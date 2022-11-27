ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

1 Warriors player who must be traded soon

The Golden State Warriors’ defense of their 2022 championship win hasn’t exactly gone as expected so far. While they appear to be turning the corner, the Warriors are just 10-10 through 20 games of action, which is good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Golden State is figuring things out, but they still have a long way to go before they are back to their championship caliber play.
AllTrojans

Lincoln Riley is recruiting Matayo Uiagalelei hard

Matayo Uiagalelei had just helped lead St. John Bosco to a thrilling 24-22 victory over Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 football championship game.  Waiting for him on the field after the monumental victory was USC head coach Lincoln Riley, who posed for a photo while holding ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players

As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
CBS Minnesota

Steph Curry visits Ladavionne Garrett Jr., Minnesota boy recovering from gunshot injury

MINNEAPOLIS – A boy recovering from being shot in Minneapolis last year had the moment of a lifetime Sunday thanks to his favorite NBA superstar.It started with Ladavionne Garrett Jr. being in a suite at Target Center to watch his team, the Golden State Warriors, beat the Minnesota Timberwolves."He hasn't stopped smiling since we've been here, and that is a sign of joy," said Sharrie Jennings, Ladavionne's grandmother, during the game.Ladavionne is still working to walk and speak again, but one thing the shooter couldn't take from him was his love for the Warriors."When he get this voice back, I'ma...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

WATCH: Blake Griffin turns back the clock with thunderous dunk

Boston Celtics fans were treated to vintage Blake Griffin during Monday night's game at TD Garden. Griffin, who made a living on his dunking prowess during the prime of his career, turned back the clock in the second quarter vs. the Charlotte Hornets. The six-time All-Star finished off an alley-oop with a vicious one-handed slam.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Kings throwing 'kitchen sink' at Booker not enough vs. Suns

The Kings' inability to slow down Devin Booker played a major role in the 122-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday at Golden 1 Center. While Sacramento threw "the kitchen sink" at the 26-year-old, it wasn't enough as he carried the Suns, who were without Chris Paul, on his back offensively, going off for 44 points.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph, Draymond hit with 'ridiculous' techs late in Dubs' win

Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy