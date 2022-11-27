ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Roads get snowy and icy this time of year, that’s why we have plows, deicer and sanders to make those roads drivable. But for one neighborhood just south of Newman Lake, neighbors claim those roads aren’t treated nearly as much as they should be. Although the hill on Campbell Rd is sanded and plowed now, neighbors say that’s not normally the case. It’s what firefighters call no man’s land, a place unserved by fire crews. But for Carolyn Gallion… It’s home. “Wilderness… It’s really beautiful out here,” Gallion said. Just 15 minutes north of the Pines exit in Spokane Valley, the roads go from paved to primitive…. to unpredictable. “It turns into ice,” she said. Barely plowed or sanded, Campbell Rd becomes an ice rink. “Awful. The worst. That little hill right there… We can’t even get up it,” she said. The problem comes as cars try to travel on one steep hill. “You get kind of in the middle and it’s like whoosh you hit ice. No gravel. No nothing. So they’re in the ditch and then another car came down,” she said. “She went down the hill and lost control and hit them then she was stuck.” Last Tuesday, Spokane Valley Fire found out firsthand how slick it is trying to get to a home on fire. “They slid down the hill,” she said. The rig only got halfway up before sliding down and getting stuck in a ditch, Valley Fire spokesperson said crews could’ve rolled into an embankment if they slid to the opposite side of the road. Blocking the roadway now, the fire still blazing, other trucks tried a different direction. “The other two trucks came from Newman Lake. They were on the summer road. They got stuck,” she said. The rigs were stuck for 7 hours. “While that house burnt to the ground,” she said. Gallion is scared that with no help from the county to make this road drivable… “The maintenance is not there,” she said. “And you can just keep calling and calling it doesn’t matter.” Her family could be next. “It’s pretty frightening that our roads aren’t safe because we also have families here,” she said. Commissioners are in charge of funding for this area of Spokane County. NonStop Local did reach out to them several times Tuesday but have yet to hear back.
