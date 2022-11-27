Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Carter's Recalls Infant Pajamas Due to Puncture and Laceration Hazard
The William Carter Company is recalling thousands of footed fleece pajamas due to a puncture and laceration risk that poses safety concerns for infants, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. The CPSC announced the recall on Nov. 17 and cited a small metal wire piece in the...
News 12
RECALL ALERT: Some Disney clothes and Green Spout bottles and cups pose lead poisoning hazard
Two separate recalls have been issued for products for children that may pose a lead poisoning hazard. Bentex is recalling children's clothing sets in nine different Disney themed styles. The clothes violate of the federal lead paint and lead content ban. The clothes were sold at T.J. MAXX, DD's/Ross, Burlington, Army & Airforce Exchange Service and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon from November 2021 through August 2022 for between $5 and $25.
Recalls: Sippy cups, children's clothing recalled over lead poisoning risk
Green Sprouts is offering consumers full refunds after a product recall on sippy cups, and Bentex is recalling children’s Disney-themed clothing.
Popculture
Fruit Pies Recalled
The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Thrillist
The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new public health alert as part of a massive cheese recall initially announced in late September. According to a CDC announcement published Tuesday, bulk Brie and Camembert cheese sold in eight states have been added to the list of previously recalled products sold at retailers nationwide. These cheeses, which were likely repacked and sold under other brand names, were distributed to 80 stores across eight states: Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Retailers receiving the affected bulk cheeses include locations of a number of chains including Shaws, Plum Market, Star market, and Winn-Dixie.
Thrillist
Lettuce Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella
Some recalls are so expansive that they drag on with expansions added onto the initial announcement repeatedly. That has been the case with the recent cheese recall due to listeria. Others, like one announced by Kalera Public Limited Company, appear initially to be far more limited in scope. More than...
More mushrooms linked to listeria contamination are recalled nationwide
Green Day Produce has recalled packages of its enoki mushrooms that were sold nationwide in September and October because they could be contaminated with listeria.
Costco Is Recalling 148,000 Pounds of This Chicken Product
Costco Is Recalling 148,000 Pounds of This Chicken Product
Popculture
Ice Cream Recalled
For those looking to have some ice cream with apple pie as part of their Thanksgiving dinner leftovers, hold your horses. Weis Markets has issued an allergy alert for its Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream because of undeclared soy and coconut allergen. Per The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall is in effect. The announcement came on Nov. 23, just a day before turkey day. The recall was of the 48oz tube since the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
Recall: 51,000 Carter’s infant foot pajamas pose injury hazard to children
A line of infant foot pajamas from children’s apparel giant Carter’s are being recalled over the risk a metal piece may cause to their wearers, federal safety officials said. The pajamas include small pieces of metal wiring, “posing puncture and laceration hazards to young children,” according to the...
Popculture
Wine Recall Declared
Before you reach for that bottle of wine for a relaxing evening at home, you're going to want to check the label to make sure it isn't subject to recall. Bibo Runge Deserteur De-alcoholised Riesling Wine is being pulled from store shelves and consumers are being advised not to drink it after the product was recalled by Delibo Wine Agencies in October due to the presence of undeclared sulfites.
CNET
Beyond Meat Pennsylvania Plant Has Apparent Mold and Listeria, Report Says
Beyond Meat's Pennsylvania facility has what appears to be mold, Listeria and other food-safety problems, according to internal documents and photos leaked to Bloomberg on Monday. Internal documents show that Beyond Meat products tested positive for Listeria 11 times between the second half of 2021 and the first half of...
Baby Stroller sold at multiple retailers including Target recalled for safety issues
CPSC says the lower side of the stroller frame can crack, posing a fall risk to children in the stroller.
Food Beast
Leaked Company Documents Reveal Unsanitary Conditions At Beyond Meat Facility
Internal documents leaked by a former employee of Beyond Meat Inc. detail a list of food-safety issues that include mold and listeria at a Pennsylvania-based factory. According to the Los Angeles Times, on at least 11 occasions, products from the factory tested positive for the harmful bacteria. The document lists the contamination as occurring between the second half of 2021 and lasting through the first half of this year. Additional confirmation came from two former employees who asked for their identities to remain hidden.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi and Lidl recall ice lollies and cheese with 'do not eat' warning
Aldi and Lidl have issued food recalls amid safety concerns. Aldi has told people who have bought Gianni's Milk Chocolate Lollies in some Midlands stores incorrect packaging means some contain almonds which could be serious for anyone with a nut allergy. Lidl, meanwhile, has issued a safety warning over its...
Tyson recalls 93,000 pounds of ground beef contaminated with 'mirror-like material'
Tyson Fresh Meats has recalled about 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products, saying it may be contaminated with "extraneous materials, specifically reflective mirror-like material," the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday. The affected ground beef was produced on Nov. 2 and shipped to retail...
marthastewart.com
Mushrooms Are Being Recalled All Over the Country Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
If you recently stocked up on or defrosted mushrooms for your weeknight or Thanksgiving meals, take caution: According to a new report by the Food and Drug Administration, some enoki mushrooms from Green Day Produce, Inc. have been linked to listeria contamination. The Vernon, Calif.-based company announced the recall last week, after listeria monocytogenes were detected in a retail sample analyzed and found by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
Popculture
Poundcake Recalled Over Plastic Contamination
Hafner Canada Inc. issued a recall Sélection du Pâtissier brand Lemon and Poppyseed Poundcake due to the presence of a foreign material. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the recall on Nov. 18, alerting consumers that the product is being pulled from store shelves due to pieces of plastic.
Florida Woman Sues Kraft for $5 Million Over Prep Time for Velveeta Shells and Cheese
The class action suit was filed November 18.
H-E-B announces ground beef recall
The release states that nearly 94,000 pounds of beef may be contaminated with mirror-like material.
