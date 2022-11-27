ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback

For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Tom Brady, Bucs fall to Browns in final seconds of overtime

It has been a disappointing season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns may have been their most frustrating defeat yet. The Bucs had a seven-point lead with 33 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. That's when Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett -- Brady's former New England Patriots teammate -- found his tight end David Njoku, who made a ridiculous one-handed grab to tie the game at 17.
TAMPA, FL

