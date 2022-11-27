For the first two-thirds of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cleveland Browns sort of stunk. Sure, they put up points on their first two drives of the game, scoring a touchdown off of a Nick Chubb run and then a 51-yard field goal off the leg of Cade York, but unfortunately, the offense dried up in a big way after that, going punt, missed field goal, and interception to finish out the first half then delivering fans a steady string of punts before a huge touchdown catch by David Njoku on the penultimate drive of the game sent things into overtime.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO