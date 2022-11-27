ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Can Deshaun Watson rally Browns to playoffs? Win over Bucs at least keeps door cracked

By Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21HjuF_0jPJQoxk00

The moment has arrived for the Cleveland Browns. All the bad press, all the public missteps, all the draft picks and money spent to get to this moment — the moment where Deshaun Watson finally becomes their starting quarterback.

Watson is, fittingly, inheriting a mess when the Browns head to Houston to take on the hapless Texans in his first NFL game since the 2020 NFL season. Even coming off of an overtime win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns still find themselves at 4-7 needing a miracle to save their playoff chances for the year. In theory, Watson should be the spark they need to get back on the right track.

Watson will probably need some time to ingratiate himself with the rest of the roster, but three first-round picks and the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history should come with some expectations of immediate results. Watson won't be able to help out a Cleveland defense that's been one of the worst in football up to this point in the season, but perhaps he can provide a clear line of demarcation between himself and what Jacoby Brissett provided. Brissett did what he was supposed to do and was a quality fill-in quarterback for the Browns, but they didn't pay for Watson in both real-life currency and social currency for him to come out and stink.

The Browns do not control their own destiny in the slightest, but there is infrastructure in place for them to potentially ignite and make a push toward the playoffs. If Watson can recapture his form from the 2020 season where he legitimately did play at an elite level, the Browns can score points in a hurry. Nick Chubb is still on top of his game as arguably the most dominant running back in the league, Amari Cooper has been a stud for the offense this season and Kevin Stefanski is essentially proven as a playcaller. It’s not a perfect offense, but the ingredients are there for the Browns to quickly have an elite unit instead of a good one if Watson is able to deliver.

Even then, making the playoffs is a longshot. The team is 4-7 and has problems that expand far beyond just how its quarterback plays. The Browns would need to be near-perfect for the rest of the season, which is already unlikely to happen after starting off so poorly. They've dug themselves into a hole here, they'll need to be pristine to even really have a hope of making the playoffs.

Next week is the start of what the next three or four years of Browns football is going to be like. It's impossible to take the morals out of what Watson has been accused of and settled for, but from a strictly football perspective, he should be the quarterback they've been looking for since … forever? Cleveland is close to having one of the truly great offenses in the NFL and that's what the measuring stick should be for the rest of the season.

Again: The Browns paid heavily in a whole lot of arenas to get Watson on their team. They should have some immediate expectations that this works out in a hurry. $230 million, three first-round picks, a PR disaster — the least Watson can do is play well. It's just probably too late to save the Browns' season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Browns Releasing Quarterback After Deshaun Watson's Return

With Deshaun Watson being activated this week, the Cleveland Browns need to make room on their active roster for him. That roster spot being opened up will come at the expense of a quarterback. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Browns are releasing backup quarterback Josh Dobbs. The former...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Browns' Quarterback Cut Decision

With Deshaun Watson officially rejoining the roster today, the Cleveland Browns had to release a quarterback. Unfortunately for Josh Dobbs, he was the signal caller who drew the short straw. Dobbs was cut earlier today, meaning Kellen Mond is officially the No. 3 quarterback behind Watson and Jacoby Brissett. Dobbs...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Deshaun Watson returns: Some of QB's accusers actually planning to attend Browns-Texans game in Houston

When Deshaun Watson makes his 2022 NFL debut on Sunday, several of the women who sued him for sexual misconduct are planning be in attendance for the game. Attorney Tony Buzbee told the Associated Press on Tuesday that he's expecting at least 10 women to attend the game between the Texans and the Browns. The Houston attorney said the women planned to be there "to kind of make the statement, 'Hey, we're still here. We matter. Our voice was heard, and this is not something that's over. [Sexual harassment and assault] happen every day in the United States.'"
HOUSTON, TX
Cleveland.com

Browns win final game without Deshaun Watson, but what will their identity be with him? - Ashley Bastock

CLEVELAND -- There was a small commotion among the fans right above the Browns’ tunnel in FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. Videos and pictures of a real, live skunk in the stands began to make the rounds during the first half of Cleveland’s thrilling 23-17 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For awhile, the skunk was trapped under the metal stairs, before eventually wriggling its way free and searching for food amongst the Cleveland faithful.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Coach gets honest about Deshaun Watson return

After missing the first 11 weeks of the season due to a suspension over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is back from his suspension and ready to start for the Cleveland Browns. And his head coach Kevin Stefanski praised his quarterback’s preparation.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

What Deshaun Watson's return means on the field for Browns

After he served an 11-game suspension, the Browns added QB Deshaun Watson to their 53-man roster Monday. He will start Sunday against his former team, the Texans -- Watson's first game since Jan. 3, 2021. Does he give Cleveland a shot at making the playoffs?. The Browns had hoped Jacoby...
CLEVELAND, OH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
208K+
Followers
144K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy