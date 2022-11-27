NBA Twitter reacts to Seth Curry's big night in Nets win over Blazers

The Brooklyn Nets earned a win on Sunday evening at home against the Portland Trail Blazers, 111-97, thanks to Seth Curry lighting up the scoreboard. Curry drained seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points off the bench, helping the Nets pull away in the fourth quarter.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 48, with Nic Claxton contributing a solid 11 points. The win improved the Nets’ record to 5-4 at the Barclays Center, and was the first in a seven-game homestand for Brooklyn.

Here’s what NBA Twitter had to say about the Nets’ home victory: