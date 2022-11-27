ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

Search underway for woman missing in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing from North Lauderdale. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Talitha Folkes was last seen in the area of the 7800 block of West McNab Road, at around 8 p.m., Thursday.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

Girl wounded in accidental shooting at deputy's home

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A young girl is recovering on the Treasure Coast after police say an off-duty deputy accidentally shot the child inside his own home. We are learning more about what the deputy was doing in the hours leading up to the accident that may have played a role.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

73-year-old woman hits, kills motorcyclist with car, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist died after he was struck by a car in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a crash that occurred on Nov. 17. At around 1 p.m. dispatch received a call about a crash on West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Road ranger discovered woman’s body on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park

A state road ranger’s nightly patrol led to the discovery of a woman’s body on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park on Thursday, and Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the death. The Florida Department of Transportation ranger found the woman’s body lying next to a vehicle shortly after midnight near Oakland Park Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Office said. First responders met ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
cbs12.com

Dumpster fire lit up the night, west of Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Trash and fire don't mix well and a lot of people saw that firsthand. Thursday night, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were busy putting out a construction dumpster fire. It happened in west of Lake Worth on Jumping Way. That's south of Lake...
LAKE WORTH, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO end search for 33-year-old woman in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has ended its search for a 33-year-old woman missing in Tamarac. Laqunenil Iverson was located by police, Wednesday morning. She had been last seen on Saturday near the 8100 block of Northwest 74th Terrace. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Probe underway after man shot in Lauderhill

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot early Thursday in Lauderhill, authorities said.Police were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to 5580 W. Oakland Park Blvd. after receiving an anonymous call about a shooting inside a vehicle.When first responders arrived, they found the man, who was taken for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, authorities said.Based on a description from an anonymous caller, a patrol officer stopped another vehicle that could possibly be linked to the incident and detained a man inside that vehicle. Police have not said how the second man may be linked to the shooting, if the two men knew each other or what may have led to the gunfire.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Body found next to car on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park

A body was found next to a vehicle on Interstate 95 early Thursday morning, shutting down a portion of the highway for several hours. About 12:15 a.m., a caller reported a body next to a vehicle on I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene, where they met with Florida Highway Patrol troopers. All southbound lanes of ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
cbs12.com

Two women wanted for distraction theft at Trader Joe's

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need help identifying two women they say distracted a shopper, stealing her wallet. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the two women entered a Trader Joe's off of State Road 7 on Nov. 20. While they were inside, they somehow distracted the victim resulting in the victim’s wallet being snatched from her purse.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

