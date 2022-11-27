Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
Up to 75 mph wind gusts possible for parts of New Mexico Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds already started picking up Monday across New Mexico, but the strongest winds will develop Tuesday. Wind gusts up to 75 mph will be possible for some. A storm system will scrape New Mexico Tuesday bringing strong wind gusts across the state. Ahead of it,...
KRQE News 13
Severe wind across New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is windy in and around the mountains, and the winds will only pick up more as the sun comes up. High wind warnings are in effect for all of the high terrain and much of the east plains, where maximum wind gusts of 65-75 mph will be possible. Wind advisories are also in effect for most of eastern NM and the west high terrain, where winds will gust up to 40-55 mph. The Metro and lower Rio Grande Valley are not under an advisory, but winds will gust between 30-40 mph. Winds will peak during the afternoon, and calm down overnight into Wednesday.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs secures easement for expansion of Yampa River Core Trail south
Routt County commissioners approved planning changes for Snow Country Nursery on Tuesday, Nov. 29, creating an easement for future expansion of the Yampa River Core Trail toward Legacy Ranch south of Steamboat. Currently, the core trail ends at city limits, but the city’s intention has been to expand it farther...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler air moving into Arizona!
PHOENIX — Winds are picking up across northern Arizona as a storm system passes to our north. A Wind Advisory is in effect along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains overnight. Wind gusts could hit 40 to 50 mph in places like Flagstaff, Heber, Winslow, Window Rock and Show Low.
KRQE News 13
Travel advisory for New Mexico: High winds, blowing dust expected
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The New Mexico Department of Transportation and law enforcement will be monitoring roadway conditions Monday and Tuesday as high wind advisories have been issued. On Sunday, the National Weather Service provided a weather winter weather briefing. They forecast wind gusts will be 55-65 mph along the central mountain chain starting Monday night and then spreading east into Tuesday. They say this will cause dangerous driving conditions on highways.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
CPW finds no evidence of wolves near Meeker, where 40 cattle have been found dead inexplicably
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have little explanation for why as many as 40 cattle near Meeker have shown up dead in recent months in a situation described as “perplexing” to the agency’s governing board this month. While wolves were an early target for blame, CPW’s Northwest...
New Mexico Manhattan Project featured in new passport stamp set
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The history of the Manhattan Project is front and center in the 2023 “Passport to your National Parks” stamp set. The stamps are a collector’s item designed to help educate and inspire U.S. National Park visitors. Since 1986, the “Passport to your National Parks” commemorative stamps have been a family favorite for […]
kjzz.org
Arizona's first international airport was in Douglas. Now, preservationists are working to keep it
Several of Arizona’s airports are going to be busy for the next month or so with holiday travel. But the state’s first international airport was not in Phoenix, Tucson, Yuma, or anywhere else in the Valley. It was, in fact, in Douglas — right along the Arizona-Mexico border...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat weighs in on quality of life, city amenities, affordable living and more in resident survey results
Steamboat Springs residents who responded to a city-run survey overwhelmingly say the ski town is a quality place to live, even though the same percentage of respondents said the city has poor availability of affordable places to live. About 95% of the 635 residents who took the survey said Steamboat...
These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic
These nine streets are the perfect winter wonderland.
Arizona officials warn of high COVID levels in 8 counties
PHOENIX — Public health officials are advising residents in eight Arizona counties to wear masks inside public spaces due to high community levels of the coronavirus. The Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday that residents living in more than half of the state's counties should consider wearing masks for public indoor settings.
KGUN 9
Arizona communities at epicenter of water crisis
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (CNN/KGUN) — America's west is experiencing the worst drought in 1,200 years. The Colorado River is at record lows, threatening the livelihoods of 40 million people who rely on the river everyday. And though the government could impose additional water supply cuts, some Arizona communities are...
AZFamily
Child deaths are on the rise in Arizona
What you need to know flying hot air balloons in Arizona. Permits for flying in public lands are not being issued in Arizona this year, so hot-air balloon companies are getting creative. Giving Tuesday safety: What to know before making a donation. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Giving Tuesday has...
knau.org
Eight Arizona counties report high COVID-19 transmission
Eight Arizona counties are reporting high COVID-19 transmission rates. They include Navajo, Apache, Gila and Pima counties. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, several others are in medium transition and no Arizona counties are currently reporting low community levels. Arizona is the only state in the nation...
elpasomatters.org
Our food is losing nutrients. New Mexico farmers work to bring them back
LA UNION, N.M. — Shahid Mustafa is talking about the importance of soil on a chilly November morning on Taylor Hood Farms, as he and Lindsey McKee lead a workshop on regenerative agriculture, a way of farming that focuses on soil health and biodiversity. Three participants from Las Cruces...
Task force finds New Mexico shouldn’t combine jails and prisons
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the last few years, New Mexico has seen some big changes within the criminal justice system. The state decriminalized marijuana, prison populations have been dropping, and statewide crime rates have dropped since 2018 (although not every community saw a drop). All this has led New Mexico’s lawmakers to ask: Should the […]
At least $3,336 available for Arizona families to meet their basic needs
Check your eligibility and get benefited from this program. If you live in Arizona, you must have an idea that the prices of different items have increased by 1.4 percent over the past few weeks. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices have gone up by 0.8 percent, the energy index has risen by 7.4 percent, and the costs of all other items have increased by nearly 0.9 percent.
New Mexico may be headed toward a social work “crisis”
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re professionals working across New Mexico helping to treat mental health issues. They’re the behind-the-scenes individuals helping connect families within the state. And they’re professional administrators helping to get at-risk locals the assistance they need. They’re social workers and according to the state’s Social Work Task Force, New Mexico could be headed […]
Pandemic accelerated Arizona’s years-long decline in childhood vaccination rates
The impact of missed preventative medical care during the pandemic is beginning to emerge in the form of drastic declines in childhood vaccination rates among Arizona youth, now at lower levels than at any point in the past decade. The plummeting rates follow a years-long decline in immunizations among Arizona students overall—one that has put […] The post Pandemic accelerated Arizona’s years-long decline in childhood vaccination rates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Reassures Her Supporters That Fight in Arizona Is Not Over Yet
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released an update Monday telling her followers that she is not backing away from her fight for the governor’s office and election reform in the state. “While we come together on this unifying issue of restoring honesty to our elections, rest assured,...
Comments / 0