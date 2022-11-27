ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Notable Change Made To Ryan Day's Wikipedia Page

Michigan rocked the college football world by not just beating Ohio State on Saturday but routing its rival 45-23. The beatdown in Ohio Stadium was a brutal blow for the Buckeyes, which had national championship aspirations this season but now won't win their own division for the second season in a ...
Look: Ohio State Player's Mom Has Message For Fans

Following Ohio State's gutting loss to Michigan, a player's mother urged civility on Twitter. Amanda Peterson Babb, wide receiver Kamryn Babb's mom, called for fans to think twice about directing hateful messages toward Buckeyes players. "Friendly reminder to all the Twitter people," she wrote Sunday evening. "The kids you are...
Look: Ohio State Has Better National Title Odds Than TCU, USC

Ohio State is ranked No. 5 in this week's College Football Playoff rankings. Fresh off a blowout home loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes will not play in the Big Ten Championship game this weekend. That being said, some people seem to think they have a chance to sneak their way back into the CFP field.
Stephen A. Smith Makes Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

With the College Football Playoff just weeks away from being set, Stephen A. Smith gave some of his thoughts on who should be the No. 4 seed. Inviting Paul Finebaum onto Tuesday's episode of "First Take," Stephen A. laid out his argument that if TCU and USC lose championship weekend, Nick Saban and Alabama should sneak into the four-spot over Ohio State. Pointing to the Buckeyes' ugly loss to Michigan:
Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires

Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
Michigan OL Ryan Hayes calls out Ohio State backup for mocking his own starters

What a day it was if you are either part of the Michigan football program, or one of their supporters, as the Wolverines went into Columbus, stomped a mud-hole in the butt of Ohio State, and proceeded to walk it try. After trailing at halftime, the Wolverines absolutely destroyed the Buckeyes in the second half, and it was obvious, once again, that Michigan was by far the tougher, and superior team on the field. Now, Wolverines OL Ryan Hayes has called out an Ohio State backup player for mocking his own starters.
College Sports World Reacts To Ohio State President Decision

Times are pretty tough at Ohio State right now. On Saturday, Ohio State lost to Michigan for the second straight year. The Buckeyes are likely out of the College Football Playoff race with the loss, barring some help this weekend. On Monday, the Columbus Dispatch reported that the school's president,...
Former Buckeyes Player Has 1-Word Reaction To Urban Meyer Photo

Urban Meyer didn't look happy while he was watching the Ohio State-Michigan game on Saturday afternoon. Meyer, who coached at Ohio State from 2012-18, had a smug look on his face as the Buckeyes were in the process of eventually falling to the Wolverines. Gareon Conley, who played under Meyer from 2014-16, knew that look too well.
Report: How Much Wisconsin Is Paying Luke Fickell

Wisconsin is prepared to pay up for its new head coach. The school is set to hire Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati and is prepared to offer him $6 million a year, per Jeff Potrykus. That's a big number for a school that's looking to get back to being a...
Troy Smith's Message For Ohio State Players Is Going Viral

Former Heisman Trophy-winning Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith had a message for every Buckeye following the team's loss to Michigan on Saturday. Posing with a number of former teammates and OSU players, Smith said, "No one in this pic would let them plant the flag on the Block O!!!!!!" Smith's...
