The Week Ahead: Basketball teams set for 3 games, bowling programs open season

Sophomore Garret Mabe and the bowling teams will start their seasons on Thursday. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — Another full week of high school basketball is set for Richmond Senior High School, and the bowling program will also begin its season.

Boys’ basketball looking to build on strong start

The Richmond boys’ basketball team is 3-1 through its first four games and has another three-game week scheduled, all against non-conference opponents.

Up first will be a home game on Tuesday against Northern Guilford High School (1-0), a team the Raiders defeated late in the fourth quarter last season. That will be followed by an away game at Purnell Swett High School (0-2) on Wednesday, as the Raiders look to take the season sweep.

Richmond will close the week with a home game against Uwharrie Charter Academy (1-1) on Friday. A season ago, the Raiders edged the Eagles in overtime. All three games are set for 7:30 p.m.

In junior varsity action, the JV Raiders (1-0) will return to play on Wednesday and Friday, starting both games at 4:30 p.m.

Girls’ basketball seeks first win

Starting the season with three consecutive losses, the Richmond girls’ basketball team will get three more chances to even its record.

Mirroring the boys’ schedule, the Lady Raiders will also host Northern Guilford (1-0) and Uwharrie Charter (1-1) on Tuesday and Friday. A road trip on Wednesday will see the team visit Purnell Swett (2-0).

All three games will start at 6 p.m. There is no junior varsity girls’ team this season.

Bowling teams set to kickoff new campaign

Head coach Ralph Butler and the Richmond boys’ and girls’ bowling teams will start their season on Thursday. The two teams will bowl against Southern Lee and Pinecrest at the Sandhills Bowling Center, starting at 4 p.m.

The Lady Raiders return several members of its conference championship-winning team from last winter, and the Raiders will look to build off a fourth-place mark in the conference.

The Richmond Observer will publish a season preview, complete with video interviews, before Thursday’s matches.