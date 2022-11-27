Read full article on original website
Your News Local
Stephen Allen Anderson
Stephen Allen Anderson, 82, of rural Urbana, Indiana, died at 4:40 pm, Saturday, November 26, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 11, 1940, in Marion, Indiana, to Clarence Melvin and Dorothy Mae (Garber) Anderson. Steve was a 1958 graduate of Lagro High School, and served four years...
Your News Local
Susan Ogan
Susan Ogan, 80, a lifetime resident of Wabash, Indiana passed away at 9:13 a.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Parkview Noble Kendallville, Indiana. She was born to Charles Edward and Phyllis (Sampson) Vrooman on April 1, 1942, in Wabash, Indiana. Susan was a graduate of 1960 Wabash High School....
Your News Local
Betty Louise Schaaf
Betty Louise Schaaf, 88, of Marion, passed away at 2:26 am on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Marion on Saturday, June 30, 1934, to Wallace and Ruby (Kierstead) McDaniel. She married her soulmate and best friend, Robert Schaaf, and he preceded her in death.
Your News Local
Sharon Lee Jones
Sharon Lee Jones, 82, Wabash, formerly of Marion, passed away at 11:52 am on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at The Waters of Wabash. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on December 8, 1939, to William and Ella Mae (Deaton) Kinnison. On June 1, 1957, she married John Wayne Jones, II, and he preceded her in death on June 5, 2015.
Your News Local
Ruth Ellen Pace
Ruth Ellen Pace, 98, was born in Geneva, Indiana, on Thursday November 20, 1924. The weather may have been frigid with near zero temperatures, but she warmed the heart of her parents, Rufus and Mary (Binegan) Stauffer, her older brothers, Gene and Hugh Stauffer, and big sister, Jessie (Stauffer) King, all deceased. She attended and graduated from Geneva High School.
Your News Local
Ruth Elizabeth Snider
Ruth Elizabeth Snider, 96, was born at home to Dewey and Mary Wimmer in Hartford City, Indiana, on November 20, 1926. Ruth was the 5th of 13 children, all who have preceded her in death. Ruth was raised and graduated from high school in Hartford City. In 1946, she married...
Your News Local
Grace Ann Whitacre
Grace Ann Whitacre, 90, North Manchester, Indiana, passed away at Peabody Healthcare Center in North Manchester on November 24, 2022. The youngest of seven children, Grace was born on August 23, 1932, in Kokomo, Indiana, to Edgar and Grace (Brewster) Lovelace. During her senior year at Northwestern High School in...
Your News Local
Doris June Ihnen
Doris June Ihnen, 88, Akron, Indiana, passed away at her home on November 22, 2022. The daughter of Ross and Nellie (Culler) Silvius, Doris was born in Dixon, Illinois, on June 24, 1934. After graduating from Morris High School in Morris, Illinois, in 1952, Doris attended Manchester College. On August...
Your News Local
Braunson Shane Nikita Mathias
Braunson Shane Nikita Mathias, received his angel wings on Saturday, November 26, 2022 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Although he was only 14 months old, he left a huge impact on those who loved him so much. He was born on September 10, 2021, the son of...
Your News Local
Construction to begin on Railcar Project in Peru
PERU, IN- Recently, Mike Kuepper, President of the Nickel Plate Trail, was presented with checks totaling over $4,600 for the Railcar Restoration and Relocation Project in Peru. The checks were proceeds from a tenderloin dinner held by Blair Ridge Health Campus and from the October Miami County Train Show and Swap Meet. These funds will be used to lay the track segment needed for the railcars. Construction is scheduled to begin next month.
Your News Local
Eugene H. Kughen
Eugene H. Kughen, 81, Andrews, passed away at 11:42 am on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. He was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, August 26, 1941, to Wesley Glenn Kughen and Ruthadele (Small) Kughen-Yount. On June 10, 1961, he married Pamela McKee, and she survives.
Your News Local
Third annual Market at the Museum in North Manchester going on now
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN- The North Manchester Center for History invites you to our third annual Market at the Museum. The Market runs November 29-December 10. Shoppers have an opportunity to see local artists and vendors displaying their wares within the museum’s exhibit area. A wide variety of items including jewelry, pottery, sculpture, fine art, locally sourced honey / beeswax products and much more, will be available. Your purchases not only support local artisans but a portion of all sales go to the operation of the museum.
Your News Local
Enjoy Family-Friendly Seasonal Favorites at the Ford Theater
WABASH, IN– Whether you’re making new traditions or enjoying old ones, celebrate the holidays with live entertainment at the Honeywell Center’s Ford Theater. Favorite performances include the Midtown Men Holiday Hits on Friday, December 9; the Sidewalk Prophets Great Big Family Christmas on Saturday, December 10; A Charlie Brown Christmas on Thursday, December 15; Mannheim Steamroller Christmas on Sunday, December 18; and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Pops on Tuesday, December 20.
