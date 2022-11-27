Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
The marvelous life of the NBA's 3-point king, Steph Curry
Between Stephen Curry's NBA earnings and endorsements and Ayesha Curry's businesses, the Currys live a big, busy, fabulous life.
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
1 Warriors player who must be traded soon
The Golden State Warriors’ defense of their 2022 championship win hasn’t exactly gone as expected so far. While they appear to be turning the corner, the Warriors are just 10-10 through 20 games of action, which is good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Golden State is figuring things out, but they still have a long way to go before they are back to their championship caliber play.
WATCH: Denver Broncos Defensive Lineman Goes Off on Russell Wilson
Things continue to be bad for the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson with frustrations boiling over on both sides of the ball. During Sunday’s NFL game against the Carolina Panthers, the Broncos just looked flat. They had little offensive production, and Wilson was just barely above 50% passing on the day.
How Did Steph Curry Get A Technical Foul For This?
Steph Curry got a technical foul during Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Lakers News: LeBron James Once Again Uses An Off Day To Thirst After An Elite Shooter
This time, it's a Brooklyn Nets marksman.
Lincoln Riley is recruiting Matayo Uiagalelei hard
Matayo Uiagalelei had just helped lead St. John Bosco to a thrilling 24-22 victory over Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 football championship game. Waiting for him on the field after the monumental victory was USC head coach Lincoln Riley, who posed for a photo while holding ...
Yardbarker
The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players
As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
Christian McCaffrey on 49ers 13-0 win over Saints, reacts to David Shaw’s resignation at Stanford
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey gives his observations of a gritty performance from his offense, the superb shutout performance of his defense in Sunday’s 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints, as well as seeing head coach David Shaw stepdown at Stanford after 12 seasons with his former college program.
Former All-Star Celtics Guard Reportedly Set to Sign With Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly made a move Monday morning. Dallas -- who opened the 2022-23 season on fire and with high expectations -- has struggled of late and in an attempt to add some more scoring reportedly inked a deal with four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, according to The ...
Lakers News: Zach Collins Discusses His Flagrant 2 Foul On Russell Westbrook
Per Collins, it was a genuine accident.
Steph Curry visits Ladavionne Garrett Jr., Minnesota boy recovering from gunshot injury
MINNEAPOLIS – A boy recovering from being shot in Minneapolis last year had the moment of a lifetime Sunday thanks to his favorite NBA superstar.It started with Ladavionne Garrett Jr. being in a suite at Target Center to watch his team, the Golden State Warriors, beat the Minnesota Timberwolves."He hasn't stopped smiling since we've been here, and that is a sign of joy," said Sharrie Jennings, Ladavionne's grandmother, during the game.Ladavionne is still working to walk and speak again, but one thing the shooter couldn't take from him was his love for the Warriors."When he get this voice back, I'ma...
Lakers Send Rookie To G League Following Monday's Loss
The Los Angeles Lakers assigned rookie guard Max Christie to the G League on Tuesday following Monday night’s loss at home against the Indiana Pacers.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Blake Griffin turns back the clock with thunderous dunk
Boston Celtics fans were treated to vintage Blake Griffin during Monday night's game at TD Garden. Griffin, who made a living on his dunking prowess during the prime of his career, turned back the clock in the second quarter vs. the Charlotte Hornets. The six-time All-Star finished off an alley-oop with a vicious one-handed slam.
NBC Sports
Kings throwing 'kitchen sink' at Booker not enough vs. Suns
The Kings' inability to slow down Devin Booker played a major role in the 122-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday at Golden 1 Center. While Sacramento threw "the kitchen sink" at the 26-year-old, it wasn't enough as he carried the Suns, who were without Chris Paul, on his back offensively, going off for 44 points.
BREAKING: Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Diagnosis Revealed
The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced Karl-Anthony Towns' injury diagnosis.
‘I understand all their pain’: Warriors’ Kevon Looney spills on Stephen Curry’s major role in young players’ struggles
It’s no secret that the younger players on the Golden State Warriors have struggled mightily this season. There is no bigger testament to this fact that 2020 No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman was sent down to the G League. For his part, Warriors big man Kevon Looney is...
NBA Fans React To WNBA Star Kysre Gondrezick's Pic From The Houston Rockets Game
NBA fans loved Kysre Gondrezick's picture from when she attended a Houston Rockets game as they showered her with praise.
NBC Sports
Steph, Draymond hit with 'ridiculous' techs late in Dubs' win
Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
Check out what Duke basketball alum Grayson Allen just did
Former Duke basketball national champ Grayson Allen shot a sizzling 7-for-7 from downtown for the Milwaukee Bucks (14-5) in the first half of their 124-115 home win over the Dallas Mavericks (9-10) on Sunday night. According to ESPN, that ties for the most made 3-pointers without a miss during any...
Comments / 0