First look: Washington Commanders at New York Giants odds and lines
The Washington Commanders (7-5) go on the road in Week 13 seeking their 4th consecutive win when they face the New York Giants (7-4). Kickoff Sunday at MetLife Stadium is at 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Commanders vs. Giants odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Augusta Free Press
Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers looking to get back in the win column on MNF
Pittsburgh travels to Indianapolis for a Monday Night primetime matchup, looking for its eighth-consecutive win against the Colts. The Steelers (3-7) will try to get back in the win column after blowing a halftime lead last week against Cincinnati, in a 37-30 loss that the team feels like it let slip away with poor execution in the second half.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks Live Game Updates
Get the latest action with our Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) vs. Seattle Seahawks (6-4) live game updates thread.
Watch: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota finds TE MyCole Pruitt for TD
The Atlanta Falcons have had no issue moving the ball downfield in the first half against the Washington Commanders. With eight minutes left in the second quarter, Falcons QB Marcus Mariota connected with TE MyCole Pruitt for a four-yard touchdown pass to give the team a 10-7 lead. The Commanders...
Should the Atlanta Braves change its name? Here's what indigenous people think
ATLANTA — Native American representation in major league sports has garnered differing opinions -- even when it comes to the Atlanta Braves. And it's not just the fan base who is sounding off. The Muscogee Nation supports changing the name while the eastern band of Cherokee Indians supports keeping...
First look: Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers odds and lines
The Miami Dolphins (8-3) and San Francisco 49ers (7-4) will meet for a Week 13 battle Sunday at Levi’s Stadium at 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Dolphins vs. 49ers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. Miami came off a...
Augusta Free Press
Lamar Jackson goes anti-gay, is mad about being called out on it: This is not OK
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson went full-out anti-gay in an angry post-loss tweet, then blasted an ESPN reporter who called him out on it, using the legal term “defamation of character” in his defense. Sorry, but actually, no, actually, not sorry, Lamar, because there is no defense for...
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Commanders, Week 13: 5 things to watch
Per edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux, that was New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s message to his playoff-contending 7-4 team on Monday. That six-game season begins on Sunday when the 7-5 Washington Commanders, winners of six of their last seven games, visit MetLife Stadium. Playoff picture. This is what...
NBC Sports
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12
With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
Brian Robinson, Kirk Cousins top NFL quotes of the week
Kirk Cousins isn't done icing out, Bill Belichick isn't happy about a call, and Ryan Fitzpatrick went to Harvard.
Augusta Free Press
Bryce Perkins has an NFL start under his belt: What are his future prospects?
Sean McVay’s game plan for Bryce Perkins’ first NFL start was ver-r-r-r-ry conservative, calling six designed QB runs for the 2020 UVA alum, and having him throw a ton of short passes. None of Perkins’ 23 throws traveled 20 or more yards through the air, according to Pro...
Augusta Free Press
Patriots owner loaned team plane at no charge to shuttle UVA Football to funerals
The New England Patriots plane was spotted over the weekend at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport. It was sent there by Patriots owner Robert Kraft to shuttle members of the Virginia Football program to funerals for two of their slain teammates. A Patriots spokesperson confirmed to NBC Sports that Kraft loaned the team...
NFL Playoff Projection: How many NFC East teams will make it? At least 3 are likely
When you project what the NFL's playoff field will look like at the end of Week 18 — which we'll be doing for the rest of the season — it becomes clear that the NFC East is going to get at least three teams. Maybe four, depending on if you think the Seattle Seahawks can rebound.
Commanders designate OL Wes Schweitzer for return from IR
The Washington Commanders designated offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer for return from injured reserve on Wednesday. He has been sidelined since
Watch: Marcus Mariota, Arthur Smith discuss loss to Commanders
The Atlanta Falcons came frustratingly close to winning Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders, but a late interception by QB Marcus Mariota and a penalty on LB Ade Ogundeji were too much for Atlanta to overcome. The Commanders held on for a 19-13 win, while the Falcons dropped to...
Yardbarker
Commanders Narrowly Escape Against Atlanta Falcons to Extend to 3 Game Winning Streak
Following the Washington Commanders dominating performance last week against the Houston Texans. They looked to keep things rolling as they traveled back home to host the Atlanta Falcons. This was a game that had significant playoff implications for the two teams. As they are both currently vying for a Wild Card spot.
Commanders and Giants to battle for NFC playoff spot
It’s been 7 NFL seasons since Washington and New York played meaningful, important games in December against each other. The Commanders, on Sunday, go to New York to face the Giants (7-4) who are in the 6th position, one-half game ahead of Washington. The oddity of the Washington schedule is going to be magnified greatly because both teams are unexpectedly in playoff contention as we enter December.
Augusta Free Press
Former UVA QB Bryce Perkins gets first NFL start against Chiefs, Mahomes in Arrowhead
The undermanned LA Rams kept it interesting with Kansas City for much of Sunday afternoon, but as expected, Patrick Mahomes and Co. were simply too much to overcome, beating LA, 26-10, at Arrowhead Stadium. With Matthew Stafford injured, the Rams turned to former Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins under center. A...
Augusta Free Press
Jags score late TD, convert two-point try in final seconds to stun Baltimore, 28-27
Baltimore flirted with disaster all game long against Jacksonville, and in the final seconds the Ravens could not avoid the ultimate disaster, losing to the Jaguars, 28-27. Baltimore (7-4) gained control of the game multiple times, but as in games past, failed to make necessary plays to extend leads and allowed Jacksonville (4-7) to hang around a bit too long. Leading 19-10 to begin the fourth quarter the Ravens defense, so good in recent weeks, could not hold against Jaguar quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The Commanders now hold the NFC's final playoff spot after Seahawks lose in OT
Could all four NFC East teams actually make the playoffs in 2022?. As it stands Sunday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Commanders hold four of the NFC’s seven playoff spots. And before you say there is a long time to go, and this will not hold up, here we are 12 weeks into the season, and all four teams have a winning record.
