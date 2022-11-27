Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Slick roads hinder fire crews in Spokane County
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Roads get snowy and icy this time of year, that’s why we have plows, deicer and sanders to make those roads drivable. But for one neighborhood just south of Newman Lake, neighbors claim those roads aren’t treated nearly as much as they should be. Although the hill on Campbell Rd is sanded and plowed now, neighbors say that’s not normally the case. It’s what firefighters call no man’s land, a place unserved by fire crews. But for Carolyn Gallion… It’s home. “Wilderness… It’s really beautiful out here,” Gallion said. Just 15 minutes north of the Pines exit in Spokane Valley, the roads go from paved to primitive…. to unpredictable. “It turns into ice,” she said. Barely plowed or sanded, Campbell Rd becomes an ice rink. “Awful. The worst. That little hill right there… We can’t even get up it,” she said. The problem comes as cars try to travel on one steep hill. “You get kind of in the middle and it’s like whoosh you hit ice. No gravel. No nothing. So they’re in the ditch and then another car came down,” she said. “She went down the hill and lost control and hit them then she was stuck.” Last Tuesday, Spokane Valley Fire found out firsthand how slick it is trying to get to a home on fire. “They slid down the hill,” she said. The rig only got halfway up before sliding down and getting stuck in a ditch, Valley Fire spokesperson said crews could’ve rolled into an embankment if they slid to the opposite side of the road. Blocking the roadway now, the fire still blazing, other trucks tried a different direction. “The other two trucks came from Newman Lake. They were on the summer road. They got stuck,” she said. The rigs were stuck for 7 hours. “While that house burnt to the ground,” she said. Gallion is scared that with no help from the county to make this road drivable… “The maintenance is not there,” she said. “And you can just keep calling and calling it doesn’t matter.” Her family could be next. “It’s pretty frightening that our roads aren’t safe because we also have families here,” she said. Commissioners are in charge of funding for this area of Spokane County. NonStop Local did reach out to them several times Tuesday but have yet to hear back.
dailyfly.com
One Injured in I-90 Collision Near Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene, ID – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:37 pm on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 16 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a semi tractor-trailer lost control on the Interstate and impacted cement barriers. The driver of the...
Spokane woman killed in crash on SR 17 in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Spokane woman was killed in a car crash on SR 17 near Yonezawa Boulevard in Moses Lake. WSP says someone was driving south on SR 17 in the left lane heading toward Yonezawa Boulevard. The woman, 36-year-old Tawney Guenther, was in the left lane just north of Yonezawa Boulevard when the person driving the vehicle...
Small trailer catches fire at I-90 homeless camp, no injuries reported
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters are responding to the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street where a trailer has reportedly caught on fire. Jewels Helping Hands Executive Director Julie Garcia told KREM 2 the homeless camp is not being evacuated at this time. Ryan Overton with the Washington...
RV fire breaks out at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — An RV caught on fire at Camp Hope. Smoke was coming from the homeless camp earlier on Tuesday. Firefighters from the Spokane Fire Department are on the scene trying to put out the fire. Two people were able to escape from the fire. Firefighters also found a puppy under a pile of blankets. The puppy is unharmed....
KHQ Right Now
Department of Transportation shares photos of roads near Liberty Lake/WA-ID border
WASHINGTON - The Washington State Department of Transportation shared photos of the snow hitting the Liberty Lake/Washington-Idaho border.
U.S. Forest Service advises North Idaho residents drive carefully on forest service roads ahead of storm
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The U.S. Forest Service in North Idaho has issued a warning to drivers to be careful on forest service roads during Wednesday's snowstorm. The service says that obstacles such as boulders and downed trees will be likely through the storm. Drivers should also expect longer wait times for rescue and recovery services.
Spokane police responding to robbery at Division/Buckeye Starbucks
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently responding to a reported robbery at the Starbucks located at 12519 North Division St. According to staff, the suspect ran off with a couple hundred dollars from the register. Officers said there is no evidence to prove nearby businesses are in danger.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘We are in winter operations mode:’ City spokesperson gives insight on snowplow priorities
SPOKANE, Wash. – A spokesperson for the City of Spokane is confident the city is hard at work plowing roadways during this week’s winter storm. “We are in winter operations mode,” City Spokesperson Kirstin Davis said. Since midnight on Monday, Washington State Patrol (WSP) said troopers responded...
Spokane Police respond to armed robbery in Emerson Garfield neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to an armed robbery at a Starbucks in the Emerson Garfield neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say the robbery occurred around 6:30 p.m. at 2703 N Division Street. There was an indication of a gun, but police couldn’t find one. The robber ran away and police set up a perimeter, but the suspect was not...
WSP investigating deadly crash at intersection of Trent and Pines in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Washington State troopers (WSP) are investigating a deadly collision that occurred at the intersection of Trent and Pines in Spokane Valley around 2:25 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. According to new information from the Spokane Valley Fire Department, fire crews arrived at the scene to...
City of Spokane releases snow response plan ahead of winter storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, the city of Spokane has released its winter operations response. The response includes plans for plowing, parking and communication with residents. The forecast calls for a foot of snow or more...
Spokane Valley police arrest suspect accused of ramming patrol cars in pursuit
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a suspect after he ran into patrol cars and police chased after him. A Spokane Valley deputy saw a silver Chrysler 300 parked in the Walmart parking lot at 15727 E. Broadway Avenue. The deputy said the vehicle matched the description of one involved in past reckless driving instances without regard for...
One killed in car crash on Trent just east of Pines
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle car crash on Trent Avenue Saturday afternoon. There were five total people involved in the crash. Four people were in a silver truck and one person was in a white SUV. The cause of the crash is under investigation EB Trent will be closed as crews investigate the area....
kisu.org
Requests for welfare checks surge in aftermath of University of Idaho student slayings
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 28, 2022. As classes resume Monday at the University of Idaho, police have reported a big uptick in calls for welfare checks. Since Nov. 13 — the day four U of I students were found slain in an off-campus house — the Moscow Police Department has received 78 “calls for unusual circumstances” and 36 requests for welfare checks.
FOX 28 Spokane
2 injured in Thanksgiving structure fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A fire that began in an elderly couple’s shed has injured two people, according to Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD). Just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, a large number of units responded to a caller who reported a fire that began in their neighbor’s shed spread had spread to their shop. At the scene, they explained a small plane had been stored in the shop, and they had removed it when they noticed the fire spreading.
ifiberone.com
Trial date set for Ellensburg man who allegedly conspired to 'crash' Idaho pride event with 30 others
A trial date has been set for a 20-year-old Ellensburg man accused of being one in a group of white supremacists who allegedly planned to disrupt a pride event in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho last spring. The trial for Spencer Simpson has been set for January 23, 2023 after being charged with criminal conspiracy to riot. Simpson pleaded 'not guilty' to the charge in August 2022.
FOX 28 Spokane
Students return to the University of Idaho campus as a murder suspect is still on the loose
MOSCOW, Idaho – As the snow coats Moscow with a sense of peace, students return to campus. Some feel good and others are on edge as the Moscow Police Department continues to search for a suspect. “All three of our roommates were in shock when we got the Vandal...
FOX 28 Spokane
Police see spike in welfare checks, unusual circumstance reports following Moscow homicides
MOSCOW, Idaho – Following the murder of four University of Idaho (U of I) students on Sunday, Nov. 13, investigators have been working around the clock to find the suspect and bring closure to the families. Moscow Police Department (MPD), Idaho State Police (ISP), Latah County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO)...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Sunday, November 27, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Sunday, November 27, 2022. -------------------------------------------------------- Incident Address: HAMILTON HILL RD & UPPER UNION FLAT RD; COLFAX, WA 99111. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of an erratically driven vehicle. -------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3340 Non-Injury Accident. 00:25:13. Incident...
Comments / 0