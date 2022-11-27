Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar GapTom HandyNew York City, NY
A worker died after falling 15 floors from the scaffolding of the UWS building.Raj GuleriaManhattan, NY
Related
Bridgeport residents gather to watch the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festival
Bridgeport residents got in the holiday spirit Tuesday night at the city's annual Tree Lighting Festival at McLevy Green.
Owners of Rockland farm say town unexpectedly closed one of their greenhouses
An Orangetown fire inspector found alleged violations deeming the building unsafe.
Community celebrates $1M reconstruction of Staten Island playground that is once again a place for kids
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Community leaders gathered Tuesday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the $1 million renovation of the John E. White playground in Rosebank. “This park is going to be terrific, because you know a lot of little children are moving here, and a lot of young families. The revitalization is this neighborhood coming back to what it always was with the children ... with the families,” said Joan Cusack, district manager of Community Board 1.
Bushwick resident says mice have infested her home for over 6 months
Councilmember Jennifer Gutierrez and other elected officials have been trying to hold NYCHA accountable on behalf of dozens of tenants from the Bushwick Houses that say their apartment conditions are unbearable.
News 12
Seaside Heights police officers make shocking water rescue on Thanksgiving
Talk about being at the right place at the right time. Two Seaside Heights police officers were out taking the department police boat on Thanksgiving when they spotted an unexpected sight: a small dog, clinging to life in the water. The pet's family says the dog was spooked by a...
brickunderground.com
I'm moving out of my apartment and there's peeling paint in the bathroom. Could I lose my security deposit?
I’m moving out of my apartment and there’s peeling paint in the bathroom, which doesn’t have any ventilation. Could I lose my security deposit if I don’t fix it or is this considered normal wear and tear?. Peeling paint would be considered normal wear and tear...
Nanuet auto shop employees fill Toys for Tots box on 1st day of donations
Employees at Clarkstown Collision International in Nanuet filled their Toys for Tots box the first day they got it.
News 12
Commack college student decorates family home to raise money for St. Jude's
A Commack teenager is helping to make the holiday bright for children who can't be home to celebrate. Joseph Barragato created Wichards Winter Wonderland on Wichards Boulevard to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The LIU Post student puts up holiday decorations on his family house every year...
Christmas comes early once again to Ariemma’s Garden Center on Hylan Boulevard
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Christmas has come once again to Ariemma’s Garden Center, where their elaborate Christmas displays can’t be missed by motorists and passersby at a busy intersection of Hylan Boulevard in Dongan Hills. If you’re asking “Why so early?” there’s no good reason other than...
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of people
You could get some financial support. It doesn't matter which part of the United States you live in, you must have an idea that the rate of inflation is higher than in the past few years.
News 12
Soul food and Puerto Rican-inspired lounge to open in Westchester
There’s a new Soul Food and Puerto Rican lounge coming to Westchester County. K&P Lounge will be holding a grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 276 Watch Hill Road in Cortlandt Manor. Attendees will enjoy an evening of complimentary...
4 Newark families become 1st-time homeowners through innovative housing program
Four Newark families will get the life-changing opportunity of becoming first-time homeowners through a new program designed to address the wealth gap
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1079 Lafayette Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1079 Lafayette Avenue, a four-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Sander Weiss’s Brooklyn-based Gelu Durus Musica and developed by 1079 Lafayette Holdings LLC, the structure yields 22 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $187,330.
Eater
Brooklyn Has a New Sandwich Shop Slinging Italian Beef and Chicago Dogs
Italian beef, Chicago dogs, and other foods from the Windy City have blown into Brooklyn. Bobbi’s Italian Beef, a new sandwich shop at 228 Smith Street, between Douglass and Butler streets, opened without much fanfare last weekend, but people walking down Cobble Hill’s main drag seemed to follow the smell of beef jus and end up at the counter. Most asked some version of the same question: “What should I get?”
NYC officials install art exhibit at Staten Island construction site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A St. George construction site will be home to a new art installation until early December, city officials announced Monday. Department of Design and Construction (DDC) Public Artist in Residence Melanie Crean designed the piece, titled “Reify,” that will be on display at the Richmond County Surrogate Court House in St. George, which is currently undergoing renovations to its entrance at 18 Richmond Terr.
Act now and get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.
bkreader.com
The Best Neighborhoods in Brooklyn forFamilies
When people think about moving to New York, they often think about the city’s culture, nightlife, casinos, poker en ligne, and the infamous “city that never sleeps.” However, when it comes to having a family, Brooklyn is a great place to live. There are plenty of parks and homes that are spacious enough for everyone.
bkreader.com
Trash Chute Fire at Brooklyn NYCHA Complex Injures 19
Nineteen people were injured late Saturday night after a fire erupted in the trash chute at the New York City Housing Authority’s Farragut Houses in Brooklyn. About 60 firefighters responded to the blaze at the […] Click here to view original web page at www.amny.com.
East Harlem veteran dealing with hot water problems for weeks in NYCHA building
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — He served our country and now the public housing resident just wants consistent hot water so he can take a hot shower. Petty officer William Alvarez served in the United States Naval Reserve and now lives at the New York City Housing Authority’s Jefferson Houses in Harlem. The vet, who […]
News 12
Yesterday’s Irish Pub closing Warwick location after 37 years
The Warwick community is preparing to say goodbye, for now, to a decades-old restaurant downtown. Yesterday’s Irish Pub is closing their Main Street location on Sunday after 37 years in business. The owner, John Christison, tells News 12 he decided not to renew their lease and is taking a...
Comments / 0