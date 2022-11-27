Read full article on original website
Mike Tyson threatens Canelo Alvarez he’ll return to ring for fight if he ‘dares touch Lionel Messi’ after World Cup row
MIKE TYSON has warned Canelo Alvarez he'll deal with him in the ring if he lays a finger on Lionel Messi. Undisputed super-middleweight king Canelo threatened Messi after a photo appeared to show the footy star kicking a Mexico shirt that lay on the dressing room floor after Argentina's World Cup win over The Tricolour.
Santiago Ponzinibbio warns Canelo Alvarez for threatening Lionel Messi: “Brother, if you want to fight, I’m ready, but leave Messi be”
The 2022 World Cup has begun with 32 nations battling it out on the pitch for the ultimate prize in Qatar. Following Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico, an unexpected rivalry broke out between boxing star Canelo Alvarez and UFC fighter Santiago Ponzinibbio. The beef started after a video surfaced...
worldboxingnews.net
The night Mike Tyson was the baddest heavyweight ever
The formidable Pay Per View legend Mike Tyson holds a claim to fame today. He’s the youngest heavyweight champion of all time. And for one moment in the history of boxing, a fighter named Tyson was – on a single night, simply the most menacing heavyweight fighter that’s ever been.
theScore
Pimblett accepts Jake Paul's $1M sparring challenge under condition
UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has accepted a $1-million sparring challenge from Jake Paul, but he won't travel ahead of his Dec. 10 fight. "I'm not going to Puerto Rico next week when I'm fighting next Saturday, Pimblett said in a video response posted by ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "If you want to come and spar, get to the (UFC Performance Institute) next week. As I said, I'll fight Saturday, I'll chill Sunday, and I'll beat you up Monday. Offer's there."
UFC Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz's run with the UFC has come to an end - for now. MMA Fighting reported on Tuesday that Diaz was officially removed from the UFC roster. Promotion officials then confirmed the news with ESPN. Diaz last fought for the UFC on Sept. 10 against Tony Ferguson. He won...
Boxing Referee Claims He Cheated to Help Manny Pacquiao in 2000
The result gave Pacquiao his 30th career win and allowed him to retain his WBC International super-bantamweight title.
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo warns Terence Crawford: “Don’t call my name unless you’re ready to fight”
By Brian Webber: Jermell Charlo warned Terence Crawford today not to mention his name unless he’s ready to fight. The undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) took reacted with anger to Crawford, saying this week that he’s not on his nor Errol Spence’s level. Charlo...
Paddy Pimblett accepts Jake Paul’s sparring challenge: “I fight Saturday, I’ll chill Sunday and I’ll beat you up Monday”
Paddy Pimblett has accepted Jake Paul’s offer to spar him. Pimbeltt recently came out and accused Paul of fixing his fights and he pointed to the Anderson Silva fight. He thinks Paul never landed the punch that dropped Silva, and to no surprise, Paul responded to those claims. Paul also issued a challenge to spar him if he didn’t think his power was real.
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: I Think My Dad and Jake Paul Should Fight Bare-Knuckle - I'd Give $100 on PPV
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury would love to see Jake Paul fight father John Fury, who is 58-years-old. For the last two years, Paul has been trying to put a fight together with Tyson's younger brother, light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury. They were initially set to collide last year, but...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: I Think Wilder’s A Piece Of Sh!t As A Person; I Hope Ruiz Knocks Him Out Cold!
Tyson Fury figures a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder would sell well in England, where the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion is a bigger star than ever in his home country. More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for Fury’s unforeseen third fight against British rival Dereck Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Wilder’s pulverizing power, in addition to their intense dislike for one another, would make Fury-Wilder IV more marketable than many other fights that could be made for Fury in his homeland.
TMZ.com
Paddy Pimblett Counters Jake Paul Offer To Spar, Meet Me In Vegas This Week!
UFC star Paddy The Baddy" Pimblett is responding to Jake Paul's $1 million sparring challenge ... telling us he's 100% down to box the Problem Child this week in Las Vegas!. The 27-year-old UFC star joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weekdays on FS1) ... where he was asked about 25-year-old Paul's offer to spar, and whether he's truly interested.
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out
Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five-round war.
Jake Paul wastes no time challenging Nate Diaz after free agency official: 'Offer is ready when you are'
According to Jake Paul, the majority of the work is done for a boxing match with Nate Diaz. He just needs the other side to get on board. Just minutes after news broke Tuesday that Diaz was officially free of all contractual ties with the UFC, Paul took to social media to publicly call for the showdown that many fight fans have expected to materialize for some time.
Nate Diaz officially free agent after UFC removes him from the roster, manager reveals Conor McGregor trilogy still possible
Nate Diaz is now free to fight wherever he chooses. The Stockton slugger has been out of action since September at UFC 279. While he was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev, the fight was scrapped after ‘Borz’ missed weight. Diaz instead faced Tony Ferguson in the pay-per-view headliner.
