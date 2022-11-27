CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to some Gulf moisture that worked in big time overnight! That is leading to some drizzle in spots, so give yourself some extra time on the morning commute. That should clear out by lunch time and, as drier air works in, we will see temperatures climb close to 80° by late afternoon! Don't be deceived by the warm air, a strong cold front is set to arrive later on tonight and into the early morning hours. As north winds usher in colder air, we'll wake up to temperatures that be in the upper 30s! With the north wind, it will feel like it's near the freezing mark, so bundle up as you're walking out the door.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO