombs has been named interim coach of...
Report: How Much Wisconsin Is Paying Luke Fickell
Wisconsin is prepared to pay up for its new head coach. The school is set to hire Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati and is prepared to offer him $6 million a year, per Jeff Potrykus. That's a big number for a school that's looking to get back to being a...
Troy Smith's Message For Ohio State Players Is Going Viral
Former Heisman Trophy-winning Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith had a message for every Buckeye following the team's loss to Michigan on Saturday. Posing with a number of former teammates and OSU players, Smith said, "No one in this pic would let them plant the flag on the Block O!!!!!!" Smith's...
Seven Potential Candidates To Replace Luke Fickell
Cincinnati is entering the coaching wilderness this offseason.
