Irondequoit businesses hold holiday shopping event
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As we swing fully into the holiday season, local businesses are busting out the decorations…and the events. In Irondequoit, several local businesses participated in a holiday shopping event Sunday.
Vendors on location sold original artwork, clothing, and accessories. There was also a cocktail bar and a charity raffle.
Kelsey Werzinger of Ink and Pine Design was of the vendors in attendance. She said this event offers a boost in traffic, and adds that Rochester is a great location for artists trying to make a living.
“The Rochester Community in general is very supportive and wonderful to its artists,” Werzinger said. “So I know many of us here that make things handmade always feel the love and support not just during the holiday season but the whole year from the Rochester community. “
This is the sixth year the Roc Made Holiday event has taken place.
