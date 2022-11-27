Ms milk lady it’s so you all can have hrly paid workers doing the jobs you don’t want but yet still want to be served , still want 24 hr in call plumbing and repair service and cashiers at registers etc . Also to house those who lost their homes due to quarantine . While city people came along with real estate companies who drive up housing prices squeezing out the middle class and turning even more homes into vacation rentals and/or buying homes 50% over market value and paying cash . Never did the towns here advocate for the residents, just as the towns didn’t advocate for the land grabs for new bridges when none are needed . That golf course wouldn’t be threatened if people like yourself were paying attention to what was happening to the community and advocating LOUDLY to prevent such things from happening. You seriously think year-rounders Want the cape aesthetic to disappear ? And the water tables continuously poisoned more ? The flora and fauna at risk? Smh
as my builder said when I was moving to the Cape in the early 80's, "everyone wants to live on the Cape; nobody wants anyone else to..."
Stop building all together enough on the cape we are full our roads are congested year round our schools full. There comes a time when we have exhausted our land and we are here. Think of the last time you went for a wooded walk its like Walt Disney. A million people no peace is left on the CAPE ITS DESTROYED
