KDRV
Medford, Ashland open warming shelters, facing cold weather this week
MEDFORD & ASHLAND, Ore. -- The City of Medford is declaring a severe weather event today to increase shelter availability. Medford City Manager Brian Sjothun issued a severe weather event declaration today for Monday, November 28 through Tuesday, November 29. The declaration allows the use of approved severe event shelter...
KDRV
Local warming shelters extend days of operation due to colder weather on the way
MEDFORD -- Warming shelters in the Rogue Valley are continuing to stay open as cold weather continues throughout the week. For these shelters to stay open they’re asking for volunteers. The Medford Severe Weather Shelter, which is run through Access, just announced they will be extending its days of...
KDRV
Medford Police confirm shot fired at movie theater, case under investigation
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police say today they are investigating a report of a shot fired at Tinseltown theater. They say the gunshot hit a person in the leg, and they say it was self inflicted. Medford Police Department (MPD) says today it will refer the case to the District...
KDRV
Detectives investigating rural Jacksonville homicide
RUCH, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says it, along with several other agencies, are working to find the suspect responsible for a homicide in rural Jacksonville on Monday night. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting last night at 7:24 p.m. in the 2300 block of Little Applegate Road outside Jacksonville.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
KDRV
Power pole crash near O'Brien hospitalized two people after power lines came down
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Two people are alive after a crash today into a power pole that caused the power lines to fall, leaving one person under them for rescue. Illinois Valley Fire District (IVFD) says the crash in the 500 block of Lone Mountain Road, which is Josephine County Road 5550, was near Jerry Drive, which is near Redwood Highway at O'Brien.
KDRV
New mobile service takes opioid fight street-level in Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- The fight against opioids is going street-level this week in Klamath Falls. That's where Klamath Tribal Health & Family Services (KTHFS) is deploying its first of two Street Outreach Mobile Units tomorrow. KTHFS is working with community partners Tayas Yawks and BestCare to launch the mobile...
mybasin.com
KLAMATH FALLS FIELD OFFICE ANNOUNCES ONLINE-ONLY SALE OF CHRISTMAS TREE PERMITS FOR 2022
‘Tis the season! Looking for an outdoor experience to celebrate the holidays? How about cutting down your own Christmas tree? Christmas tree permits for the Bureau of Land Management Klamath Falls Field Office can be purchased ONLINE starting now. Buy your permit here! Permits cost $5 per tree with a...
KTVL
Man who shot self in theater believed to be under the influence
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department released additional information about the accidental shooting at a theater last week. According to police, officers were dispatched to Tinseltown for reports of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the movie theater. Officers found the male in question outside the theater with an apparent...
KTVL
Three Rivers Medical Center put on lockdown after suspect shoots gun at fairgrounds
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Officers with the Grants Pass Police Department and Oregon State Troopers responded to a report of a man firing a gun at the Josephine County Fairgrounds around midnight. While officers searched the area for the man, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center which is across Highway 199 from the fairgrounds, was placed on lockdown.
KTVL
43rd annual Rogue Valley Railroad Show brings together local train enthusiasts
CENTRAL POINT — The Rogue Valley is home to one of the longest-running railroad shows with this year's event making it 43 years in the Southern Oregon community. “I just always loved trains, I think I saw my first one when I was four years old, the next train I had I had to share with a cousin and that did not work out too well,” said Jim Davenport, a model train enthusiast. “But back in my auto racing days, I had a train set where my cars were.”
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/28 – Cases Of Respiratory Viruses Increasing In Southern Oregon, Central Point Police Dept. Announces New Police Chief
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED: 9:28 PM NOV. 27, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST...
KTVL
New video: Medford father of five last seen leaving home for odd job
MEDFORD, Ore. — It has been over a week since a Medford father of five was last seen on camera leaving his home near the downtown area for an odd job. On Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s son's 27th birthday, his family spent the day handing out flyers with the hopes of finding their father before temperatures get colder.
23-Year-Old Man Dies After Rollover Crash Near Mount Shasta (Siskiyou County, CA)
Officials from the California Highway Patrol state that a 23-year-old was driving his Ford Fiesta south when he drifted into the centre median and flipped multiple times sometime over the weekend. The incident took place at 2 AM.
KDRV
Grants Pass Police looking for shooting suspect
GRANTS PASS, Ore-- Grants Pass Police are searching for a shooting suspect who they say fired a gun into the ceiling of a building at the Josephine County Fairgrounds Saturday night. A few minutes before midnight, Grants Pass Police Department officers responded to the Josephine County Fairgrounds for reports of...
kezi.com
California drug trafficker arrested in Douglas County sentenced to federal prison
EUGENE, Ore. – A California man that authorities say has multiple prior felony drug trafficking convictions over more than two decades was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after being arrested in Douglas County with more than 1,700 grams of methamphetamine. According to court documents, investigators from the...
KDRV
Suspect still not caught after robbery at Town & Country Market
GRANTS PASS, Ore-- Grants Pass Police are reporting that a suspect, who committed a robbery at the Town & Country Market on Williams Highway on November 25th, has still not be arrested. According to police, at approximately 8:50 pm, Grants Pass Police responded to the robbery where a store employee...
activenorcal.com
Whaleback Pack Delivers California’s Largest Known Wolf Litter in Over 100 Years
The Whaleback Pack, living in Northern California’s Siskiyou County, delivered a historic litter of pups in 2022. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the pack added 8 pups this year, the largest known litter of wolf pups in over 100 years. The Whaleback Pack now sits at...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO JAILED FOR ALLEGED VIOLENCE INCIDENTS
Two people were jailed for alleged past violence incidents by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. A DCSO report said just before 10:00 p.m. a deputy responded to a report of a past strangulation in the 700 block of Leiken Lane, just north of Roseburg. A 19-year old female reported that a 19-year old male had strangled her at the home about three days earlier.
kqennewsradio.com
GLENDALE WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A Glendale woman was jailed for alleged disorderly conduct by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 12:15 p.m. the 34-year old was called in twice within ten minutes for being in the roadway in the 5000 block of Azalea Glen Road in Glendale. One caller said his vehicle almost hit the woman because she was standing in the lane of travel.
