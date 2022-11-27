Read full article on original website
Final chance for San Diego homeowners to apply for earthquake grant
Homeowners in San Diego have one last chance to apply for an earthquake grant to protect their homes, said a spokesperson for the California Earthquake Authority on Tuesday.
Train service from San Diego to Los Angeles could be disrupted into the new year
Emergency work on the railroad in San Clemente will take longer than initially expected. Amtrack and Metrolink remain suspended through Orange County.
northcountydailystar.com
Visit Oceanside Welcomes New Team Members as Destination Recovery Outpaces Predictions
Oceanside, Calif.- November 29, 2022— With tourism in Oceanside quickly returning to pre-pandemic levels, Visit Oceanside has expanded its team to ensure it keeps pace with the destination’s exciting evolution into one of SoCal’s most enticing beach destinations. Joining the organization are Tyler Garcia as vice president of business and brand development and Shae Geary as director of communications.
nomadlawyer.org
Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Vista, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Vista California. Located in northern San Diego County, Vista California is a vibrant city. This community offers a rich cultural scene, including a range of theaters. The Broadway Theater on East Broadway is one of Vista’s most popular live entertainment venues. Vista also...
beckersasc.com
UCSD accused of ignoring anesthesiologist's fentanyl abuse
A recent suit was filed against UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest, Calif., accusing an anesthesiologist and Gerard Manecke Jr., MD, former chief of anesthesiology, among others, of not giving a patient enough anesthesia and then falsifying official medical records, the Los Angeles Times reported Nov. 25. Randy Dalo...
When San Diego Will Start Charging Everyone for Trash
San Diegans agreed this election cycle that the city should be able to charge everyone for trash collection. While the city could impose it as soon as a 12-month cost of service study is complete, it’ll likely take a lot longer. Recall that until Measure B passed this month,...
San Diego Business Journal
The Toast(ed) of Oceanside
No stranger to the local food scene, longtime restaurateur and part-time La Jolla resident Sami Ladeki recently opened up his 15th dining location, a brunch and dinner concept just steps from the pedestrian walkway to the beach in Oceanside. Ladeki, the force behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza, has launched Toasted Gastrobrunch...
Compost bins rolling out in San Diego
Green waste bins are being prepared to be rolled out to homes across the city of San Diego as the Department of Environmental services starts up their green waste program.
Drug use, homelessness, and crime: Ocean Beach community said area is on brink of disaster
SAN DIEGO — After CBS 8 aired a story about an Ocean Beach nurse anesthetist who was attacked leaving an OB restaurant, many people started posting their Ocean Beach experiences online. Stories of getting assaulted, threatened, peeping Toms, and harassed. We called San Diego Police to find out why...
whatnowsandiego.com
Pizza Guys Opens First Location in San Diego
Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant specializing in fresh, pizza creations – is further expanding its California presence by opening its first location in San Diego. The new store is located in Pacific Beach at 1975 Garnet Avenue, Suite B and was opened by local entrepreneur Behzad Kazemi on November 17. The brand hopes to open more locations in the area in the near future.
cohaitungchi.com
The Best San Diego Hikes for Non-Hikers
There’s a reason why hiking has soared in popularity in recent years. A nice hike isn‘t just a lovely day in the great outdoors, it can also be a great way to stay in shape. And with New Year’s resolutions looming on the horizon, hiking is poised to be more popular than ever.
Covid Killed Half as Many San Diegans During Year Two of the Pandemic, But More Young People
This story is part of our reporting series, “Covid Year Two: After the Vaccine.” See the full series here. It’s not exactly surprising: The number of deaths related to Covid-19 dropped by almost half during the second year of the pandemic in San Diego County, after vaccines became widely available to the general public.
Business Roundup: Some La Jolla restaurants to close while new ones emerge along with other establishments
Truluck's, Great Maple and Herringbone are bidding farewell.
Chula Vista Mayor Casillas Salas will deliver final State of City address Tuesday night
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — After two terms in office, Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas will deliver her final State of the City address at city hall Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. Tuesday morning she told CBS 8 this moment brings mixed feelings. She said she’s proud of all...
NBC San Diego
San Diego's Galapagos Grandma Celebrates 138th Birthday
The tale is as old as time... Who won the race? Slow and steady like the tortoise or speedy like the hare? This San Diego resident may not have been fast, but she won by outliving the average hare by over 130 years. One of the oldest members of the...
iheart.com
Point Loma Preschool Abruptly Shuts Down
SAN DIEGO - A Point Loma Pre-school and Day Care Center abruptly closes its doors. The Honey Bear Daycare and Child Care Center in Point Loma is no more. After 55 years, the center locked up the gates for the final time right before Thanksgiving. "The fact that the teachers...
NBC San Diego
San Diego to Release 250 Million Gallons of Water from Hodges Reservoir Into Nearby River
The city will release around 250 million gallons of water from Hodges Reservoir into the San Dieguito River over a two-day period starting Monday. The water release, using valves in Hodges Dam, will begin Monday and is intended to reduce the reservoir's elevation by around two feet to 275 feet, according to the city.
San Diego mayor signs order cracking down on fentanyl sales, trafficking
Mayor Todd Gloria Tuesday signed an executive order to address the illicit fentanyl crisis in the city by strengthening and prioritizing law enforcement for crimes related to the sale of the drug.
San Diego County has over $1M in unclaimed cash
SAN DIEGO — Just in time for the holidays, the San Diego Tax Collector is trying to play Santa and he's hoping to return more than $1,000,000 to San Diegans. It's your money, but you have to claim it and the deadline is Nov. 30. Nestor Vargas found out...
cohaitungchi.com
27 Perfect Things to Do in San Diego Alone (2022)
SoCal’s second-largest city is home to gorgeous beaches, fascinating museums, diverse culture, and plenty of delicious eats. Whether you’re in San Diego for a solo vacation, a business trip, a tour of the university, or just passing through on the way to another destination, you’re going to want to make the most of your time in this sunny city!
