Atlanta, GA

Augusta Free Press

Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers looking to get back in the win column on MNF

Pittsburgh travels to Indianapolis for a Monday Night primetime matchup, looking for its eighth-consecutive win against the Colts. The Steelers (3-7) will try to get back in the win column after blowing a halftime lead last week against Cincinnati, in a 37-30 loss that the team feels like it let slip away with poor execution in the second half.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Commanders, Week 13: 5 things to watch

Per edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux, that was New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s message to his playoff-contending 7-4 team on Monday. That six-game season begins on Sunday when the 7-5 Washington Commanders, winners of six of their last seven games, visit MetLife Stadium. Playoff picture. This is what...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12

With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
WASHINGTON STATE
Augusta Free Press

Bryce Perkins has an NFL start under his belt: What are his future prospects?

Sean McVay’s game plan for Bryce Perkins’ first NFL start was ver-r-r-r-ry conservative, calling six designed QB runs for the 2020 UVA alum, and having him throw a ton of short passes. None of Perkins’ 23 throws traveled 20 or more yards through the air, according to Pro...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders and Giants to battle for NFC playoff spot

It’s been 7 NFL seasons since Washington and New York played meaningful, important games in December against each other. The Commanders, on Sunday, go to New York to face the Giants (7-4) who are in the 6th position, one-half game ahead of Washington. The oddity of the Washington schedule is going to be magnified greatly because both teams are unexpectedly in playoff contention as we enter December.
WASHINGTON, DC
Augusta Free Press

Jags score late TD, convert two-point try in final seconds to stun Baltimore, 28-27

Baltimore flirted with disaster all game long against Jacksonville, and in the final seconds the Ravens could not avoid the ultimate disaster, losing to the Jaguars, 28-27. Baltimore (7-4) gained control of the game multiple times, but as in games past, failed to make necessary plays to extend leads and allowed Jacksonville (4-7) to hang around a bit too long. Leading 19-10 to begin the fourth quarter the Ravens defense, so good in recent weeks, could not hold against Jaguar quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Commanders now hold the NFC's final playoff spot after Seahawks lose in OT

Could all four NFC East teams actually make the playoffs in 2022?. As it stands Sunday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Commanders hold four of the NFC’s seven playoff spots. And before you say there is a long time to go, and this will not hold up, here we are 12 weeks into the season, and all four teams have a winning record.
WASHINGTON STATE

