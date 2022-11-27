ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Georgia Tech close to hiring Willie Fritz as next head football coach

By Richie Mills
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=274miJ_0jPJQXuH00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Reports began surfacing that Tulane head coach Willie Fritz and Georgia Tech are close to reaching an agreement for Fritz to become the new head coach of the Yellow Jackets football program.

Fritz and Georgia Tech officials reportedly met to discuss a potential contract on Sunday (Nov. 27).

The Athletic first reported the news.

Recent reports have said that Fritz to Georgia Tech is not a done deal, but he is considered one of their top candidates for the position.

AP Top 25: Tulane moves up to No. 18 while LSU falls to No. 11

Willie Fritz arrived at Tulane in 2016 and has won 41 games in his 7 years uptown, including 2 of 3 bowl games.

Fritz and the Green Wave are responsible for one of the greatest turnarounds in college football, going from 2-10 in 2021 to 10-2 this season, with an opportunity to play for the AAC Championship.

The news comes as the Green Wave will begin preps for their conference title matchup at home against UCF on Saturday, December 3rd at 3 p.m.

