Chicago looks to end its winless streak at home against Edmonton. The Blackhawks play the Oilers at the United Center for the second time this season. The Blackhawks dropped a 7-2 decision to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday evening in Chicago. Jujhar Khaira buried a power-play goal for his third goal of the season. Taylor Raddysh also found the back of the net. Philipp Kurashev notched two assists. Jake McCabe tallied an assist and has two points (2A) in his last three games. McCabe also posted a game-high four blocked shots and now shares 14th in the league with 46 blocks this season. Caleb Jones also registered an assist and is riding a three-game point streak (1G, 2A). Reese Johnson and Mackenzie Entwistle each secured a game-high four hits. Petr Mrazek made 37 saves.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO