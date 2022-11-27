Read full article on original website
South Alabama Adds Local Star to 2023 Class
It was a strong close to the 2022 season for South Alabama as they put the finishing touches on a 10-2 campaign with a 27-20 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday. The following day they began to put the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class when they gained the commitment of local star Trent Thomas of Cottage Hill Christian School.
Saraland ready for 6A State Championship showdown
SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland is making its third trip to the Class 6A State Championship game under Jeff Kelly. The Spartans head coach is hoping this is the year they return home with the blue map. Saraland lost in the 2014 (Clay-Chalkville) and 2018 (Pinson Valley) Class 6A title games. Can a third time […]
aldailynews.com
Wesley Britt joins Fine & Geddie
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Wesley Britt, husband of U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt, has joined Fine, Geddie and Associates, one of Alabama’s premiere governmental affairs firms. Britt had previously worked in economic development and government affairs for Alabama Power, but stepped down last year to fully support his wife’s campaign for the U.S. Senate. He will be based in Fine & Geddie’s downtown Montgomery office servicing state-level clients and take no part in federal lobbying efforts, according to a statement from the firm.
6 Cities You Should Move to in Alabama
A blue sign on the side of a building that says, "Welcome to Huntsville."Photo byPhoto by Alex Robinson on UnsplashonUnsplash. When you’re looking for the best place to call home, you need to take everything into account. This means weighing options like access to jobs, availability of local schools, and cost of living. You don't want to live in an expensive city where you'll have trouble supporting your family or a small town with limited job opportunities.
thepulsepensacola.com
Andrews Institute Welcomes Steven Seeker, M.D., to Its Team of Experts
Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is pleased to welcome orthopaedic surgeon Steven Seeker, M.D., to its team of experts. Dr. Seeker is fellowship-trained in arthroscopy and sports medicine. His clinical interests include sports injuries, hand surgery, knee replacement surgery, rotator cuff repairs, ligament reconstruction and other arthroscopic joint surgeries of the shoulder and knee.
Alabama severe weather threat brings tornado watches: Live updates
Alabama on Tuesday faces a risk of severe weather with hail, flooding and tornadoes all possible. Follow us here throughout the night for the latest on the weather threat. 8 p.m. overview: Storms continued to fire across parts of Alabama as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. There have been several tornado warnings and multiple severe thunderstorm warnings so far today. More severe storms are expected through the overnight hours. There are two tornado watches in effect, one for part of west Alabama, and another one for southwest Alabama. Both will last until 11 p.m. Forecasters are also becoming more concerned about the potential for flooding, and flood watches have been issued for parts of north, central and southwest Alabama. More updates are below:
multihousingnews.com
Carter Multifamily Acquires Alabama Community
The firm will upgrade amenities and renovate interiors at the 252-unit community in Alabama’s second-largest metro area. Carter Multifamily has expanded its Alabama holdings with the acquisition of Astoria Apartments, a 252-unit community in Mobile, Ala. The seller and price paid for the property were not disclosed by the...
WSFA
Leaders share hopes for Alabama senator-elect Katie Britt
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The results of the midterm election are now final, making Kattie Britt officially Alabama’s next U.S. senator. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and Governor Kay Ivey confirmed the votes on . Britt will replace the state’s longest-serving U.S. Senator, Richard Shelby, who’s leaving big shoes for her to fill.
Four Great Burger Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by RAPHAEL MAKSIAN on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Alabama severe weather threat: What time will storms arrive where I live?
A round of thunderstorms – some potentially severe – will roll through Alabama later today. Jim Stefkovich, meteorologist with the Alabama Emergency Management Agency said the storms will move across the state this afternoon and evening followed by a line of storms late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. During...
Alabama Teen Bags ‘Monster’ Red Stag Deer, Earns Epic Hunting Story
An Alabama teen earned a prolific hunting tale after bagging an impressive red stag deer earlier this month. The reasons this hunt is so unique are manifold. The red stag deer is not even a native to North America. It’s curious how it made its way to Randolph County, Alabama. Many experienced hunters spent months looking for this rare creature. However, it was Coye Potts- a teenager who had never killed a deer in his nearly 50 previous hunts- that finally brought it down.
Alabama severe weather school delayed openings, remote learning for Wednesday, Nov. 30
ACCEL Academy (Mobile): One hour delay Wednesday. Birmingham City Schools: Arrington Elementary School closed due to power outage. Breakthrough Charter School: One hour delay Wednesday. Chambers County Schools: Two hour delay Wednesday. Chickasaw City Schools: School starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Greene County Schools: All schools closed Wednesday. Hale County...
utv44.com
Pink wave in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This month voters elected Kati Britt to be the first woman to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate. "I am the only Republican female with school aged children in the Senate. Y'all these are all kinds of firsts," said Britt in her victory speech election night.
Alabama 1st state to include peer support training in fire recruit curriculum
CULLMAN, Ala. – Alabama has become the first state in the nation to add peer support training to its curriculum for new fire school recruits, thanks to funding from the Alabama Department of Mental Health and support from the Professional Fire Fighters of Alabama (PFFA). According to reports, 37% of firemen and women have battled post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and firefighters are three times more likely to die on the job than those in other careers. Tragically, one firefighter loses his or her life to suicide every two days. The statewide peer support program will be a valuable keystone in aiding fire...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Slow Cooker Ham and Beans
For me, there’s not much more comforting than a big bowl of white beans with a chunk of cornbread and some diced fresh onion. And it’s a bonus if that bowl of beans is filled with chunks of ham and smoky ham flavor. But lots of folks are...
Current, former Alabama prison guards charged with bribery
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — A correctional officer with the Childersburg Community Work Center has been arrested after being accused of bribery and using her job for personal gain, the Alabama Department of Corrections reports. ADOC Captain Deaundra Johnson, 43, and former ADOC Lieutenant Centauria Olds, 37, were arrested on Monday and charged with bribery of […]
apr.org
Parts of Alabama could see rough overnight weather
Parts of the state are being advised to prepare for bad weather tonight. An approaching cold front is expected to pass over Mississippi before heading into west Central Alabama this evening. Forecasters say that could carry a slight chance of tornadoes and heavy straight-line winds. The National Weather Service says heavy winds can pose a safety hazard like a tornado. Daniel Martin is a meteorologist with the agency. He says tonight is a good opportunity for everyone to practice having two ways to get weather alerts…
Weather Alert Through 6 AM; Tornado Watch In Effect
A new tornado watch is in place for most of West and Central Alabama until 6 am Wednesday.
wbrc.com
Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
travelwithsara.com
Bellingrath Gardens: The Best Holiday Light Show
If Bellingrath Gardens & Home is not calling your name, it’s going to shortly. Here is where you will find the best holiday light show in the United States. Plan your visit to the Magic Christmas in Lights Show as soon as possible. With more than 3 million lights and 1,100 set pieces, visitors will not be disappointed. This historical setting is located in Theodore, Alabama, along Alabama’s Coastal Connection.
