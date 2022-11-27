Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel 25
Chilly Wednesday on Tap!
CENTRAL TEXAS — Well, old man winter has worked back into Central Texas. After highs in the 80s on Tuesday, we have plunged into the 30s on this Wednesday morning. Winds are making it feel like the 20s as you walk out the door. Bundle up and keep a sweater through the day because the warm-up won't be great! We will only top out in the mid 50s during the afternoon.
News Channel 25
Coats Are Coming Back Out Wednesday
25 WEATHER — It has been a very warm day with highs getting into the 80s ahead of a cold front Tuesday afternoon. It will stay mild through midnight, but a strong cold front will blast across the area through Wednesday morning. Behind the front, temperatures will fall into the 30s with wind chills in the 20s in the morning. Sunshine Wednesday afternoon will allow highs to get back into the 50s.
News Channel 25
Warm Tuesday before Strong Cold Front
CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to some Gulf moisture that worked in big time overnight! That is leading to some drizzle in spots, so give yourself some extra time on the morning commute. That should clear out by lunch time and, as drier air works in, we will see temperatures climb close to 80° by late afternoon! Don't be deceived by the warm air, a strong cold front is set to arrive later on tonight and into the early morning hours. As north winds usher in colder air, we'll wake up to temperatures that be in the upper 30s! With the north wind, it will feel like it's near the freezing mark, so bundle up as you're walking out the door.
News Channel 25
Nice Start to the New Week!
CENTRAL TEXAS — Grab the jacket this morning, things are chilly as we kick off your Monday! Morning lows will start in the upper 30s with light winds and clear skies. Through the afternoon, south winds will kick in, bringing in warmer air as we push into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Some mid 70s will be possible across the Brazos Valley.
What to know about incoming cold front Tuesday night in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Another day, another cold front set to impact North Texas as November is winding down to an abrupt halt and December is about to start bringing the holiday season to the absolute forefront. Tuesday will prove to be a warm day according to the National Weather...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Enjoy the Warmth, Winter Returns Wednesday With a Sharp Drop in Temps
Big weather changes are expected this week. On Tuesday, North Texas will climb into the mid-70s for the first time in over two weeks. Temperatures were cooler than normal leading up to Thanksgiving, but warmer weather has temporarily returned. The normal high for this time of year is 62 degrees. The high Sunday was 64 degrees and Monday topped out at 69.
KLTV
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday afternoon into the predawn morning hours of Wednesday. The large portion of East Texas is currently under a Slight(Level 2/5) Risk for strong to severe storms beginning Tuesday afternoon, while the remaining western counties are under a Marginal(Level 1/5) Risk for isolated strong-severe storms.
What you need to know about a strong cold front moving into North Texas & a look ahead at the late-week forecast
DALLAS (KDAF) — We hope everyone had a nice Thanksgiving week/weekend and now it’s time to look at the weather for the last couple of days of November and ahead of the beginning of December. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports a strong cold front...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fall Foliage in North Texas
NBC 5 viewers snapped photos of the fall foliage appearing across North Texas in November 2022. You can share your photos with iSee@nbcdfw.com.
CBS Austin
2022 pecan season faces weather challenges
CEDAR CREEK, Texas -- If you love pecans, you're not alone. Texas is the country's third-highest pecan producer behind Georgia and New Mexico. Bastrop County's Berdoll Pecan Candy & Gift Company produces 600 thousand pounds every year. During the holiday season, they bake 400 pies a day. But they're also...
News Channel 25
Texas grid still vulnerable to extreme winter weather, ERCOT estimate shows
Texans could experience calls to reduce electricity usage — or even power outages — this winter if the grid experiences very high demand for power, estimates from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas show. Ahead of each season, ERCOT, which operates the state power grid, estimates how much...
Endangered sea turtles rescued and released by Texas State Aquarium
Stranding is common year round. Sickness or human-induced injury, like fishing gear entanglement and boat strikes, are usually to blame.
KSAT 12
ERCOT says grid is stable enough to meet Texas’ demand this winter season
SAN ANTONIO – The leaders of Texas’ top utilities say the grid is stable enough to handle the state’s demand for the winter season. Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Peter Lake and Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas spoke Tuesday afternoon following the release of two reports that assessed grid capacity for the upcoming cold weather. View the news conference in the video player above and read the reports below.
Visit the Largest Outdoor Christmas Festival in Texas
For a truly enchanting experience, you’ll definitely want to visit this epic holiday village in Texas. This event features nearly three dozen different activities making it one of the largest outdoor Christmas events in the entire state. Keep reading to learn more.
State Christmas tree growers expect good year for sales, Texas A&M reports
AUSTIN, Texas — A newly released report from Texas A&M University states that Christmas tree growers are expecting a sales boost this year. However, prices are predicted to be up slightly due to the drought. Fred Raley is a tree improvement coordinator wit the Texas A&M Forest Service. He...
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there’s truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex. A staple of Mexican food is tamales or tamal, and we wanted you to know where to find the absolute best of the best across the state of Texas. First, what is a tamale?
This Texas Roadway Has The Most Stop-And-Go Traffic
Texas A&M Transportation Institute determined which roadways in Texas are the most congested.
Why a possible railroad strike has Central Texas truckers worried
The Texas Trucking Association said a stop in rail services would immediately mean supply shortages and higher prices for things like food or chemicals for wastewater treatment.
I-35 is one of the most congested highways in Texas, new data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — New data from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) shows that Austin has one of the most congested highways across the Lone Star State. According to the study, Interstate 35 is ranked third in highways with gridlock conditions. Rounding out the top five were the Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, and Houston's Eastex, West Loop and Southwest Freeways. TTI also looked at truck freight congestion and noted that I-35 in Austin was ranked No. 1 in that category.
The Tradition Behind Christmas Tamales in Texas and How to Make Them
It's true, tamales around Christmas time are a TexMex heritage tradition and religious holiday custom. While tamales in the summer just do not make sense because of the hot summer months and nobody wants to be in a hot kitchen making those tasty corn-husk-wrapped wonders. While I start as early...
Comments / 0