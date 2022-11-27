Read full article on original website
NY Rangers need a major shake up to salvage 2022-2023 season
The Rangers are spiraling out of control. The team has no killer instinct, no winning spirit, and seem to get derailed in games when even the slightest bounce goes the other way. It’s tough to address the mental aspect of the game without winning, so the goal should be putting them in a position to win. The Rangers need a major shake up to right the ship, and while many think that means a trade, it simply means dressing the best roster and line combinations.
Detroit Red Wings' David Perron excited to play with Tyler Bertuzzi. Here's why
Derek Lalonde made a few changes to his lines as the Detroit Red Wings try to start another winning streak. One of the new looks at Tuesday's practice, as the Wings prepared to host the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday, had David Perron on a line with Tyler Bertuzzi (and Michael Rasmussen at center). Perron was enthusiastic about the possiblities.
'Ashamed' Igor Shesterkin, Rangers take on Senators
The New York Rangers will look to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night before the teams meet again on Friday in New York. The Rangers are coming off a 5-3 setback to visiting New Jersey on Monday after losing 4-3 to Edmonton and 3-2 to Anaheim. Ottawa is coming off a 3-2 overtime win against host Los Angeles on Sunday after knocking off the Ducks on Friday.
Red Wings Prospect Report: Cossa, Hanas, Tyutyayev & More
Hockey fans in the Midwest have no shortage of options when it comes to viewing the Detroit Red Wings and their prospects. Two and a half hours to the west is their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. About an hour south of Detroit is their ECHL affiliate, the Toledo Walleye. If you are within reasonable driving distance of all three cities, you have all the opportunity in the world to see the present and future of the team from Hockeytown.
Rangers Starting to See Cracks in Gallant’s Coaching Experience
The New York Rangers have performed well below expectations through the first 22 games of the 2022-23 NHL season, highlighted by an ugly 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (Nov. 26). Nearly every player has struggled, and when Leon Draisaitl tapped home the Oilers’ fourth goal of the third period, erasing the Rangers’ 3-0 lead, the fans at Madison Square Garden had finally reached a boiling point.
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects
With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
Flyers’ Tortorella doesn’t ‘have enough’ to compete
Following ten straight losses, John Tortorella didn’t care to analyze another performance with the media. Before the loss on Long Island, Tortorella said he would not answer questions about individuals. He would address the team. The answers he provided following the loss weren’t full of insight pertaining to the questions. However, if you’re reading the room, they correlate to previous postgame press conferences during the ten-game losing streak.
Coyotes proposed new arena project advances to public vote
TEMPE, Ariz. -- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reiterated the League's strong support for the Arizona Coyotes' proposed new arena before Tempe City Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to advance the proposal to a public vote. "We've been as committed to this community as any major league sports league could be,"...
Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a...
3 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-3 Win vs. the Rangers – 11/28/22
On Nov. 28 the New Jersey Devils secured a comeback victory against the New York Rangers and earned their spot at the top of the league standings accumulating 38 points in 23 games. Additionally, they became the first team in NHL history to win 13 games in the month of November.
