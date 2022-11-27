ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Comments / 18

L
2d ago

Ms milk lady it’s so you all can have hrly paid workers doing the jobs you don’t want but yet still want to be served , still want 24 hr in call plumbing and repair service and cashiers at registers etc . Also to house those who lost their homes due to quarantine . While city people came along with real estate companies who drive up housing prices squeezing out the middle class and turning even more homes into vacation rentals and/or buying homes 50% over market value and paying cash . Never did the towns here advocate for the residents, just as the towns didn’t advocate for the land grabs for new bridges when none are needed . That golf course wouldn’t be threatened if people like yourself were paying attention to what was happening to the community and advocating LOUDLY to prevent such things from happening. You seriously think year-rounders Want the cape aesthetic to disappear ? And the water tables continuously poisoned more ? The flora and fauna at risk? Smh

Reply(1)
9
Bo Poe
2d ago

as my builder said when I was moving to the Cape in the early 80's, "everyone wants to live on the Cape; nobody wants anyone else to..."

Reply
7
cindythew
2d ago

Stop building all together enough on the cape we are full our roads are congested year round our schools full. There comes a time when we have exhausted our land and we are here. Think of the last time you went for a wooded walk its like Walt Disney. A million people no peace is left on the CAPE ITS DESTROYED

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times

Ferry cancellations possible on Wednesday

The Steamship Authority issued an alert on Tuesday warning that on Wednesday afternoon through the evening that ferry cancellations are possible due to high winds. “The National Weather Service is forecasting high winds for Cape Cod and the Islands starting Wednesday afternoon (11/30),” the alert states. “The strongest winds are forecast to begin at approximately 3 pm and last through the evening. Cancellations are possible on both the Vineyard and Nantucket routes.”
ABC6.com

Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
DARTMOUTH, MA
WBEC AM

This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever

We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Falmouth Continues to Question State’s Septic System Proposal

FALMOUTH – More objections were made to the state’s proposed changes concerning septic system regulations at a recent meeting of the Falmouth Select Board. Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran spoke about the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s proposal at the board’s November 21 meeting. In an...
FALMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Legendary Wareham Restaurant Permanently Closes

There is shocking news to report out of Wareham. In what is becoming an all-too-common occurrence, another legendary restaurant is closing on the SouthCoast. We were stunned to learn Monday morning at Fun 107 that Lindsey's Family Restaurant in Wareham has closed its doors permanently. The restaurant has served summer...
WAREHAM, MA
Boston Globe

America’s oldest park is getting an upgrade 🌳

It's Tuesday, Boston. Catch up with today's edition of The B-Side. 🍗 Heads up: Today is Throw Out Your Leftovers Day. If you’re hoarding Thanksgiving leftovers that you know you won’t eat, let this be your reminder to toss them before they get gross. 👀 What’s on...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Fire causes extensive damage to house in Osterville

OSTERVILLE – A fire caused extensive damage to a house in Osterville Tuesday morning. The fire at 48 Poplar Drive went to two alarms. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
BARNSTABLE, MA
travelawaits.com

12 Quaint Massachusetts Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas

New England has no shortage of towns that could be mistaken for a Currier & Ives print come to life, or, at the very least, the set of Gilmore Girls. All around the Northeast at Christmas, you can find plenty of cozy, light-strung streets to stroll, spiked cocoa in hand, but the largest density of holiday-ready villages is in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dianna Carney

How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'

You're invited to see massive sculptures that will light up your holiday season!Photo by(Photo by Elina Fairytale) (SANDWICH, MA) If you're looking for an evening of adventure, fun, and lots of lights then you'll want to visit the oldest town on Cape Cod! Since 1998, the town of Sandwich has been home to enormous glowing light sculptures. These stunning designs are created by a local art studio and have become known by the locals as the holiday 'Giants' of Sandwich!
SANDWICH, MA
capecod.com

Video: Local firefighter graduate State Fire Academy

STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 24 firefighters from the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. “First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

This Rhode Island City Is Ranked Worst for Singles in the U.S.

Heartbreaker for the Warwick single man or woman — a new study ranks Warwick as the worst city to be single in the United States. Warwick is ranked #182....out of 182. Don’t get too giddy Providence, you didn’t do great either. According to WalletHub, Providence came in...
WARWICK, RI
Boston Globe

Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in East Wareham has permanently closed

"I want everyone to know that it has been an honor to serve you over the past four decades," owner Cheri Lindsey wrote. A family-style restaurant best known for its seafood served its guests for the last time on Sunday. Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in East Wareham abruptly closed on Nov....
WAREHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy