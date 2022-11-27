Police: 28-year-old man raped 2 women in Castle Hill

A man was arrested for allegedly raping two women in the Bronx.

Police say 28-year-old Dashawn Williams has been charged with two counts of rape and two menacing charges for raping a 25-year-old woman in Castle Hill in September.



They also say Williams raped a 26-year-old woman earlier this month at the same location.



In both incidents, police say Williams responded to an online post, pulled out a knife to threaten both victims and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.



