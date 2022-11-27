Read full article on original website
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
lastwordonsports.com
Bears Rising Star Sends Strong Message as Injuries, Losses Mount
By the time the clock struck triple zeros on the Chicago Bears (3-9) in Week 12, they had already lost more than a game. They have now dropped five in a row after falling on the road against the New York Jets 31-10. That ties them with the Los Angeles Rams for the second-longest losing streak in the NFL. They are only behind the Houston Texans whom they beat in Week 3.
Former Browns’ linebacker returning to Cleveland
The Cleveland Browns have signed linebacker Tae Davis to the team's practice squad.
NFL legend has message for Jets' Zach Wilson: 'I hope you take some notes about what leadership is all about'
Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Cowher hoped Zach Wilson was learning on the bench as Mike White led the New York Jets to a win over the Chicago Bears.
Did Robert Saleh Take Dig At Zach Wilson After Mike White, Jets Win?
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has had a rough few weeks, and his head coach didn?t make things easier on him. The Jets bounced back from a pair of ugly losses to the New England Patriots with a huge win Sunday, defeating the Chicago Bears, 31-10, at MetLife Stadium. They did so behind the arm of Mike White, who was named starter by Robert Saleh after a tumultuous week by Wilson, both on and off the field.
Chicago Bears Received Crushing Injury News On Tuesday Morning
The Chicago Bears' Week 12 drubbing at the hands of the New York Jets was messy from the start. Up until minutes before kickoff, the Bears hadn't disclosed whether Nathan Peterman or Trevor Siemian would start at quarterback. This disfunction carried into the game, as standout Bears Darnell ...
The Broncos’ latest humiliating loss was a major boon for the Bears and Seahawks’ NFL draft odds
In late November, with many teams well out of the NFL’s playoff chase already, it’s certainly not too early to start thinking about the 2023 NFL Draft. One of those teams that are well out of the playoff chase now is Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos. (Let’s be honest, they were probably out of it in early October.) And after another humiliating loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday — which included tiffs with defensive linemen and Sam Darnold literally rolling into the end zone — Denver’s latest embarrassment was a terrific gain for two other teams:
Could Bears Jack Sanborn be a future starter?
Since his injection as a starter on the Bears' defense in Week 9, Jack Sanborn has recorded the most solo tackles of any NFL player in the league since then. Could he be a future starter for the Bears down the line?. Sanborn's current starting role with the Bears came...
CBS Sports
Deion Sanders offered Colorado coaching job as Jackson State boss mulls options following undefeated season
Colorado has taken a big swing and offered Deion Sanders its head coaching job, the Jackson State coach confirmed on Monday to HBCU Legends. There is interest from Sanders' camp in taking the job, but no decision has been made at this time. Sanders has emerged as a legitimate FBS...
Bears Have Reportedly Suffered Devastating Injury Loss
The injuries just keep piling up for the 3-9 Chicago Bears. Not only is quarterback Justin Fields dealing with damage to the AC joint in his throwing shoulder, but now one of the most important pieces on the backend of the Bears defense is expected to be out for the foreseeable future.
The Chicago Bears could hold much power in 2023 NFL Draft
It was an eventful morning for the Chicago Bears as they entered into a Week 12 matchup with the New York Jets. In a year where they indeed know who their quarterback of the future is in Justin Fields, the Bears didn’t even know who would start the game against the Jets. It ended up being Trevor Siemian instead of Nathan Peterman, who looked like the starter for a split-second.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Disappointing game
Boyd had just two catches for 16 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Titans. Boyd struggled to gain separation on his targets, and he slipped on his cut on one of the passes he didn't corral. Meanwhile, the Bengals found a good matchup on the opposite side of the field for Tee Higgins most of the time, and Trenton Irwin on one key first down. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out, we expected more from Boyd and didn't get it the last two weeks. Now, Chase should return next week against the Chiefs.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' JaMycal Hasty: Effective filling in for Etienne
Hasty rushed the ball 12 times for 28 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens. He added five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Travis Etienne (foot) was forced to exit Sunday's game against the Ravens after just two carries, which opened the door for Hasty. Hasty wasn't all that effective as a rusher, but he had a number of impact receptions, highlighted by a 28-yard touchdown as well as gains of 23 and 13 yards. Etienne's injury was downplayed after the game, and even if he were unable to play in Week 13 against the Lions, Darrell Henderson could mix into the offense and take work away from Hasty.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Solid showing before early exit
Hill (undisclosed) brought in six of nine targets for 85 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday. He left the game in the second half due to cramping, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. Hill put together an efficient...
Bears WR Darnell Mooney Done for Season
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (ankle) is out for the remainder of the season. It’s another crucial blow to the Chicago offense that seemed to be hitting its stride before Mooney and quarterback Justin Fields went down. The Bears may finish in the cellar of the NFC North, but Fields and the team have shown enough for fans to be excited about heading into next season. Something that will be worth keeping an eye on is if Mooney remains the team’s top option at wide receiver in 2023 or if the front office decides to make moves in free agency or in April’s draft.
Siemian Throws Most First Quarter Passing Yards for Bears QB
Siemian throws most first quarter passing yards this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Trevor Siemian's 85 first-quarter passing yards equates to the most passing yards recorded by a Bears quarterback in the first quarter of any game this season. Siemian bested any first-quarter number Justin Fields has posted...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Monster volume day in loss
Godwin secured 12 of 13 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday. Godwin comfortably paced the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also securing the only touchdown among the team's wideouts. Godwin's score came from 10 yards out in the first quarter, his second trip to the end zone in as many games after not recording any in the first seven contests of the campaign. Godwin has no fewer than six receptions in any game since Week 1, giving him a very safe fantasy floor ahead of a Week 13 Monday night divisional clash against the Saints.
CBS Sports
Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad
Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Five catches in Week 12 win
Johnson caught five of eight targets for 49 yards in Monday's 24-17 win over the Colts. The Steelers made a concerted effort to get Johnson involved early after he was held to 21 receiving yards last week. Kenny Pickett's first two passes both went Johnson's way, and the wide receiver turned them into a pair of 11-yard gains to quickly surpass his Week 11 yardage total. Johnson remained involved after that, leading the team in targets and catches, though he had a drop in the end zone early in the fourth quarter. The Steelers overcame that error with a two-yard Benny Snell touchdown run on the next play to take a 24-17 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Johnson's still searching for his first touchdown of the season, but maybe a Week 13 date with the leaky Falcons secondary will help him find it.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Exits Sunday's game
Hill exited Sunday's game against the Texans due to cramping, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Prior to his departure from the contest, Hill caught six of his nine targets for 85 yards and carried once for five yards. In his absence, River Cracraft, Trent Sherfield and Cedrick Wilson are available to handle added WR snaps alongside Jaylen Waddle.
CBS Sports
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Expected to miss 6-8 weeks
Coach Kyle Shanahan noted Monday that Mitchell (knee) is in line to be out 6-to-8 weeks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, the 49ers plan to place Mitchell on IR, which would ensure that he misses at least four games, but based on the estimated timetable put forth by Shanahan, the running back doesn't seem likely to be back before the postseason. In Mitchell's looming absence, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price are now in line to log change-of-pace/complementary snaps for the 49ers behind top back Christian McCaffrey, while Tevin Coleman is a candidate to be elevated from the team's practice squad.
