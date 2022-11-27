ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

More businesses will open this week on Sanibel and Captiva

By Lacey Lee
 2 days ago
SANIBEL, Fla. – Starting Monday, November 28th, brick & mortar businesses that will reopen on Sanibel and Captiva Island can do so, but first they must get permission to do so from the city. Matt Asen owns Timbers Restaurant and The Sanibel Grill and has served the Sanibel community since the early 90’s.

He says he’s excited to finally greet customers again, although the journey to reopening is a long one. Asen says his restaurant received roof damage and they were without essential supplies for the past two months.

“We needed power. We needed water and we needed propane and the thing is the propane was the last thing that we got.”

He says he has all of the essentials now and he looks forward to reopening. But for the moment it will be operated with a limited menu and cash only. This isn’t stopping any of his customers though.

“I’ve been sitting in the same seat on Sundays since this place opened. At any rate this is tradition and the fact that I can do it again two months after the storm, oh my God,” Kip Buntrock, one of his faithful customers said.

“We’re going to have crunchy grouper and crunchy shrimp and all of the regular stuff that people come here for and hopefully they’ll get away for just one day then we can do it again next weekend and then stay open on a regular basis,” Asen said.

Fort Myers, FL
