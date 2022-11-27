ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Reacts To Sean Taylor Display

The Washington Commanders honored legendary safety Sean Taylor before their game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Nov. 27, 2022, is 15 years to the day that Taylor had his life cut short. He was one of the best safeties in the NFL during that time and will go down as one of the best players to ever play for the Commanders.
WASHINGTON, DC
NESN

Sean Taylor ‘Memorial’ Latest Embarrassment By Dan Snyder, Commanders

The late Sean Taylor was honored by the Washington Commanders organization on Sunday, but the display left many underwhelmed. The organization announced Tuesday it would be honoring Taylor and referred to the display as “Sean Taylor Permanent Memorial Installation.” And while many expected the memorial to be a statue of Taylor, who was shot and killed at the age of 24 after two Pro Bowl campaigns in Washington, it ultimately proved to be a wire mannequin.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To The Embarrassing Sean Taylor Statue

The Washington Commanders' Sean Taylor "tribute" was unveiled on Sunday. To say it wasn't well-received would be an understatement. Essentially, the Commanders erected a mannequin to honor their former Pro Bowl safety, who was tragically killed 15 years ago today. They didn't even bother to match the logos on the uniform, with the figure wearing a Nike jersey and Reebok pants.
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Robinson wears ridiculous hat after Commanders game

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson made an unusual fashion statement after the team’s win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The rookie running back spoke to the media while wearing a team hat, which is not unusual. What was strange, however, was the size of the hat. It was big. Very big. Far too big for Robinson’s head.
WASHINGTON, DC
Citrus County Chronicle

Pirates add Santana looking for power, veteran presence

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Carlos Santana tugged at his new Pittsburgh Pirates cap, pulled at his jersey and broke into an impromptu dance. Cities change. Circumstances change. Expectations change. The urge to get loose whenever the moment strikes the veteran first baseman/designated hitter does not.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy