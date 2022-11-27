NORTH MANCHESTER, IN- The North Manchester Center for History invites you to our third annual Market at the Museum. The Market runs November 29-December 10. Shoppers have an opportunity to see local artists and vendors displaying their wares within the museum’s exhibit area. A wide variety of items including jewelry, pottery, sculpture, fine art, locally sourced honey / beeswax products and much more, will be available. Your purchases not only support local artisans but a portion of all sales go to the operation of the museum.

