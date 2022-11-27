Read full article on original website
'Little Fence of Hope' keeps on giving
RICHLAND, Wash. — A Richland family is keeping kids warm this winter, bringing back the 'Little Fence of Hope.'. Mary Arquette started the Little Fence of Hope in 2018. Living just blocks away from three schools, she said they'd see kids walking to school without warm clothes. The family...
Do You Remember the Snowiest Christmas Day in Tri-Cities?
Snow has been the talk of the town in Tri-Cities as of late, as it should be. Folks have their opinions on it and everyone is right to a degree in how they feel. Some people enjoy the snow and the cozy feeling it brings while others will cite Snoqualmie Pass and their commute as the reason they don't like snow. A lot of people would say that snow is a key ingredient for a picture-perfect Coca-Cola-style Christmas.
Holiday-themed truck parade coming to Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — A parade of holiday-themed trucks is coming to the Tri-Cities. The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks will cruise through Richland on Monday, Nov. 28 starting at 6 p.m. The group has been doing this for several years, visiting towns across Eastern Washington. For spectators wanting to catch...
Actor Jennifer Garner Visits Small Town in Central Washington to Help Distribute Thanksgiving Meals
Actor Jennifer Garner visited the Grandview School District before Thanksgiving in her role as a Save the Children ambassador. Garner posted a short video of people packaging Thanksgiving dinner boxes for those in need on her Instagram account on Thanksgiving Day. The Grandview and Mabton school districts in the Yakima Valley were involved in the effort.
Vigil held Sunday evening for victims of Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs
Pasco Wash. — Two local organizations are teaming up this evening to host a vigil for the victims of the Club Q mass shootings in Colorado Springs. The event is hosted by PFLAG, and is located at Out And About Nightclub in Pasco. PFLAG Leaders say that this is a chance for people to gather and mourn as a community.
Crews prepare city streets for winter weather
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — As parts of the state start to see more snowfall, roads crews in the Tri-Cities are prepping the streets for the winter weather. A few snowflakes fell across the Tri-Cities Monday night, but nothing too significant. Evelyn Lusignan with the city of Kennewick said they are...
Authentic New Mexican Restaurant Waiting to Wow You in Richland
Richand is home to a new authentic Mexican restaurant. El Agave has been open for just a few months in its new location on Aaron Drive. El Agave offers fresh, authentic Mexican food in a comfortable family environment. We only use the freshest ingredients to prepare all of our dishes – they are all prepared daily by our family in order to ensure the quality of taste for which El Agave has become known for. So come in, taste the flavor of food and enjoy the casual ambiance and attentive servers. If you are in the mood for sizzling fajitas, mouth-watering enchiladas or a great taco salad all in a clean, fun, comfortable atmosphere, you will not be disappointed. We are family-owned, and do our best to treat each of our customers as one of our own family. We look forward to meeting you!
Bold Pasco Burglars Captured on Video in Family Living Room
Pasco Police are seeking to identify these two burglary suspects, captured on video this weekend. The word was put out by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The suspects were captured on a Ring doorbell interior security camera, at a home located on Glade Road near the intersection of Alder Road. The time of the break-in was around 11 AM on Saturday, November 26th.
First Alert Weather: Mountain snow continues Monday, light valley AM snow before cold & cloudy afternoon -Briana
A Winter Storm Warning for additional snowfall this morning over the Cascades and the Blues. 6″-18″ reported from Saturday night to early Monday morning. An additional 2-6″ in the mountains today. The Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton may see up to an inch of snow this morning. Dry, cold and cloudy this afternoon. High temperatures in the 30s. VERY COLD tonight! Lows in the teens with clearing skies…bundle up tomorrow morning. Dry tomorrow with increasing clouds throughout the day, highs in the low 30s. Chance of rain/snow Wednesday and Thursday. Cold and dry Friday. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:16am Sunset: 4:14pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:22am Sunset: 4:18pm.
Dozens of Crashes Snarl Tri-Cities Traffic Over Thanksgiving Holiday
(Pasco, WA) -- The Washington State Patrol says they had a very challenging holiday season, responding to dozens of crashes over the Thanksgiving week. According to State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, authorities recorded 63 crashes on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving alone. Much of that was due to the freezing rain the area saw on that day. This includes one deadly crash along the 182 Freeway in Richland.
Safety, new high schools and more at stake on Tri-Cities ballots. What districts are asking for
Here’s a sneak peek at what the February ballot will look like.
Astria Sunnyside Hospital to stop performing heart procedures due to staffing issues, rising costs
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — In a little more than two weeks, Astria Health will stop offering invasive and minimally invasive heart procedures and interventional cardiology services at its clinics and its Sunnyside hospital and clinics in Sunnyside. Hospital officials told KAPP-KVEW the change — which will take effect Dec. 16 — is due to staffing challenges and the rising costs of...
Learn more about 3 new doctors now practicing in the Tri-Cities area
New family medicine doctors, OB/GYN and nurse practitioner now practicing in the Tri-Cities region.
Military veteran arrested after hours-long standoff near Benton City
Neighbors heard gunfire and yelling before calling 911.
Kennewick Police recover several stolen guns and purses from a vehicle
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers of the Kennewick Police Department are investigating after recovering several stolen guns and purses from a vehicle. On Nov. 23, patrol officers executed a search warrant on a vehicle that was seized for evidence. Police said the vehicle was involved in an occupied home burglary on Nov. 18.
Bad weather closes I-84 lanes in eastern Oregon
A winter weather storm closed I-84 in both directions Monday afternoon in eastern Oregon after multiple crashes near La Grande, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.
Crash on 240 in Kennewick causing major traffic delay
KENNEWICK Wash. – A crash on 240 in Kennewick caused a major traffic delay Monday afternoon. The crash happened before 2 p.m. There was a large RV parked along the shoulder of the road and another vehicle with damage was in the ditch on the eastbound side. Both lanes of 240 eastbound had significant delays. Several law enforcement vehicles were...
Neighbor’s camera captured deadly Kennewick shooting. Victim wasn’t found for 2 days
Bail is set at $1.5 million.
Update | Snow, slick roads close I-84 both directions in East Oregon. Winter storm warning
Don’t try to use Highway 204 as a detour.
Man Firing Off Rounds Arrested near Benton City
Sunday evening, Benton County Deputies, along with the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team, and other agencies, took a man into custody stemming from alleged shots being fired. Gunfire was heard about five miles north of Benton City. Deputies responded Sunday evening after reports came in about repeated gunfire near Montana PR...
