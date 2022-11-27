ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

The Week Ahead: Basketball teams set for 3 games, bowling programs open season

By Kyle Pillar
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago
Sophomore Garret Mabe and the bowling teams will start their seasons on Thursday. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — Another full week of high school basketball is set for Richmond Senior High School, and the bowling program will also begin its season.

Boys’ basketball looking to build on strong start

The Richmond boys’ basketball team is 3-1 through its first four games and has another three-game week scheduled, all against non-conference opponents.

Up first will be a home game on Tuesday against Northern Guilford High School (1-0), a team the Raiders defeated late in the fourth quarter last season. That will be followed by an away game at Purnell Swett High School (0-2) on Wednesday, as the Raiders look to take the season sweep.

Richmond will close the week with a home game against Uwharrie Charter Academy (1-1) on Friday. A season ago, the Raiders edged the Eagles in overtime. All three games are set for 7:30 p.m.

In junior varsity action, the JV Raiders (1-0) will return to play on Wednesday and Friday, starting both games at 4:30 p.m.

Girls’ basketball seeks first win

Starting the season with three consecutive losses, the Richmond girls’ basketball team will get three more chances to even its record.

Mirroring the boys’ schedule, the Lady Raiders will also host Northern Guilford (1-0) and Uwharrie Charter (1-1) on Tuesday and Friday. A road trip on Wednesday will see the team visit Purnell Swett (2-0).

All three games will start at 6 p.m. There is no junior varsity girls’ team this season.

Bowling teams set to kickoff new campaign

Head coach Ralph Butler and the Richmond boys’ and girls’ bowling teams will start their season on Thursday. The two teams will bowl against Southern Lee and Pinecrest at the Sandhills Bowling Center, starting at 4 p.m.

The Lady Raiders return several members of its conference championship-winning team from last winter, and the Raiders will look to build off a fourth-place mark in the conference.

The Richmond Observer will publish a season preview, complete with video interviews, before Thursday’s matches.

The Richmond Observer

SEASON PREVIEW: Mix of experience, newcomers to guide Raiders this winter

ROCKINGHAM — A different look to the Richmond Senior High School boys’ bowling team isn’t deterring the Raiders from wanting to be competitive this winter. A new season of high school bowling begins on Thursday and the Raiders will look to adjust to a modified roster. Losing five multi-year starters to graduation, a few returners and an influx of new talent will guide the team.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

USGA and Sandhills Community College collaborate to provide Greenkeeper Apprenticeship Program in North Carolina

PINEHURST — Building on the recent announcement of Golf House Pinehurst and its commitment to foster a stronger golf community in North Carolina, the USGA has partnered with Sandhills Community College to create the USGA Greenkeeper Apprenticeship Program. The 12-month registered program through ApprenticeshipNC is designed for anyone with...
PINEHURST, NC
The Richmond Observer

HONOR ROLL: Mineral Springs Elementary School

Mineral Springs Elementary School recently announced the names of its Honor Roll students for the first nine weeks. Third Grade (pictured above and named below, from left to right) Grady Archer, Rachel Cooper, Cameron Dawson, Shanelle Martinez Jimenez, Wesley Sampson, Zoe Lopez, Pablo Jimenez. Fourth Grade. Adahy Chaparro Vazquez, Gerardo...
MINERAL SPRINGS, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Carol Reaves Allen

ROCKINGHAM — Carol Reaves Allen, 75, of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at her residence. She was born Oct. 5, 1947, daughter of the late Joseph Aaron Reaves and Jessie Eugenia Ballard Reaves. Carol worked as a registered nurse for many years. She loved gardening and her...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

HONOR ROLL: West Rockingham Elementary School

West Rockingham Elementary recently announced the names of its Honor Roll students for the first nine weeks. Third Grade (pictured above, named below) Aniston Robinson, Dwayne McDonald, Jaydah MolinaCordova, Grover McDonald. Fourth Grade. KatelynSandoval Reyes, Roxana Mendez. Fifth Grade. Sawyer Knight, Brad Allen, Michael VanegasAguirre. A/B HONOR ROLL. Third Grade:...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

HONOR ROLL – Cordova Middle School

Cordova Middle School recently announced the names of its Honor Roll students for the first nine weeks. A Honor Roll students are pictured above and named below, from left to right. Back Row: Jennifer Diaz Silva, Michael Gibson, Masey McLaughlin, River Melton, Hailey Wiggins. Third Row: Shamakh Alshaif, Luis Carrillo,...
CORDOVA, NC
The Richmond Observer

HONOR ROLL: Ellerbe Middle School

East Rockingham Elementary recently announced the names of its Honor Roll students for the first nine weeks. Eighth Grade (pictured above, named below, from left to right) Front Row: Adrian Zamora Sanchez, Cole Lambeth, Natalie Hudson. Second Row: Madyson Cloninger, Kenley Smith, Lillian Hill, Emma Monroe, Zoe’ Issac. Not...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Barbara Ann Wheeler Billingsley

Hamlet – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Barbara Ann Wheeler Billingsley, our loving and devoted Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched. She was a blessing to this world and will be deeply missed by many. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on the 24th of November at the age of 88. She was born in Hamlet, NC to Vance Leroy Wheeler and Ruby Huggins Wheeler on March 25th, 1934.
HAMLET, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County man wins $100,000 from scratch-off ticket

LINDEN, N.C. (WNCN) — An ordinary day turned into a lucky one when a Cumberland County man won $100,000 from a scratch-off ticket. Michael Martin of Linden bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won the $100,000 prize. Martin purchased his Fabulous Fortune winning ticket from Tiger Mart on North...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle Police Reports – Nov. 19-20, 2022

Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. Jordan Reece Hiatt (W M, 30) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny (M), at 781 Leonard Av, Albemarle, on 11/19/2022. Whitney Ashley Ball (W F, 32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 126 S Third St, Albemarle, on 11/20/2022. Tyreek Daquan...
ALBEMARLE, NC
