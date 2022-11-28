ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABCNY

Thanksgiving Travel: Millions returning home from holiday festivities

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15EFc7_0jPJLUVh00

Millions are hitting the roads and taking to the skies as they return home from their Thanksgiving festivities.

Airports are warning passengers to expect delays after airlines cancelled thousands of flights across the nation on Saturday. So far - that has not been the case.

Most of the cancellations are into or out of the United States and nearly 90 percent are foreign airlines because of issues in other countries.

MORE NEWS | Shop small businesses in NYC holiday markets

NYC shoppers are back in force in stores and at holiday markets. Mike Marza reports.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

When To Book Holiday Travel

Most travelers want to get the best price possible on airfare, especially during the holidays. But how do we go about doing that? One way to make sure you get the best flight deals is by setting airfare alerts, according to Melanie Lieberman, Senior Global Features Editor at The Points Guy. The alerts notify you when pricing for flights for your route drop, so you can snag your tickets then.
TheStreet

Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder to Fly

Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

Flying Southwest, Delta or United for the Holidays? Expect Delays

The only thing better than Thanksgiving is going back home after digesting too much food and spending too much time with family members that you don't really like. If you are traveling on Monday, there are relatively few issues, with nearly 1,400 delays and only 56 cancellations about halfway through the day.
marketplace.org

Frustrated air travelers seek payback from Australian airlines

Airlines in Australia are facing calls from consumer groups to guarantee compensation for flight delays and cancellations. Unlike in other parts of the world, including the United States and the U.K., there are no specific laws compelling carriers to compensate passengers. Major airlines in Australia said they take their responsibilities seriously.
TMZ.com

Flavor Flav Gets Free Southwest Flights, After Spirit Airlines Flare Up

Flavor Flav's beef with Spirit Airlines is making him a hot commodity with a rival carrier -- Southwest Airlines has entered the chat and it comes bearing valuable gifts. Sources close to the rap icon/reality TV star tell TMZ ... Flav and his camp were contacted by a Southwest honcho after they got wind of his Las Vegas airport rant after missing a Spirit flight.
Money

Delta Comfort Plus: Tips Before You Book

As one of the world’s leading commercial carriers in terms of fleet size, passengers flown, and destinations serviced, Delta Airlines is able to offer its customers a wide range of options to upgrade flights and access additional travel perks. One such experience is Delta Comfort Plus, an affordable way...
dallasexpress.com

Christmas Air Travel Will Come at Quite the Cost

Anxious to reconnect with family over the Christmas season? Hopper, a travel booking site, estimates that fliers will spend an average of $463 for round-trip domestic flights — a 39% increase from last year, with prices expected to reach their highest point in the last five years. And prices may increase even more as the holiday season inches closer.
newsnationnow.com

Delays, weather, unruly passengers snarl post-holiday travel

MIAMI (NewsNation) — As the Thanksgiving holiday weekend concludes, travelers are trying to get home after thousands of flights were delayed and hundreds more canceled. Although Thanksgiving holiday travel trends were a little different this year, with more people being able to work remotely, air travel was still near pre-pandemic levels and not without complications.
ARKANSAS STATE
localpassportfamily.com

The Best Holiday Air Travel Tips with Kids from a Mom of 6

Will you be flying this holiday season? It can definitely get busy and stressful no matter how many times you’ve done it before. After flying with our 6 kiddos countless times, we’e found that following these holiday air travel tips helps us have the smoothest experience possible. Keep...
aircargonews.net

American Airlines Cargo looks to an expanded transatlantic network

American Airlines Cargo is hoping to benefit from the addition of two new origins to its transatlantic winter network. The cargo business said that during this year’s winter season it will be able to offer direct capacity from 11 European cities and 11 US destinations – two more than last year – with 35 daily flights.
Robb Report

Accor’s Luxe Orient Express Train Just Unveiled the Interior of Its Next Presidential Suite

Last month, Accor announced plans for a luxurious new Orient Express. Now it’s giving the world a look at the train’s crown jewel. The French hospitality group just unveiled the interiors of the locomotive’s prized Presidential Suite ahead of an immersive experience at Design Miami this week. It’s a lodging that’s steeped in history, too. For the unversed, Accor has decided to repurpose 17 historic carriages from the first Orient Express trains that Georges Nagelmackers launched in the late 1800s for the new locomotive. Orient Express 2.0, which is set to debut in 2025, has been entirely reimagined by French architect...
MIAMI, FL
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
130K+
Followers
15K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy