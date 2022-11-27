ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Community celebrates $1M reconstruction of Staten Island playground that is once again a place for kids

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Community leaders gathered Tuesday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the $1 million renovation of the John E. White playground in Rosebank. “This park is going to be terrific, because you know a lot of little children are moving here, and a lot of young families. The revitalization is this neighborhood coming back to what it always was with the children ... with the families,” said Joan Cusack, district manager of Community Board 1.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
News 12

Commack college student decorates family home to raise money for St. Jude's

A Commack teenager is helping to make the holiday bright for children who can't be home to celebrate. Joseph Barragato created Wichards Winter Wonderland on Wichards Boulevard to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The LIU Post student puts up holiday decorations on his family house every year...
COMMACK, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1079 Lafayette Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1079 Lafayette Avenue, a four-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Sander Weiss’s Brooklyn-based Gelu Durus Musica and developed by 1079 Lafayette Holdings LLC, the structure yields 22 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

Brooklyn Has a New Sandwich Shop Slinging Italian Beef and Chicago Dogs

Italian beef, Chicago dogs, and other foods from the Windy City have blown into Brooklyn. Bobbi’s Italian Beef, a new sandwich shop at 228 Smith Street, between Douglass and Butler streets, opened without much fanfare last weekend, but people walking down Cobble Hill’s main drag seemed to follow the smell of beef jus and end up at the counter. Most asked some version of the same question: “What should I get?”
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC officials install art exhibit at Staten Island construction site

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A St. George construction site will be home to a new art installation until early December, city officials announced Monday. Department of Design and Construction (DDC) Public Artist in Residence Melanie Crean designed the piece, titled “Reify,” that will be on display at the Richmond County Surrogate Court House in St. George, which is currently undergoing renovations to its entrance at 18 Richmond Terr.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

The Best Neighborhoods in Brooklyn forFamilies

When people think about moving to New York, they often think about the city’s culture, nightlife, casinos, poker en ligne, and the infamous “city that never sleeps.” However, when it comes to having a family, Brooklyn is a great place to live. There are plenty of parks and homes that are spacious enough for everyone.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Trash Chute Fire at Brooklyn NYCHA Complex Injures 19

Nineteen people were injured late Saturday night after a fire erupted in the trash chute at the New York City Housing Authority’s Farragut Houses in Brooklyn. About 60 firefighters responded to the blaze at the […] Click here to view original web page at www.amny.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Yesterday’s Irish Pub closing Warwick location after 37 years

The Warwick community is preparing to say goodbye, for now, to a decades-old restaurant downtown. Yesterday’s Irish Pub is closing their Main Street location on Sunday after 37 years in business. The owner, John Christison, tells News 12 he decided not to renew their lease and is taking a...
WARWICK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy