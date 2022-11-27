ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WSFA

AARP warns of fake missing person scam circulating online

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - AARP Alabama is warning of a post urging people to flood their Facebook feeds to find a fake missing person. It has been shared across the country, including in Alabama. “Supposedly, this was a local person, that’s what they tried to say,” said Jamie Harding with...
WSFA

Alabama school systems, including Wiregrass, facing hoax shooting calls

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - School systems across the state of Alabama, including here in the Wiregrass, were subject to hoax active shooter calls on Tuesday that resulted in multiple lockdowns issued. Among the Wiregrass school systems that received the reported hoax calls included Enterprise City Schools, Opp City Schools, and...
CBS 42

Current, former Alabama prison guards charged with bribery

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — A correctional officer with the Childersburg Community Work Center has been arrested after being accused of bribery and using her job for personal gain, the Alabama Department of Corrections reports. ADOC Captain Deaundra Johnson, 43, and former ADOC Lieutenant Centauria Olds, 37, were arrested on Monday and charged with bribery of […]
CHILDERSBURG, AL
wcbi.com

BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
COLUMBUS, MS
Jameson Steward

6 Cities You Should Move to in Alabama

A blue sign on the side of a building that says, "Welcome to Huntsville."Photo byPhoto by Alex Robinson on UnsplashonUnsplash. When you’re looking for the best place to call home, you need to take everything into account. This means weighing options like access to jobs, availability of local schools, and cost of living. You don't want to live in an expensive city where you'll have trouble supporting your family or a small town with limited job opportunities.
WSFA

FIRST ALERT: Multiple tornado warnings across WSFA viewing area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert weather team is tracking severe weather overnight into Wednesday morning. The storms are moving eastward, bringing with it tornado warnings for several counties in the WSFA 12 News viewing area. You can watch live severe weather coverage right in the stream at...
wvtm13.com

Holiday gatherings could worsen already deadly flu season in Alabama

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama's flu season is off to a deadly start and it's far from over. Already, 9 adults and 2 children in the state have died from the flu. The entire state of Alabama is blanketed with significant flu activity, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. That includes Jefferson County where flu is proving to be a major problem for some.
wvtm13.com

Attorneys: 'Botched' Alabama execution caused pain and torture

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Attorneys say an Alabama inmate was "subjected to ever-escalating levels of pain and torture” during an aborted execution. Attorneys for Kenneth Eugene Smith argued the state violated the U.S. Constitution, various court orders and its own lethal injection protocol during the “botched” execution attempt earlier this month.
WSFA

Significant severe weather threat across the South

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A significant and expansive severe weather event is set to impact parts of the South as November comes to a close. Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday morning will be active for multiple states, including Alabama. The most active part of that period will likely be late...
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrc.com

Schools in West Alabama closing early Tuesday due to severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in West Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Nov. 29. Shelton State Community College will close at 4 p.m. This closure includes both campuses. All activities scheduled after this time are...
aldailynews.com

Hooper case: Alleged victim asks charge be dismissed

The woman allegedly assaulted by former Alabama lawmaker Perry Hooper has asked the charge against him be dismissed. Earlier this month, a Montgomery County grand jury indicted Hooper on one count of first degree sexual abuse. “The matters relating to Mr. Hooper and me have been resolved and going through...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
apr.org

Senior adults are getting some holiday cheer

Holiday cheer is being spread to senior adults in Alabama. The Home Instead Senior Cares organization is hosting its annual Be a Santa to a Senior program. The program supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated, alone or financially unstable during the holiday season. Today is the last day...
WSFA

2022 State Christmas Tree delivered to Alabama Capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - ‘Tis the season, and the decorating is getting into full swing! That includes at the Alabama Capitol where the official State Christmas Tree was delivered Monday afternoon. Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says the tree, a 35-foot Eastern Red Cedar from Fitzpatrick, Alabama, will be displayed...
