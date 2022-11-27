ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Oil CEOs warn this winter's energy crisis will be nothing compared to the next

For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
The Next Web

Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy

All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
The Independent

Electricity supplies tight as National Grid issues two separate notices

Concerns have been raised over Britain’s energy supply on Monday and Tuesday evenings as the grid operator issued two separate indications that things could get tight.The National Grid Electricity System Operator issued and then rapidly cancelled a notice that the difference between the amount of electricity available and the supply of electricity would be smaller than hoped for on Monday evening.It comes as the grid will struggle to rely on nuclear power coming from France, where supply will also be tighter than usual on Monday and Tuesday evenings.The so-called Capacity Market Notice was issued at 1.33pm, with a warning of...
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve. In a letter outlining President Biden’s request for 2023 emergency supplemental funding “for critical assistance to Ukraine and critical response activities to address Covid-19”, a sum of $500 million was earmarked for the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).
Reuters

Bankers pour cold water on red hot coal

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.
streetwisereports.com

Co. To Boost Natural Gas Production After Pipeline is Built

Canacol Energy Ltd. (CNE:TSX; CNNEF:OTCQX) announced it will increase its natural gas production in 2025 after the new planned pipeline is built from the Jobo gas facility to Medellin in Colombia, where the company is the largest independent producer, reported Research Capital Corp. analyst Bill Newman in a November 11, 2022 research note.
electrek.co

Renewables outproduced coal by 15.5% in the US during first 3 quarters of 2022

Renewable energy provided almost 23% of electrical generation in the US during the first three quarters of 2022, according to new data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and reviewed by the SUN DAY Campaign. EIA’s “Electric Power Monthly” report, which contains data through September 30, reflects that in...

