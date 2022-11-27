Two years after no team in the NFC East won more than seven games, all four have pulled off the trick with six weeks to go. Washington (7-5) beat Atlanta on Sunday to join Philadelphia (10-1), Dallas (8-3) and the Giants (7-4) with winning records, giving the division a combined winning percentage of .711 for the best mark through 12 weeks by any division since the merger.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 11 HOURS AGO