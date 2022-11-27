ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball optimistic guard Brennan Rigsby will debut against Washington State

The Oregon Ducks are on track to hopefully have guard Brennan Rigsby available for their Pac-12 opener. Rigsby, who has missed the first seven games due to a high right ankle sprain, took part in Sunday’s pregame warmups but didn’t play against Villanova. The junior college transfer practiced with the Ducks on Tuesday at Matthew Knight Arena and Oregon coach Dana Altman is optimistic Rigsby will be able to debut against Washington State on Thursday (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball could have some injured players return for Pac-12 opener

A few of the Oregon Ducks’ injured players could be available as soon as this week. Guard Brennan Rigsby, who has missed the first month of the season due to a high ankle sprain, warmed up before the Ducks’ Sunday afternoon game against Villanova in the Phil Knight Invitational. Rigsby, who averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists at Northwest Florida State College last season, could debut for the Ducks (3-4) in their Pac-12 opener against Washington State on Thursday (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
vuhoops.com

Villanova falls to Oregon in PK85 Invitational finale, 74-67

Another day, another Villanova comeback that fell short. This time, the ‘Cats tried to rally and although they briefly grabbed the lead with 2:27 to go, they were unable to complete the comeback against the shorthanded Oregon Ducks and lost, 74-67. “Our guys fought, we had our chances,” Villanova...
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell Jr. to enter transfer portal

The Oregon Ducks are losing a running back to transfer. Byron Cardwell Jr., a 6-foot, 206-pound sophomore, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. “I want to thank the Lord for everything he has done for me and I’m thankful and appreciate those who kindly supported me while at the University of Oregon,” Cardwell wrote via social media. “I will be entering the transfer portal. #GODSPLAN”
The Oregonian

How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 13

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 13 of the 2022 season:. Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech: 30 of 50 for 436 yards with two touchdowns and nine carries for 44 yards in 51-48 overtime win over Oklahoma. Robby Ashford, QB...
The Oregonian

Oregon’s top 10 baby names for 2021

Babies need names. Sure, you can call them “Baby” for a while, but there will come a day, maybe when they are three for example, when your baby turns to you and says, “Stop calling me ‘Baby’!”. So, babies need names, and in Oregon last...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Let Oregon’s youth lead

For more than a year, young people have been protesting outside the Oregon Department of Transportation office with bold demands to radically re-envision transportation. One of them is to appoint a youth representative to the Oregon Transportation Commission. Their demands speak to the larger need in Oregon for youth to participate in political choices that impact them.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Betsy Johnson helped Oregon even without winning

Thank you, Betsy Johnson. You may not have won the governorship of Oregon. I’m sure I represent one of the many Democrats who at the last minute switched their votes from you to Tina Kotek. But Oregon won. Your candidacy put Oregon’s dismal response to homelessness, addiction and behavioral health in the public’s eye in a way that never would have happened with a Tina Kotek-Christine Drazan race. And now Kotek is planning to meet with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on a regular basis. You made this happen, Betsy Johnson. And Phil Knight, the millions you contributed to Johnson’s campaign was money well spent.
