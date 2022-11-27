ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NBC Bay Area

Warriors Observations: Balanced Attack Powers Blowout Win Over Timberwolves

What we learned as Warriors run T-Wolves out of building originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The saying goes, "It's not about how you start, it's about how you finish." Building a 20-point lead after the first quarter, second quarter and third quarter certainly helps. That was the case in the Warriors' 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Doncic, Mavs edge Curry, Warriors in West finals replay

DALLAS (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. had to watch when his Dallas Mavericks lost to the Golden State Warriors in last season’s Western Conference finals. He found himself in the middle of some playoff intensity in their first meeting this season. Hardaway hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late, Luka Doncic scored 41 points in his NBA-leading fifth triple-double and the Mavericks held off the Warriors 116-113 on Tuesday night. Dallas ended a four-game losing streak, the longest in two seasons under coach Jason Kidd. Golden State, a winner in five games last spring on the way to the title, lost for just the second time in seven games after a slow start to its season.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

NBA Stock Watch: Antetokounmpo, Curry cannot be stopped

We're a quarter of the way through the NBA season, and it has been a wild ride. In the Western Conference, just 3.5 games separate the first- and ninth-place teams. So, a few wins or losses can skyrocket or plummet a franchise in either direction. In the East, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks continue to establish themselves as the big dogs.
FOX Sports

Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup

Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
Post Register

Burakovsky's OT goal gives Kraken wild 9-8 win over Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 on Tuesday night in the highest-scoring NHL game this season. Burakovsky scored on a power play at 2:08 of the extra session to give Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
Post Register

Herbert rallies Chargers to 25-24 win over Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley knew he was going for the winning 2-point conversion a few minutes before it actually happened, so when the moment arrived, there was no hesitation and no looking at his playbook. The result was even better than he imagined.
Post Register

Threadgill makes 3 at buzzer, Charlotte beats Davidson in OT

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jackson Threadgill made a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and Charlotte beat Davidson 68-66 in overtime on Tuesday night. Aly Khalifa had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the 49ers (6-2). Igor Milicic Jr. scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Lu'Cye Patterson recorded nine points and went 4 of 6 from the field.
DAVIDSON, NC
Post Register

Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

