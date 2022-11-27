ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Towns out multiple weeks for Timberwolves with calf strain

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss multiple weeks with a strained right calf muscle that occurred in the team's most recent game. Towns was hurt midway through the third quarter Monday night in Minnesota's 142-127 loss at Washington. He was helped off the court and unable to put weight on his leg.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Julius Randle scores 36 as Knicks rout Pistons 140-110

DETROIT (AP) — Julius Randle scored a season-high 36 points on his 28th birthday, and the New York Knicks extended their win streak against the Detroit Pistons to 11 games with a 140-110 victory on Tuesday night. Randle was 14 for 24 from the field. He also had seven...
DETROIT, MI
Mavs unclear on timeline for Walker as 4-time All-Star signs

DALLAS (AP) — The timeline for Kemba Walker to contribute for the Dallas Mavericks is uncertain as the four-time All-Star joins a roster in need of playmaking help behind superstar Luka Doncic. Walker went unsigned the first six weeks of the season before the 32-year-old guard was officially added...
DALLAS, TX
Beasts of East: All 8 teams in East divisions above .500

Two years after no team in the NFC East won more than seven games, all four have pulled off the trick with six weeks to go. Washington (7-5) beat Atlanta on Sunday to join Philadelphia (10-1), Dallas (8-3) and the Giants (7-4) with winning records, giving the division a combined winning percentage of .711 for the best mark through 12 weeks by any division since the merger.
WASHINGTON, DC

