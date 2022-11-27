ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

worldboxingnews.net

The night Mike Tyson was the baddest heavyweight ever

The formidable Pay Per View legend Mike Tyson holds a claim to fame today. He’s the youngest heavyweight champion of all time. And for one moment in the history of boxing, a fighter named Tyson was – on a single night, simply the most menacing heavyweight fighter that’s ever been.
theScore

Pimblett accepts Jake Paul's $1M sparring challenge under condition

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has accepted a $1-million sparring challenge from Jake Paul, but he won't travel ahead of his Dec. 10 fight. "I'm not going to Puerto Rico next week when I'm fighting next Saturday, Pimblett said in a video response posted by ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "If you want to come and spar, get to the (UFC Performance Institute) next week. As I said, I'll fight Saturday, I'll chill Sunday, and I'll beat you up Monday. Offer's there."
The Spun

UFC Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz's run with the UFC has come to an end - for now. MMA Fighting reported on Tuesday that Diaz was officially removed from the UFC roster. Promotion officials then confirmed the news with ESPN. Diaz last fought for the UFC on Sept. 10 against Tony Ferguson. He won...
bjpenndotcom

Paddy Pimblett accepts Jake Paul’s sparring challenge: “I fight Saturday, I’ll chill Sunday and I’ll beat you up Monday”

Paddy Pimblett has accepted Jake Paul’s offer to spar him. Pimbeltt recently came out and accused Paul of fixing his fights and he pointed to the Anderson Silva fight. He thinks Paul never landed the punch that dropped Silva, and to no surprise, Paul responded to those claims. Paul also issued a challenge to spar him if he didn’t think his power was real.
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury: I Think Wilder’s A Piece Of Sh!t As A Person; I Hope Ruiz Knocks Him Out Cold!

Tyson Fury figures a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder would sell well in England, where the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion is a bigger star than ever in his home country. More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for Fury’s unforeseen third fight against British rival Dereck Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Wilder’s pulverizing power, in addition to their intense dislike for one another, would make Fury-Wilder IV more marketable than many other fights that could be made for Fury in his homeland.
TMZ.com

Paddy Pimblett Counters Jake Paul Offer To Spar, Meet Me In Vegas This Week!

UFC star Paddy The Baddy" Pimblett is responding to Jake Paul's $1 million sparring challenge ... telling us he's 100% down to box the Problem Child this week in Las Vegas!. The 27-year-old UFC star joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weekdays on FS1) ... where he was asked about 25-year-old Paul's offer to spar, and whether he's truly interested.
MMAmania.com

Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out

Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five-round war.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jake Paul wastes no time challenging Nate Diaz after free agency official: 'Offer is ready when you are'

According to Jake Paul, the majority of the work is done for a boxing match with Nate Diaz. He just needs the other side to get on board. Just minutes after news broke Tuesday that Diaz was officially free of all contractual ties with the UFC, Paul took to social media to publicly call for the showdown that many fight fans have expected to materialize for some time.

