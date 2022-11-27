Read full article on original website
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
Oregon men’s basketball optimistic guard Brennan Rigsby will debut against Washington State
The Oregon Ducks are on track to hopefully have guard Brennan Rigsby available for their Pac-12 opener. Rigsby, who has missed the first seven games due to a high right ankle sprain, took part in Sunday’s pregame warmups but didn’t play against Villanova. The junior college transfer practiced with the Ducks on Tuesday at Matthew Knight Arena and Oregon coach Dana Altman is optimistic Rigsby will be able to debut against Washington State on Thursday (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
Oregon men’s basketball could have some injured players return for Pac-12 opener
A few of the Oregon Ducks’ injured players could be available as soon as this week. Guard Brennan Rigsby, who has missed the first month of the season due to a high ankle sprain, warmed up before the Ducks’ Sunday afternoon game against Villanova in the Phil Knight Invitational. Rigsby, who averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists at Northwest Florida State College last season, could debut for the Ducks (3-4) in their Pac-12 opener against Washington State on Thursday (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
vuhoops.com
Villanova falls to Oregon in PK85 Invitational finale, 74-67
Another day, another Villanova comeback that fell short. This time, the ‘Cats tried to rally and although they briefly grabbed the lead with 2:27 to go, they were unable to complete the comeback against the shorthanded Oregon Ducks and lost, 74-67. “Our guys fought, we had our chances,” Villanova...
Oregon State Beavers rise to No. 15 in College Football Playoff rankings, pass Oregon Ducks
Oregon State moved up six spots to No. 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Beavers’ highest placing in school history. The Beavers (9-3) completed their 2022 regular season Saturday with a 38-34 win over Oregon. On Sunday, OSU finds out its bowl destination. The win over Oregon...
Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell Jr. to enter transfer portal
The Oregon Ducks are losing a running back to transfer. Byron Cardwell Jr., a 6-foot, 206-pound sophomore, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. “I want to thank the Lord for everything he has done for me and I’m thankful and appreciate those who kindly supported me while at the University of Oregon,” Cardwell wrote via social media. “I will be entering the transfer portal. #GODSPLAN”
10 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ collapse at Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks lost to Oregon State 38-34 Saturday at Reser Stadium. Here are 10 takeaways from the game as the No. 15 Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) await their bowl destination and matchup:
Oregon Ducks fall out of top 15 in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings
Oregon dropped out of the top 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings after blowing a 21-point lead to Oregon State. The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) are No. 16, down from No. 9 last week after losing to the Beavers, who moved up from No. 21 to No. 15. Oregon’s...
Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon means Vegas, baby? Or Sun Bowl: Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White look at last Saturday’s Reser Stadium thriller, Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon. They talk about the game, what it means and how it impacts the Beavers’...
Oregon Ducks receiver Dont’e Thornton to enter transfer portal
The Oregon Ducks are losing a former top 60 recruit. Dont’e Thornton, a 6-foot-5, 199-pound sophomore receiver, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Monday night. “First off I want to start by saying thank you to coach (Dan) Lanning, (wide receivers) coach (Junior) Adams and the entire...
Oregon State’s shot at the Las Vegas Bowl could come down to UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti acknowledges its Pac-12 pick for the Dec. 17 game is likely to come down to Oregon State or UCLA. Oregon State has pent up demand. UCLA has an enormous TV market. The Beavers are hot, having won six of their final seven games. The Bruins are, well, from LA.
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 13
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 13 of the 2022 season:. Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech: 30 of 50 for 436 yards with two touchdowns and nine carries for 44 yards in 51-48 overtime win over Oklahoma. Robby Ashford, QB...
Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu accepts invite to Shrine Game
Oregon offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu is headed to a college all-star game. Aumavae-Laulu accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl, scheduled for Feb. 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Oregon Ducks fall in college football polls after loss to Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks fell in the polls after losing to Oregon State. The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) are ranked No. 15 with 701 points in the AP poll and No. 15 with 681 points in the AFCA coaches poll following a 38-34 loss to the Beavers on Saturday. That’s down...
Sun Bowl, Oregon State’s likely destination, sells fun and West Texas as second-oldest surviving bowl game
Veteran Sun Bowl executive director Bernie Olivas has heard it all before about his bowl and the city of El Paso. It doesn’t have the glamour of Las Vegas. It’s not California cool like San Diego’s Holiday Bowl. Or the Rose Bowl’s prestige, the Alamo’s often premier game matchup.
Oregon’s top 10 baby names for 2021
Babies need names. Sure, you can call them “Baby” for a while, but there will come a day, maybe when they are three for example, when your baby turns to you and says, “Stop calling me ‘Baby’!”. So, babies need names, and in Oregon last...
Readers respond: Let Oregon’s youth lead
For more than a year, young people have been protesting outside the Oregon Department of Transportation office with bold demands to radically re-envision transportation. One of them is to appoint a youth representative to the Oregon Transportation Commission. Their demands speak to the larger need in Oregon for youth to participate in political choices that impact them.
BroccoliBot patent celebration brings Oregon inventors back to Crescent Valley High
Seven recent alumni from Crescent Valley High School’s robotics club were granted a U.S. patent for an invention that took them four summers to perfect: “BroccoliBot,” a robot with vision that can automatically detect and sever one of the most difficult crops to harvest in the field.
Maryland DraftKings bonus code for MNF: Bet on Colts-Steelers, get $200 free
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. DraftKings has been live in Maryland for almost a week, and anyone who signs up using this DraftKings promo code will get $200...
Readers respond: Betsy Johnson helped Oregon even without winning
Thank you, Betsy Johnson. You may not have won the governorship of Oregon. I’m sure I represent one of the many Democrats who at the last minute switched their votes from you to Tina Kotek. But Oregon won. Your candidacy put Oregon’s dismal response to homelessness, addiction and behavioral health in the public’s eye in a way that never would have happened with a Tina Kotek-Christine Drazan race. And now Kotek is planning to meet with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on a regular basis. You made this happen, Betsy Johnson. And Phil Knight, the millions you contributed to Johnson’s campaign was money well spent.
Oregon’s paid leave program will start collecting funds from workers, employers on Jan. 1
Oregon’s paid family and medical leave program will begin collecting money to fund the new initiative from workers and businesses with 25 or more employees on Jan. 1. Starting next year, workers will pay 0.6% of their gross wages every paycheck and big employers will contribute an additional 0.4%.
