Fighting Hawks strike down CSU Fullerton

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tsotne Tsartsidze scored 18 points as North Dakota beat CSU Fullerton 73-57 on Sunday.

Tsartsidze had eight rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks (5-3). Matt Norman made 3-of-5 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Caleb Nero scored 12.

The Titans (4-3) were led in scoring by Jalen Harris, who finished with 15 points. Max Jones added nine points and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. also had nine points.

