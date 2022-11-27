Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Ships carrying $2 billion in natural gas are waiting off Europe's coast for prices to rise so they can cash in, report says
Dozens of LNG tankers are idling off Europe's coast as they hold out for higher prices, per the FT. Combined, the 30-plus ships are carrying natural gas worth $2 billion, according to Vortexa data. European natural gas prices have fallen since summer, but traders anticipate they will rise again. Slide...
After years of construction, Shell ethane cracker starts up
MONACA, Pa. — (AP) — Years in the works, a massive petrochemical refinery in western Pennsylvania fed by the vast natural gas reservoir underneath Appalachia became fully operational Tuesday, oil and gas giant Shell plc said. The refinery, built on the site of a former zinc smelter along...
Texas energy industry responds to Biden's pledge to tax it for high gas prices
(The Center Square) – Members in the Texas oil and gas industry are crying foul over President Joe Biden's plan to tax the industry as its workers are enabling Texas to lead the U.S. in oil and natural gas production and job growth. In a speech Biden gave one...
msn.com
With Over 30 LNG Tankers Waiting Off The Coast Of Europe, US Gas Transporters Could Benefit From Contango
More than 30 natural gas tankers carrying liquified natural gas (LNG) are idling, reported the Wall Street Journal, and slowing their routes off Europe’s coast, waiting for the price of fuel to rise. As Dutch TTF December Gas Futures stabilized to 113.50 euros from a peak in August, natural...
CNBC
Oil CEOs warn this winter's energy crisis will be nothing compared to the next
For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
The Next Web
Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy
All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
Will Diesel Prices Go Down?
The national average is hovering around $5.35 per gallon, nearly $2 higher than this time last year.
What Happens If the U.S. Runs Out of Diesel Fuel?
The Energy Information Administration said diesel fuel inventories in the U.S. were at their lowest level since 2008.
Digging 10 miles underground could yield enough geothermal energy to power Earth
A geothermal power company 'is developing technology to blast rock with microwaves to potentially drill the deepest holes on Earth.'
Winter is coming, prices are rising, and most voters say: Unleash American energy now
Winter is coming – and record inflation is rising, on consumer goods including the price of gasoline. American consumers are suffering as the 8.2 percent annual inflation rate eats away at paychecks with higher energy prices at the pump, and temperatures plummet. Yet, despite this harsh reality, President Joe...
electrek.co
A quarter of US coal-fired power will retire by end of 2029 – and gas may have peaked
Nearly a quarter of the 200,568 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired capacity currently operating in the US has reported plans to retire by the end of 2029, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported today. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for...
A major energy CEO just said that the market should prepare for ‘one or two years of extreme volatility’
Enel CEO Francesco Starace sees prolonged energy turmoil ahead. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended energy security worldwide, plunging many countries into an energy crisis that industry leaders fear will last years. Russia was among the world’s largest oil and natural gas suppliers before the war, but fraying tensions with...
Leading gas importer Japan says LNG is sold out until 2026, as energy-squeezed countries battle over dwindling supplies
Long-term contracts for liquefied natural gas shipments are sold out until 2026, Japan has said. The fuel shortage is due to a lack of investment in LNG export projects, its trade ministry said. Europe is competing with Asia for LNG after Russia cut off pipeline gas flows over sanctions. Japan,...
Electricity supplies tight as National Grid issues two separate notices
Concerns have been raised over Britain’s energy supply on Monday and Tuesday evenings as the grid operator issued two separate indications that things could get tight.The National Grid Electricity System Operator issued and then rapidly cancelled a notice that the difference between the amount of electricity available and the supply of electricity would be smaller than hoped for on Monday evening.It comes as the grid will struggle to rely on nuclear power coming from France, where supply will also be tighter than usual on Monday and Tuesday evenings.The so-called Capacity Market Notice was issued at 1.33pm, with a warning of...
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve. In a letter outlining President Biden’s request for 2023 emergency supplemental funding “for critical assistance to Ukraine and critical response activities to address Covid-19”, a sum of $500 million was earmarked for the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).
Bankers pour cold water on red hot coal
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.
U.S. gets tough on methane with new proposals on oil and gas
An Interior Department proposal on methane follows dire warnings of the threat from the harmful greenhouse gas by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore.
Europe fears its industries will jet to the U.S. as energy costs force plant closures
Duralex glassware maker is just one company that's suspended operations over spiking energy costs after a cutoff of Russian natural gas.
streetwisereports.com
Co. To Boost Natural Gas Production After Pipeline is Built
Canacol Energy Ltd. (CNE:TSX; CNNEF:OTCQX) announced it will increase its natural gas production in 2025 after the new planned pipeline is built from the Jobo gas facility to Medellin in Colombia, where the company is the largest independent producer, reported Research Capital Corp. analyst Bill Newman in a November 11, 2022 research note.
electrek.co
Renewables outproduced coal by 15.5% in the US during first 3 quarters of 2022
Renewable energy provided almost 23% of electrical generation in the US during the first three quarters of 2022, according to new data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and reviewed by the SUN DAY Campaign. EIA’s “Electric Power Monthly” report, which contains data through September 30, reflects that in...
