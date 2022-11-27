ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Comeback

Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback

For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Tom Brady, Bucs fall to Browns in final seconds of overtime

It has been a disappointing season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns may have been their most frustrating defeat yet. The Bucs had a seven-point lead with 33 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. That's when Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett -- Brady's former New England Patriots teammate -- found his tight end David Njoku, who made a ridiculous one-handed grab to tie the game at 17.
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady must be rolling eyes after Todd Bowles’ explanation for clock management vs. Browns

What is with NFL coaches and not using their timeouts this gameweek? Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday was guilty of this, as he just watched the clock run out without using two of his three final timeouts as the Colts failed to push the game to overtime in a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Perhaps Saturday took notes from Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who also refused to use his timeouts in a 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.
NBC Sports

Bucs coach gives odd explanation for not calling key timeout vs. Browns

Todd Bowles' questionable clock management may have cost the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns. The Browns scored a game-tying touchdown with 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but that left plenty of time for Tom Brady and the Bucs to march down the field. The ex-New England Patriots quarterback has led an NFL record 55 game-winning drives in his career and the Bucs had all three of their timeouts at their disposal, so getting into field-goal range was a strong possibility.
FOX Sports

Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Full highlights of Bucs' OT loss vs. Browns

Despite riding a two-game winning streak, and having an extra week to prepare during the bye, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell 23-17 to the Cleveland Browns in overtime Sunday. Tampa Bay let a late 17-10 lead slip away in the final moments of regulation, then failed to score in overtime before allowing Cleveland’s game-winning drive.
ClutchPoints

Even a skunk in stands can’t sully the Browns’ Week 12 win over the Buccaneers

For the first two-thirds of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cleveland Browns sort of stunk. Sure, they put up points on their first two drives of the game, scoring a touchdown off of a Nick Chubb run and then a 51-yard field goal off the leg of Cade York, but unfortunately, the offense dried up in a big way after that, going punt, missed field goal, and interception to finish out the first half then delivering fans a steady string of punts before a huge touchdown catch by David Njoku on the penultimate drive of the game sent things into overtime.
