News Channel 25

Chilly Wednesday on Tap!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Well, old man winter has worked back into Central Texas. After highs in the 80s on Tuesday, we have plunged into the 30s on this Wednesday morning. Winds are making it feel like the 20s as you walk out the door. Bundle up and keep a sweater through the day because the warm-up won't be great! We will only top out in the mid 50s during the afternoon.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Coats Are Coming Back Out Wednesday

25 WEATHER — It has been a very warm day with highs getting into the 80s ahead of a cold front Tuesday afternoon. It will stay mild through midnight, but a strong cold front will blast across the area through Wednesday morning. Behind the front, temperatures will fall into the 30s with wind chills in the 20s in the morning. Sunshine Wednesday afternoon will allow highs to get back into the 50s.
News Channel 25

Warm Tuesday before Strong Cold Front

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to some Gulf moisture that worked in big time overnight! That is leading to some drizzle in spots, so give yourself some extra time on the morning commute. That should clear out by lunch time and, as drier air works in, we will see temperatures climb close to 80° by late afternoon! Don't be deceived by the warm air, a strong cold front is set to arrive later on tonight and into the early morning hours. As north winds usher in colder air, we'll wake up to temperatures that be in the upper 30s! With the north wind, it will feel like it's near the freezing mark, so bundle up as you're walking out the door.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Nice Start to the New Week!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Grab the jacket this morning, things are chilly as we kick off your Monday! Morning lows will start in the upper 30s with light winds and clear skies. Through the afternoon, south winds will kick in, bringing in warmer air as we push into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Some mid 70s will be possible across the Brazos Valley.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Enjoy the Warmth, Winter Returns Wednesday With a Sharp Drop in Temps

Big weather changes are expected this week. On Tuesday, North Texas will climb into the mid-70s for the first time in over two weeks. Temperatures were cooler than normal leading up to Thanksgiving, but warmer weather has temporarily returned. The normal high for this time of year is 62 degrees. The high Sunday was 64 degrees and Monday topped out at 69.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday afternoon into the predawn morning hours of Wednesday. The large portion of East Texas is currently under a Slight(Level 2/5) Risk for strong to severe storms beginning Tuesday afternoon, while the remaining western counties are under a Marginal(Level 1/5) Risk for isolated strong-severe storms.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fall Foliage in North Texas

NBC 5 viewers snapped photos of the fall foliage appearing across North Texas in November 2022. You can share your photos with iSee@nbcdfw.com.
CBS Austin

2022 pecan season faces weather challenges

CEDAR CREEK, Texas -- If you love pecans, you're not alone. Texas is the country's third-highest pecan producer behind Georgia and New Mexico. Bastrop County's Berdoll Pecan Candy & Gift Company produces 600 thousand pounds every year. During the holiday season, they bake 400 pies a day. But they're also...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

ERCOT says grid is stable enough to meet Texas’ demand this winter season

SAN ANTONIO – The leaders of Texas’ top utilities say the grid is stable enough to handle the state’s demand for the winter season. Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Peter Lake and Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas spoke Tuesday afternoon following the release of two reports that assessed grid capacity for the upcoming cold weather. View the news conference in the video player above and read the reports below.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

I-35 is one of the most congested highways in Texas, new data shows

AUSTIN, Texas — New data from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) shows that Austin has one of the most congested highways across the Lone Star State. According to the study, Interstate 35 is ranked third in highways with gridlock conditions. Rounding out the top five were the Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, and Houston's Eastex, West Loop and Southwest Freeways. TTI also looked at truck freight congestion and noted that I-35 in Austin was ranked No. 1 in that category.
AUSTIN, TX

