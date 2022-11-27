ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Kenneth Walker III engages beast mode, carries multiple Raiders into end zone for bruising TD

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191c4W_0jPJQPqT00

Power running is alive and well in Seattle.

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III did his best Marshawn Lynch impression on Sunday against the Raiders while carrying multiple Las Vegas defenders into the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown. With Seattle facing first-and-10 at the Las Vegas 14-yard line, Geno Smith handed off to Smith for a run up the middle.

Walker burst through the line of scrimmage and ran 10 yards before being met by a swarm of Raiders defenders inside the 5-yard line, having picked up what looked like a nice first-down run. But he wasn't done.

As three Raiders defenders collapsed on him, Walker kept driving his legs and moving forward. He stayed upright long enough for a push from some Seahawks teammates to power through the goal line for a touchdown.

It was a play worthy of Lynch's Beast Mode moniker. It was also his second impressive score of the day. Walker's first score wasn't of the power variety, but a run around the edge that showed off his speed on a 12-yard sideline scamper down the right sideline.

Walker's having a breakout rookie campaign after the Seahawks selected him in the second round of April's draft out of Michigan State. He entered Sunday leading Seattle with 587 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. His effort so far has made him the favorite to nab Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Sunday's scores should only strengthen his grasp on the award.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Raiders show signs of life after consecutive road victories

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders looked like they were falling apart two weeks ago. They had just lost at home to the Indianapolis Colts and a coach who was hired out of ESPN’s studios. Quarterback Derek Carr became emotional in the postgame news conference, saying not all his teammates were fully committed. Wide receiver Davante Adams made similar comments.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Axios

Denver Broncos in disarray as fans and team turn on Russell Wilson

An on-field outburst from a frustrated defense. Quarterback Russell Wilson considered one of the "worst" trades in franchise history. Fans trashing the team and coach Nathaniel Hackett. And public pressure on the Denver team's new billionaire owners to reverse course. State of play: This is the current state of the...
DENVER, CO
Yakima Herald Republic

Three things we learned from Seahawks’ stunning overtime loss to Raiders

Josh Jacobs ran through Seattle’s defense one more time, going untouched on a 86-yard touchdown run to give the Las Vegas Raiders a stunning walkoff victory over the Seahawks, 40-34 in overtime on Sunday afternoon before a crowd of 68,849 at Lumen Field. The loss dropped the Seahawks (6-5)...
SEATTLE, WA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 13

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are two options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 13. Isaiah McKenzie, WR, Buffalo Bills (33 percent rostered) You may be surprised to learn that, in the...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Beasts of East: All 8 NFL teams in East divisions above .500

Two years after no team in the NFC East won more than seven games, all four have pulled off the trick with six weeks to go. Washington (7-5) beat Atlanta on Sunday to join Philadelphia (10-1), Dallas (8-3) and the Giants (7-4) with winning records, giving the division a combined winning percentage of .711 for the best mark through 12 weeks by any division since the merger.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
208K+
Followers
144K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy