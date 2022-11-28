Thanksgiving Travel: Millions returning home from holiday festivities
Millions are hitting the roads and taking to the skies as they return home from their Thanksgiving festivities. Airports are warning passengers to expect delays after airlines cancelled thousands of flights across the nation on Saturday. So far - that has not been the case. Most of the cancellations are into or out of the United States and nearly 90 percent are foreign airlines because of issues in other countries. MORE NEWS | Shop small businesses in NYC holiday markets
NYC shoppers are back in force in stores and at holiday markets. Mike Marza reports.---------- * More Queens news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts * Follow us on YouTube
