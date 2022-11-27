ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Challenge’: Ashley Mitchell Reveals New Relationship

By Tamara Grant
 2 days ago

The Challenge star Ashley Mitchell has revealed her new boyfriend in an Instagram reel uploaded around Thanksgiving 2022. His identity is unclear as she hasn’t tagged him in any of their pictures. Fans haven’t seen the two-time champ on the competitive reality show since her disqualification from season 37’s Spies, Lies, and Allies .

Ashley Mitchell revealed a new relationship

In November 2022, two-time champ Ashley Mitchell revealed her new relationship. She didn’t tag her boyfriend, so his name is unclear, but she responded to a fan sharing that he’s from Costa Rica and recently left the country for the first time.

Mitchell made the announcement by uploading a reel to Instagram featuring several pictures of the pair at the beach, eating dinners and kissing, set to Harry Styles’s “As It Was.”

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’: Ashley Mitchell Alludes to Pregnancy on Instagram With Bizarre Misleading Post

She captioned it, “my best friend, my lover, my headache.” The Challenge stars Amanda Garcia and Natalie Negrotti congratulated the couple in the comment sections.

Their first post together dated to June 2022, when they rented a place in Costa Rica for a few months. In July, they spent 24 hours in Panama and vacationed in Peru in August. A month later, she prepared to show him her hometown, San Francisco.

Ashley has won two seasons of ‘The Challenge’

After a memorable but brief appearance on The Real World: Ex-Plosion , Ashley joined the cast of The Challenge for Rivals 3 .

Following a short rookie season, she quickly returned for Invasion of the Champions , winning two daily missions and an elimination. The reality star went on to win the season, taking home $100,000.

The California native tried to build on her success in Dirty 30 , but she quit at the beginning due to exhaustion. Ashley came back for Final Reckoning after a few episodes as a Mercenary. However, she quickly earned her spot by winning an elimination.

Partnered with Hunter Barfield, the two advanced to the finals and won the competition. However, she kept the entire $1 million cash prize for herself, sending him home empty-handed. Ashley returned for War of the Worlds but was quickly eliminated by Hunter. She had a better season during War of the Worlds 2 as part of Team USA, advancing to the finals again. However, they fell to the understaffed Team UK.

Ashley hasn’t returned since ‘Spies, Lies, and Allies’ disqualification

Following her final appearance, Ashley returned for Total Madness , where she was sent home by episode 4.

She tried her luck again in Double Agents but was eliminated in the first episode. The reality star re-entered the competition a few episodes later before getting cut again shortly afterward.

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’ Season 37: Josh Martinez Told Production to Not Disqualify Ashley Mitchell

Most recently, Ashley competed in Spies, Lies, and Allies , where she appeared set to make a long run. However, she was disqualified only a couple of weeks before the finals for breaching the rules.

It’s unclear what happened, but it’s believed she made an offensive comment to a castmate. She hasn’t returned to the franchise yet. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV

