FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman missing in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing from North Lauderdale. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Talitha Folkes was last seen in the area of the 7800 block of West McNab Road, at around 8 p.m., Thursday.
cbs12.com
19-year-old ex-con after his most recent arrest: 'I'm going to be gone for years'
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Criminal charges can follow simple traffic infractions such as seatbelt violations. In this case, it was driving a car with window tint that was allegedly too dark. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote about “conducting proactive patrol in the area of I-95...
cbs12.com
Deputies: Man arrested after hitting wall and leaving scene in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A section of a wall is missing following a hit-and-run crash in Martin County. Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 2, Daniel L.B. Cole, 23, crashed through a section of a wall on Green River Parkway. Cole told police he...
cbs12.com
Man dead after walking away from hospital near Palm Beach Central High School
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after walking away from a local hospital on Thursday, Dec. 1. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call around 6:46 a.m. about an unresponsive man on the corner of Forest Hill Boulevard and Lyons Road in the Village of Wellington.
cbs12.com
Arrest in deadly Hobe Sound stabbing made in Jacksonville, by K-9 officer
HOBE SOUND, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspect in Saturday's deadly stabbing in Hobe Sound was arrested about 300 miles from the crime scene, thanks to several agencies and a police dog. Jared Alexander Diaz, 30, had been wanted for the death of Robert Tyler Meadows, who was stabbed in...
cbs12.com
Deputies: Man gets out of car at red light and collapses with car still in drive
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — An unusual incident happened at a red light in Boca Raton. Early this afternoon, PBSO received reports of a vehicle stopped at a stop light on Glades Road. Witnesses told deputies that the driver stepped out of his vehicle and collapsed in the roadway...
WSVN-TV
Preschool teacher passes away in hospital following I-95 shooting, police still searching for gunman
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was shot while driving on Interstate 95 was pronounced dead at the hospital, Wednesday. According to a GoFundMe page set up in her honor, which describes the details and circumstances of the shooting, the victim is said to be a young teacher and has passed away from her injuries.
wflx.com
'He is our everything:' Family of man burned in I-95 crash asks for support
The wife and daughter of an Uber driver who was badly burned in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 said they desperately need the community's support. The sound of sirens coming and going is routine for the Molina family as they walk outside the Ryder Trauma Center in Miami for a cup of coffee.
cbs12.com
Girl wounded in accidental shooting at deputy's home
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A young girl is recovering on the Treasure Coast after police say an off-duty deputy accidentally shot the child inside his own home. We are learning more about what the deputy was doing in the hours leading up to the accident that may have played a role.
cw34.com
73-year-old woman hits, kills motorcyclist with car, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist died after he was struck by a car in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a crash that occurred on Nov. 17. At around 1 p.m. dispatch received a call about a crash on West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.
Road ranger discovered woman’s body on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park
A state road ranger’s nightly patrol led to the discovery of a woman’s body on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park on Thursday, and Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the death. The Florida Department of Transportation ranger found the woman’s body lying next to a vehicle shortly after midnight near Oakland Park Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Office said. First responders met ...
cbs12.com
Dumpster fire lit up the night, west of Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Trash and fire don't mix well and a lot of people saw that firsthand. Thursday night, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were busy putting out a construction dumpster fire. It happened in west of Lake Worth on Jumping Way. That's south of Lake...
Wrong-way crash in Lake Worth Beach leaves 1 dead
The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach have reopened following a deadly wrong-way crash early Friday.
cw34.com
Woman killed after being shot by stray bullet, police identify person responsible
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after being shot by an unintended bullet. On Nov. 25th, around 7 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to 18 NW 1st Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, two adult victims were found:...
cbs12.com
Sheriff's office searching for missing man in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who disappeared in West Palm Beach. Investigators say 24-year-old Marquise Allen was last seen near 3228 Gun Club Road last Tuesday, Nov. 22. He was reported missing on Friday, Nov. 25. Allen...
cbs12.com
Knife attack averted, hot oil splash wasn't in fight over 'using the bathroom,' police say
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight last Saturday at a home in Riviera Beach led to some serious injuries and a woman under arrest. Police said they were called to a domestic dispute and found it was "about using the bathroom." Elaine Kelly, 52, had been living there...
WSVN-TV
BSO end search for 33-year-old woman in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has ended its search for a 33-year-old woman missing in Tamarac. Laqunenil Iverson was located by police, Wednesday morning. She had been last seen on Saturday near the 8100 block of Northwest 74th Terrace. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
Probe underway after man shot in Lauderhill
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot early Thursday in Lauderhill, authorities said.Police were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to 5580 W. Oakland Park Blvd. after receiving an anonymous call about a shooting inside a vehicle.When first responders arrived, they found the man, who was taken for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, authorities said.Based on a description from an anonymous caller, a patrol officer stopped another vehicle that could possibly be linked to the incident and detained a man inside that vehicle. Police have not said how the second man may be linked to the shooting, if the two men knew each other or what may have led to the gunfire.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department.
Body found next to car on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park
A body was found next to a vehicle on Interstate 95 early Thursday morning, shutting down a portion of the highway for several hours. About 12:15 a.m., a caller reported a body next to a vehicle on I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene, where they met with Florida Highway Patrol troopers. All southbound lanes of ...
cbs12.com
Two women wanted for distraction theft at Trader Joe's
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need help identifying two women they say distracted a shopper, stealing her wallet. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the two women entered a Trader Joe's off of State Road 7 on Nov. 20. While they were inside, they somehow distracted the victim resulting in the victim’s wallet being snatched from her purse.
