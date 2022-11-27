Luzerne County Board of Elections to certify vote

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been a while coming, but barring a last-minute holdup, Luzerne County is poised to close the book on this month’s General Election.

From Your Local Election Headquarters, Luzerne County Election Officials are slated to certify the results of the election Monday, November 28.

The process has been bogged down by what was an Election Day paper shortage for in-person voting.

Republican Congressional Candidate Jim Bognet has not conceded his race to Congressman Matt Cartwright.

Bognet filed a lawsuit this past week against the Luzerne County Board of Elections.

He is demanding the county show the number of listed voters matches the ballots that were cast, and to reconcile any discrepancies.

