NBC Philadelphia

Carter's Recalls Infant Pajamas Due to Puncture and Laceration Hazard

The William Carter Company is recalling thousands of footed fleece pajamas due to a puncture and laceration risk that poses safety concerns for infants, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. The CPSC announced the recall on Nov. 17 and cited a small metal wire piece in the...
News 12

RECALL ALERT: Some Disney clothes and Green Spout bottles and cups pose lead poisoning hazard

Two separate recalls have been issued for products for children that may pose a lead poisoning hazard. Bentex is recalling children's clothing sets in nine different Disney themed styles. The clothes violate of the federal lead paint and lead content ban. The clothes were sold at T.J. MAXX, DD's/Ross, Burlington, Army & Airforce Exchange Service and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon from November 2021 through August 2022 for between $5 and $25.
Popculture

Fruit Pies Recalled

The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Thrillist

The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new public health alert as part of a massive cheese recall initially announced in late September. According to a CDC announcement published Tuesday, bulk Brie and Camembert cheese sold in eight states have been added to the list of previously recalled products sold at retailers nationwide. These cheeses, which were likely repacked and sold under other brand names, were distributed to 80 stores across eight states: Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Retailers receiving the affected bulk cheeses include locations of a number of chains including Shaws, Plum Market, Star market, and Winn-Dixie.
MAINE STATE
Thrillist

Lettuce Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella

Some recalls are so expansive that they drag on with expansions added onto the initial announcement repeatedly. That has been the case with the recent cheese recall due to listeria. Others, like one announced by Kalera Public Limited Company, appear initially to be far more limited in scope. More than...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Ice Cream Recalled

For those looking to have some ice cream with apple pie as part of their Thanksgiving dinner leftovers, hold your horses. Weis Markets has issued an allergy alert for its Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream because of undeclared soy and coconut allergen. Per The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall is in effect. The announcement came on Nov. 23, just a day before turkey day. The recall was of the 48oz tube since the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
VIRGINIA STATE
Popculture

Wine Recall Declared

Before you reach for that bottle of wine for a relaxing evening at home, you're going to want to check the label to make sure it isn't subject to recall. Bibo Runge Deserteur De-alcoholised Riesling Wine is being pulled from store shelves and consumers are being advised not to drink it after the product was recalled by Delibo Wine Agencies in October due to the presence of undeclared sulfites.
Food Beast

Leaked Company Documents Reveal Unsanitary Conditions At Beyond Meat Facility

Internal documents leaked by a former employee of Beyond Meat Inc. detail a list of food-safety issues that include mold and listeria at a Pennsylvania-based factory. According to the Los Angeles Times, on at least 11 occasions, products from the factory tested positive for the harmful bacteria. The document lists the contamination as occurring between the second half of 2021 and lasting through the first half of this year. Additional confirmation came from two former employees who asked for their identities to remain hidden.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi and Lidl recall ice lollies and cheese with 'do not eat' warning

Aldi and Lidl have issued food recalls amid safety concerns. Aldi has told people who have bought Gianni's Milk Chocolate Lollies in some Midlands stores incorrect packaging means some contain almonds which could be serious for anyone with a nut allergy. Lidl, meanwhile, has issued a safety warning over its...
marthastewart.com

Mushrooms Are Being Recalled All Over the Country Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

If you recently stocked up on or defrosted mushrooms for your weeknight or Thanksgiving meals, take caution: According to a new report by the Food and Drug Administration, some enoki mushrooms from Green Day Produce, Inc. have been linked to listeria contamination. The Vernon, Calif.-based company announced the recall last week, after listeria monocytogenes were detected in a retail sample analyzed and found by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
Popculture

Poundcake Recalled Over Plastic Contamination

Hafner Canada Inc. issued a recall Sélection du Pâtissier brand Lemon and Poppyseed Poundcake due to the presence of a foreign material. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the recall on Nov. 18, alerting consumers that the product is being pulled from store shelves due to pieces of plastic.
GEORGIA STATE

