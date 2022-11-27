Read full article on original website
Pulisic goal enough for USA win over Iran to advance to World Cup knockout stage
DOHA, Qatar (WCMH) — A 38th minute goal by Christian Pulisic was enough for the United States men’s soccer team to beat Iran 1-0 to advance to the FIFA World Cup knockout round. The victory for the Americans at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha clinched a second-place finish in Group B, setting up a Round […]
Italy, Russia and Ukraine: Which countries are missing from the World Cup?
World Cup 2022 in Qatar is well underway, with the many pre-tournament controversies and talking points giving way to some enthralling performances on the pitch, such as England’s 6-2 opening win over Iran, as well as some utterly dismal displays, such as England’s wretched 0-0 draw with the USA.From shock wins by Saudi Arabia over Argentina and Japan over Germany to a wonder goal from Richarlison and a thrilling fightback by Cameroon against Serbia, this rare winter tournament has had it all and we are not even out of the group stage yet.For all that, a number of big name...
Watch: Casemiro Incredible Goal For Brazil v Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022
Casemiro has scored an absolute rocket to give Brazil the lead vs Switzerland. Watch it here.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
BBC
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
Sporting News
Tunisia vs France live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group D match as Mbappe starts on bench
France boss Didier Deschamps has the opportunity to rest some of his key players in their final Group D match against Tunisia, with his side already qualified for the Round of 16. However, the pressure is on for Tunisia and their prospects are precarious after they followed up a 0-0...
BBC
Duchess of Sussex: Meghan faced very real threats, says Met chief
The Duchess of Sussex received "disgusting and very real" threats while a working royal, the outgoing Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner has said. Neil Basu said he would understand if Meghan had felt "under threat all the time". People have been prosecuted over the threats, he told Channel 4 News. Prince...
Australia Eliminates Denmark, Joins France in World Cup Knockouts
The Socceroos are headed to their second-ever World Cup knockout stage after a stunning 1–0 win over Denmark.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Andre Onana flies out of Qatar after suspension by Cameroon
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC World Service, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has left their World Cup squad and is set...
NBA analyst Charles Barkley makes bold World Cup prediction about USMNT
Basketball star turned analyst Charles Barkley has never been one to hold his tongue or shy away from making bold predictions. But usually, those predictions involve hoops since he played in the NBA for 16 seasons and -- for the most part -- knows what he's talking about. But Chuck...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Canada v Morocco
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - full coverage details. Morocco manager Walid Regragui says it "would be an error"...
BBC
Pakistan v England: Why Will Jacks should fit perfectly into Ben Stokes' team
Venues: Rawalpindi, Multan & Karachi Dates: 1-5 December, 9-13 December & 17-21 December. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website, plus Test Match Special commentary on BBC Sounds. Will Jacks hits the ball a long way, is "an absolute gun in the field" and his part-time off-spin could...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Tunisia defeats France, 1-0
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group D at the forefront, as Tunisia (0-2-1) defeated France (3-0-0) at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Simultaneously, Australia took down Denmark in another Group D match. You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the...
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Nkunku, Messi, Soyuncu, Pulisic, Fofana, Henderson, Walker
Chelsea are close to completing the signing of France forward Christopher Nkunku, 25, from RB Leipzig on a long-term deal, which is worth more than 60m euros. (Fabrizio Romano) Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, has not agreed a deal to join Inter Miami despite reports suggesting he...
CBS Sports
World Cup scores, live updates: USA vs. Iran, Wales vs. England scores; FIFA World Cup schedule, standings
Day 10 of the 2022 World Cup is here. The first day of the third round of matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup sees Group A and Group B playing their final matchday of the group stage. For the first time since the competition started, we will have all the group matches at the same time in two different time slots. At 10 a.m. ET Netherlands won against Qatar and qualified as first in the group A, while Senegal after beating Ecuador finished second in the group stage and will face the winner of Group B. Later today, the USMNT will play their win-or-go-home showdown against Iran at 2 p.m., while Gareth Southgate's England will face Wales.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Mohammed Kudus tipped for bright future by Ghana stars
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC World Service, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Andre Ayew said the whole world will know about Mohammed Kudus as the...
NBC Sports
How can Gregg Berhalter unlock the goals for USMNT vs Iran?
The United States men’s national team has to score more goals than Iran to reach the World Cup knockout rounds. Isn’t that just the perfect test for the Gregg Berhalter era of the program?. The USMNT has kept eight clean sheets in 14 matches this year, including Friday’s...
SB Nation
Agent Ivan: Perisic working to convince Josko Gvardiol to join Spurs
Actual Tottenham Hotspur news has been in short supply as football’s attention is squarely on the World Cup this month, but there are a few rumorish things, especially out of the Italian transfer rumor mill. This one, from Tuttomercatoweb, is the best kind of rumor: the kind I want to believe.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Australia defeats Denmark to advance
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group D at the forefront. Australia (2-0-1) defeated Denmark (0-1-2), 1-0, in a tense match at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. With the win, Australia moves on to the knockout stage and Denmark has been eliminated from the World Cup.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 after wild second half
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday, as Ghana fended off a South Korea rally for a crucial 3-2 victory at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
