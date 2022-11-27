ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Commercial Appeal

Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks

Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Clippers center Ivica Zubac's monster game puts him in elite company

Dwight Howard. Moses Malone. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. And now, Ivica Zubac. The Clippers' center had a huge game in the Clippers win over the Pacers Sunday, scoring 31 points and grabbing 29 rebounds. Zubac shot 14-of-17 and pulled down 12 offensive rebounds, the most in the NBA since Kevon Looney last...
Yardbarker

Suns Center Deandre Ayton Finding Rhythm at Right Time

No one has quite been scapegoated for the Phoenix Suns' problems this season like Deandre Ayton. His offseason quickly was turned into theatrics thanks to Kevin Durant and then quickly dashed when the Indiana Pacers offered him his current 4-year, 133-million dollar deal that the Suns then matched. Many Suns...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns Hope to Maintain Top Spot in West vs. Kings

The Phoenix Suns are in good form right now as they currently ride a four-game winning streak into the waters of California for a road trip against the Sacramento Kings. Deandre Ayton's stellar play has provided a big boost in recent games, as he's tallied a total of 57 points, 33 rebounds and four blocks in his prior to contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup

Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Suns Outlast Stubborn Kings 122-117

The Phoenix Suns have now won their fifth game in a row after defeating the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. It's their sixth win in seven games. The Kings now see their losing streak extend to three after a hard fought game that went down to the wire. Action began...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Deandre Ayton Wins Western Conference Player Of The Week

Devin Booker was nominated twice for the award before losing it to De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Throughout the week Ayton averaged a total of 23.7 points per game, 16 rebounds per game, and 1.3 blocks per game on 67.4% shooting.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing

Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
CHICAGO, IL

