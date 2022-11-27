Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback
For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Skunk invades Browns stadium during victory over Bucs
A skunk was on the loose in the stands inside FirstEnergy Stadium during Cleveland's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WATCH: Bucs QB Tom Brady reacts to crushing OT loss vs. Browns
Despite coming out of a bye week after back-to-back wins, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell flat Sunday, letting a late lead slip away in a 23-17 overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns. After the game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady reacted to yet another disappointing loss to a team with one...
Bucs’ Tristan Wirfs carted off after ‘gruesome’ injury against Browns
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was taken out of the game after sustaining an injury in overtime against the Cleveland Browns Sunday.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady, Bucs fall to Browns in final seconds of overtime
It has been a disappointing season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns may have been their most frustrating defeat yet. The Bucs had a seven-point lead with 33 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. That's when Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett -- Brady's former New England Patriots teammate -- found his tight end David Njoku, who made a ridiculous one-handed grab to tie the game at 17.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady must be rolling eyes after Todd Bowles’ explanation for clock management vs. Browns
What is with NFL coaches and not using their timeouts this gameweek? Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday was guilty of this, as he just watched the clock run out without using two of his three final timeouts as the Colts failed to push the game to overtime in a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Perhaps Saturday took notes from Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who also refused to use his timeouts in a 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.
What does Sunday’s Browns win over the Buccaneers mean with Deshaun Watson returning?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns beat the Buccaneers on Sunday, 23-17, in overtime, sending Jacoby Brissett riding off into the sunset as the team’s starting quarterback with a win. They will hand things off to Deshaun Watson next week when they visit Houston. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and...
Skunk Runs Amok at Bucs-Browns Game in Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium
Fans couldn’t believe their eyes (and likely noses) that a wild animal was running around the grandstands.
Week 13: Ravens Vs. Broncos Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction
The Ravens' offense needs to get back on track and it's going to be tough against the Broncos. The good news is that Denver will struggle to score.
NBC Sports
Bucs coach gives odd explanation for not calling key timeout vs. Browns
Todd Bowles' questionable clock management may have cost the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns. The Browns scored a game-tying touchdown with 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but that left plenty of time for Tom Brady and the Bucs to march down the field. The ex-New England Patriots quarterback has led an NFL record 55 game-winning drives in his career and the Bucs had all three of their timeouts at their disposal, so getting into field-goal range was a strong possibility.
NFL Addresses Tire Tracks as Safety Issue for Bucs-Browns Game, per Report
The incident occurred on Tuesday, but damage to the playing surface at FirstEnergy Stadium remained visible Sunday.
FOX Sports
Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension.
WATCH: Full highlights of Bucs' OT loss vs. Browns
Despite riding a two-game winning streak, and having an extra week to prepare during the bye, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell 23-17 to the Cleveland Browns in overtime Sunday. Tampa Bay let a late 17-10 lead slip away in the final moments of regulation, then failed to score in overtime before allowing Cleveland’s game-winning drive.
Even a skunk in stands can’t sully the Browns’ Week 12 win over the Buccaneers
For the first two-thirds of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cleveland Browns sort of stunk. Sure, they put up points on their first two drives of the game, scoring a touchdown off of a Nick Chubb run and then a 51-yard field goal off the leg of Cade York, but unfortunately, the offense dried up in a big way after that, going punt, missed field goal, and interception to finish out the first half then delivering fans a steady string of punts before a huge touchdown catch by David Njoku on the penultimate drive of the game sent things into overtime.
