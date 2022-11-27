ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 13

By Mo Castillo, Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are two options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 13.

Isaiah McKenzie, WR, Buffalo Bills (33 percent rostered)

You may be surprised to learn that, in the Bills' 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, Buffalo's leading receiver was none other than Isaiah McKenzie. The slot receiver converted 10 targets (second on the team behind Stefon Diggs' 15) into six catches, 96 yards and a touchdown. He also had two rush attempts.

We know that the Josh Allen-Diggs connection won't be hindered, and Gabe Davis has proven himself a big-play threat, but McKenzie's performance in Week 12 was interesting when you consider that Allen has been dealing with an elbow injury. It's possible that Allen is compensating while healing and throwing more short and intermediate passes — which is where McKenzie can excel.

The Bills have some important divisional games coming up, meaning all hands on deck. McKenzie represents a high-upside FLEX play in any league with points tied to receptions.

JaMycal Hasty, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (3 percent rostered)

Jaguars starting running back Travis Etienne left the game against the Baltimore Ravens with a foot injury. While he returned to the sideline, he found himself watching as Hasty showed out. Hasty rushed 12 times for 28 yards, but his biggest impact came in the passing game.

Hasty converted all four of his targets into 66 yards and a touchdown. It remains to be seen if Etienne will need to miss time, but regardless, it's stashing season. Viable, talented backup running backs should be rostered in virtually every league for moments like these. Hasty appears to be one of them at this point — and he's barely rostered. Go get him.

