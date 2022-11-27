ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WSBS

Let it Snow! Ten Snowiest Cities and Towns in Massachusetts

Were just a little over three weeks out from the Christmas holiday and Massachusetts residents are looking at a week of 40 degree plus temperatures. After a crazy hot summer which brought a drough to most Massachusetts communities, residents are still enjoying above average December temperatures. There has been one occasion of measurable snowfall for some western Massachusetts communities, but dry so far for the most part.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Nov. 27

Cloudy Start, Stormy Finish As People Travel Back Home This Evening With Rain And A Breezy Wind…. Cloudy Start, Stormy Finish As People Travel Back Home This Evening With Rain And A Breezy Wind…. Rain, traffic volume pose problems for Thanksgiving travelers. Updated: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Rain, traffic volume pose problems for Thanksgiving travelers

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The mix of wet weather and high traffic volume caused travel headaches for many this holiday weekend. “It’s always busy this time, the Sunday following Thanksgiving, and the rain isn’t helping. It doesn’t seem like there’s been any accidents. It seems like it’s just been high volume that’s moving slowly,” said Amy Katz.
LUDLOW, MA
WSBS

This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever

We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Where Are the Toys R’ Us Locations in Massachusetts?

When Toys R' Us declared bankruptcy and announced they were closing all their stores back in 2018, I was devastated. I can remember making trips back from ether Boston or Hampton Beach, I used to beg my parents to stop at Toys R' Us on the way home at the Auburn MA. location just outside of Worcester.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared

A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
MARLOW, NH
nbcboston.com

Haven't Received Your Mass. Tax Rebate Check Yet? More Are on the Way

If you haven't received your Massachusetts tax refund check yet, you should get it soon. In fact, most of them have already been sent out, the state said this week. The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue started going out to taxpayers nearly a month ago when the calendar switched to November. But not everyone gets them on the same schedule.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Most Massachusetts taxpayers have received surplus refund checks

BOSTON - Most people who are eligible for a surplus tax refund in Massachusetts have their money by now. But if you don't, don't worry yet.The state says as of last week, about 2.9 million people have been paid. Most of the payments came by mail as a paper check and about a million were direct deposits.About 3 million taxpayers can expect to get back roughly 14% of what they paid in personal income tax for 2021, thanks to an obscure law passed by voters in 1986.  The state has created a refund estimator to help taxpayers get an idea of what their rebate will be.If you still don't have your money, the deadline isn't until December 15th.But, if you think you qualify, and you don't get your money by then, contact the state's call center at 877-677-9727. It's open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
DARTMOUTH, MA
westernmassnews.com

Dry & Cool Today; First Alert Weather Day Tomorrow with Rain & Wind

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Clouds will continue to decrease this afternoon giving way to some sunshine. It will shape up to be a decent, late November day, just a bit cooler with highs in the lower to middle 40s. However, wind this afternoon will remain light and variable as high pressure moves overhead. Clouds move in tonight ahead of next storm system, which will bring rain and wind to western Mass tomorrow afternoon.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Massachusetts residents to see 14% tax refunds by December

Massachusetts residents are set to receive 14% tax refunds by December of this year. The refunds are due to a stipulation in Massachusetts law; when tax revenue collections in a fiscal year exceed an annual tax revenue cap, the excess revenue is given back to taxpayers, according to the Massachusetts website. Such a case occurred this year, with the total exceeding the price cap stipulated by chapter 62F of the Massachusetts General Laws by $2.941 billion.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts

The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

