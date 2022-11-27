Read full article on original website
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Warriors Observations: Balanced Attack Powers Blowout Win Over Timberwolves
What we learned as Warriors run T-Wolves out of building originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The saying goes, "It's not about how you start, it's about how you finish." Building a 20-point lead after the first quarter, second quarter and third quarter certainly helps. That was the case in the Warriors' 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center.
Stephen Curry gets real about devastating mistake in loss to Luka Doncic, Mavs
The internet is still buzzing about that barnburner of a game Tuesday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Led by two generational talents in Stephen Curry for the Warriors and Luka Doncic for the Mavs, both teams exchanged haymakers in the fourth quarter, but it was Dallas that came away with the 116-113 victory.
Golden State Warriors 113-116 Dallas Mavericks: Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr react to loss
The Golden State Warriors were edged 116-113 on Tuesday night by a Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks, in what was another stellar performance from the Slovenian point guard. Doncic lit up the American Airlines Center with 41 points and 12 assists to sustain his place atop the NBA top-scorer standings and seal the game.
Doncic, Mavs edge Curry, Warriors in West finals replay
DALLAS (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. had to watch when his Dallas Mavericks lost to the Golden State Warriors in last season’s Western Conference finals. He found himself in the middle of some playoff intensity in their first meeting this season. Hardaway hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late, Luka Doncic scored 41 points in his NBA-leading fifth triple-double and the Mavericks held off the Warriors 116-113 on Tuesday night. Dallas ended a four-game losing streak, the longest in two seasons under coach Jason Kidd. Golden State, a winner in five games last spring on the way to the title, lost for just the second time in seven games after a slow start to its season.
NBA Twitter goes nuts as Mavs star Luka Doncic drops 41-point triple-double on Stephen Curry, Warriors
Luka Doncic sent the whole NBA Twitterverse buzzing with another incredible display of his all-around ability in the Dallas Mavericks’ narrow win over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The Slovenian wonderboy recorded 41 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to help the Mavs take the 116-113 victory....
NBA Stock Watch: Antetokounmpo, Curry cannot be stopped
We're a quarter of the way through the NBA season, and it has been a wild ride. In the Western Conference, just 3.5 games separate the first- and ninth-place teams. So, a few wins or losses can skyrocket or plummet a franchise in either direction. In the East, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks continue to establish themselves as the big dogs.
How to Watch Warriors-Mavericks Game On Tuesday
The Golden State Warriors (11-10) and Dallas Mavericks (9-10) will play each other on Tuesday night in Dallas. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup
Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
Burakovsky's OT goal gives Kraken wild 9-8 win over Kings
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 on Tuesday night in the highest-scoring NHL game this season. Burakovsky scored on a power play at 2:08 of the extra session to give Seattle...
Herbert rallies Chargers to 25-24 win over Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley knew he was going for the winning 2-point conversion a few minutes before it actually happened, so when the moment arrived, there was no hesitation and no looking at his playbook. The result was even better than he imagined.
Threadgill makes 3 at buzzer, Charlotte beats Davidson in OT
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jackson Threadgill made a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and Charlotte beat Davidson 68-66 in overtime on Tuesday night. Aly Khalifa had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the 49ers (6-2). Igor Milicic Jr. scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Lu'Cye Patterson recorded nine points and went 4 of 6 from the field.
Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a...
