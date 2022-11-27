ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visit Oceanside Welcomes New Team Members as Destination Recovery Outpaces Predictions

Oceanside, Calif.- November 29, 2022— With tourism in Oceanside quickly returning to pre-pandemic levels, Visit Oceanside has expanded its team to ensure it keeps pace with the destination’s exciting evolution into one of SoCal’s most enticing beach destinations. Joining the organization are Tyler Garcia as vice president of business and brand development and Shae Geary as director of communications.
OCEANSIDE, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Vista, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Vista California. Located in northern San Diego County, Vista California is a vibrant city. This community offers a rich cultural scene, including a range of theaters. The Broadway Theater on East Broadway is one of Vista’s most popular live entertainment venues. Vista also...
VISTA, CA
beckersasc.com

UCSD accused of ignoring anesthesiologist's fentanyl abuse

A recent suit was filed against UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest, Calif., accusing an anesthesiologist and Gerard Manecke Jr., MD, former chief of anesthesiology, among others, of not giving a patient enough anesthesia and then falsifying official medical records, the Los Angeles Times reported Nov. 25. Randy Dalo...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

The Toast(ed) of Oceanside

No stranger to the local food scene, longtime restaurateur and part-time La Jolla resident Sami Ladeki recently opened up his 15th dining location, a brunch and dinner concept just steps from the pedestrian walkway to the beach in Oceanside. Ladeki, the force behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza, has launched Toasted Gastrobrunch...
OCEANSIDE, CA
whatnowsandiego.com

Pizza Guys Opens First Location in San Diego

Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant specializing in fresh, pizza creations – is further expanding its California presence by opening its first location in San Diego. The new store is located in Pacific Beach at 1975 Garnet Avenue, Suite B and was opened by local entrepreneur Behzad Kazemi on November 17. The brand hopes to open more locations in the area in the near future.
SAN DIEGO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

The Best San Diego Hikes for Non-Hikers

There’s a reason why hiking has soared in popularity in recent years. A nice hike isn‘t just a lovely day in the great outdoors, it can also be a great way to stay in shape. And with New Year’s resolutions looming on the horizon, hiking is poised to be more popular than ever.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego's Galapagos Grandma Celebrates 138th Birthday

The tale is as old as time... Who won the race? Slow and steady like the tortoise or speedy like the hare? This San Diego resident may not have been fast, but she won by outliving the average hare by over 130 years. One of the oldest members of the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Point Loma Preschool Abruptly Shuts Down

SAN DIEGO - A Point Loma Pre-school and Day Care Center abruptly closes its doors. The Honey Bear Daycare and Child Care Center in Point Loma is no more. After 55 years, the center locked up the gates for the final time right before Thanksgiving. "The fact that the teachers...
SAN DIEGO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

27 Perfect Things to Do in San Diego Alone (2022)

SoCal’s second-largest city is home to gorgeous beaches, fascinating museums, diverse culture, and plenty of delicious eats. Whether you’re in San Diego for a solo vacation, a business trip, a tour of the university, or just passing through on the way to another destination, you’re going to want to make the most of your time in this sunny city!
SAN DIEGO, CA

