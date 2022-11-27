ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenneth Walker III engages beast mode, carries multiple Raiders into end zone for bruising TD

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
Power running is alive and well in Seattle.

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III did his best Marshawn Lynch impression on Sunday against the Raiders while carrying multiple Las Vegas defenders into the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown. With Seattle facing first-and-10 at the Las Vegas 14-yard line, Geno Smith handed off to Smith for a run up the middle.

Walker burst through the line of scrimmage and ran 10 yards before being met by a swarm of Raiders defenders inside the 5-yard line, having picked up what looked like a nice first-down run. But he wasn't done.

As three Raiders defenders collapsed on him, Walker kept driving his legs and moving forward. He stayed upright long enough for a push from some Seahawks teammates to power through the goal line for a touchdown.

It was a play worthy of Lynch's Beast Mode moniker. It was also his second impressive score of the day. Walker's first score wasn't of the power variety, but a run around the edge that showed off his speed on a 12-yard sideline scamper down the right sideline.

Walker's having a breakout rookie campaign after the Seahawks selected him in the second round of April's draft out of Michigan State. He entered Sunday leading Seattle with 587 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. His effort so far has made him the favorite to nab Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Sunday's scores should only strengthen his grasp on the award.

