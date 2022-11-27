ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

KDRV

Medford, Ashland open warming shelters, facing cold weather this week

MEDFORD & ASHLAND, Ore. -- The City of Medford is declaring a severe weather event today to increase shelter availability. Medford City Manager Brian Sjothun issued a severe weather event declaration today for Monday, November 28 through Tuesday, November 29. The declaration allows the use of approved severe event shelter...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Detectives investigating rural Jacksonville homicide

RUCH, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says it, along with several other agencies, are working to find the suspect responsible for a homicide in rural Jacksonville on Monday night. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting last night at 7:24 p.m. in the 2300 block of Little Applegate Road outside Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
EAGLE POINT, OR
KDRV

New mobile service takes opioid fight street-level in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- The fight against opioids is going street-level this week in Klamath Falls. That's where Klamath Tribal Health & Family Services (KTHFS) is deploying its first of two Street Outreach Mobile Units tomorrow. KTHFS is working with community partners Tayas Yawks and BestCare to launch the mobile...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Man who shot self in theater believed to be under the influence

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department released additional information about the accidental shooting at a theater last week. According to police, officers were dispatched to Tinseltown for reports of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the movie theater. Officers found the male in question outside the theater with an apparent...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

43rd annual Rogue Valley Railroad Show brings together local train enthusiasts

CENTRAL POINT — The Rogue Valley is home to one of the longest-running railroad shows with this year's event making it 43 years in the Southern Oregon community. “I just always loved trains, I think I saw my first one when I was four years old, the next train I had I had to share with a cousin and that did not work out too well,” said Jim Davenport, a model train enthusiast. “But back in my auto racing days, I had a train set where my cars were.”
MEDFORD, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/28 – Cases Of Respiratory Viruses Increasing In Southern Oregon, Central Point Police Dept. Announces New Police Chief

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED: 9:28 PM NOV. 27, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

New video: Medford father of five last seen leaving home for odd job

MEDFORD, Ore. — It has been over a week since a Medford father of five was last seen on camera leaving his home near the downtown area for an odd job. On Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s son's 27th birthday, his family spent the day handing out flyers with the hopes of finding their father before temperatures get colder.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Grants Pass Police looking for shooting suspect

GRANTS PASS, Ore-- Grants Pass Police are searching for a shooting suspect who they say fired a gun into the ceiling of a building at the Josephine County Fairgrounds Saturday night. A few minutes before midnight, Grants Pass Police Department officers responded to the Josephine County Fairgrounds for reports of...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Suspect still not caught after robbery at Town & Country Market

GRANTS PASS, Ore-- Grants Pass Police are reporting that a suspect, who committed a robbery at the Town & Country Market on Williams Highway on November 25th, has still not be arrested. According to police, at approximately 8:50 pm, Grants Pass Police responded to the robbery where a store employee...
kqennewsradio.com

TWO JAILED FOR ALLEGED VIOLENCE INCIDENTS

Two people were jailed for alleged past violence incidents by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. A DCSO report said just before 10:00 p.m. a deputy responded to a report of a past strangulation in the 700 block of Leiken Lane, just north of Roseburg. A 19-year old female reported that a 19-year old male had strangled her at the home about three days earlier.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

GLENDALE WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT

A Glendale woman was jailed for alleged disorderly conduct by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 12:15 p.m. the 34-year old was called in twice within ten minutes for being in the roadway in the 5000 block of Azalea Glen Road in Glendale. One caller said his vehicle almost hit the woman because she was standing in the lane of travel.
GLENDALE, OR

