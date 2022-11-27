ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killington, VT

Holdener's wait for a slalom victory is finally over

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ifbR_0jPJKZkH00

KILLINGTON, Vt. — (AP) — Wendy Holdener’s lengthy wait for a slalom victory came to an end on Sunday although the Swiss skier had to share top spot with Anna Swenn Larsson.

Mikaela Shiffrin was bidding for a sixth straight win in Killington, Vermont, and the American was fastest in the first run but finished fifth, 0.59 seconds behind the winning duo.

It was Holdener’s first slalom win after finishing 30 times on the podium for the unwanted record of most World Cup podium finishes without a win in the discipline.

“It does taste sweet, but in an hour or two it will be even more crazy,” the 29-year-old Holdener said. “I love skiing, and I try to never forget to have fun, because I had years where it was not that easy. I didn’t always have fun ski racing. So I’m happy that I’m skiing good and I can fight for wins.

“I was thinking maybe we have a chance, because it’s not that easy to ski, it’s a little bit bumpy. I fought really hard for this one.”

It was a first individual World Cup success for the 31-year-old Swenn Larsson of Sweden.

“I am so happy. I have a lot of emotions, it is a dream come true,” she said. “I fought really hard for this one, I’ve been fighting for it my whole life.

“I am proud. To beat Mikaela — I didn’t do it many times in my life. She is an inspiration, she is the best skier, so it feels amazing.”

Holdener had finished the first run 0.21 seconds behind Shiffrin. When Holdener crossed the line to find she had exactly matched Swenn Larsson's combined time of 1 minute, 42.97 seconds, both skiers appeared shocked and delighted.

They then had to wait for Shiffrin, the overall World Cup champion, who was favorite to claim another win in Killington.

Shiffrin had won all five World Cup slaloms held there and also emerged victorious in the two season-opening slalom races last weekend to take her tally to 49 wins in the discipline.

Despite being cheered on by a passionate crowd, Shiffrin had a disappointing second run after losing time on the lower half of the course. She nevertheless was beaming as she embraced Holdener and Swenn Larsson, who had been clutching each other as they watched Shiffrin ski.

"I fought. I think some spots I got a little bit off my timing, but I was pushing, and that’s slalom,” Shiffrin said. “Wendy and Anna they finally got their first win and it’s a tie. It’s a pretty special day, actually.”

While Shiffrin hails from Vail, Colorado, she can almost consider Killington a hometown race as she honed her skills nearby at the Burke Mountain Academy as a teenager.

Katharina Truppe of Austria was third — 0.22 behind Holdener and Swenn Larsson — and ahead of Olympic champion and last season’s World Cup slalom winner Petra Vlhová.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wamc.org

Vermont shooting ranges closing for the winter

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will be closing its two public shooting ranges for the winter. The Hammond Cove public shooting range in Hartland will close December 12 and the West Mountain Wildlife Management Area public shooting range will close on December 14. The Hammond Cove range has a...
HARTLAND, VT
WCAX

Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore sauce

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood. “My mom had six kids and we just were so fascinated with the smells, the aroma,...
VERMONT STATE
rpiathletics.com

Watson Stands Strong in Win Over Vermont

TROY, N.Y. - Down a man for nearly the whole second half of the final period, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) sophomore goaltender Jack Watson kept the puck out of the net and put up a season-high 41 saves in a 2-1 victory over the University of Vermont at the Houston Field House in non-league action.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Randy Quaid Buys a Home on Randy Lane in Burlington

Actor Randy Quaid has purchased a home in Burlington — on Randy Lane, no less. Best known for playing Cousin Eddie in National Lampoon's Vacation movies, Quaid and his wife, Evi, bought the single-family New North End home in late August. Vermont Federal Credit Union is financing a 30-year, $280,725 mortgage for the couple, property records show.
BURLINGTON, VT
cuse.com

Syracuse and Vermont Set for NCAA Championship Quarterfinal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – For the second time in school history, Syracuse men's soccer will host an NCAA Championship Quarterfinal on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 PM. The Orange take on Vermont for a second time this season. The two programs first met on Sept. 2, as Syracuse drew with the Catamounts on the road.
SYRACUSE, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared

A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
MARLOW, NH
WCAX

South Burlington sees record number of stolen vehicles

Vt. man accused of recklessly firing gun in home appears in court. A Shaftsbury man appeared in court on Monday after police said he recklessly fired a gun inside his home while others-- including a child-- were inside. Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore sauce. Updated: 3 hours ago. Each jar...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
ibrattleboro.com

John Potter Selected as Brattleboro Town Manager

Brattleboro, VT—The Brattleboro Selectboard has chosen John R. Potter as the new Town Manager. Mr. Potter will assume his new responsibilities on December 30, 2022. “On behalf of the Brattleboro Selectboard, I congratulate John Potter on being selected as our new Town Manager” said Ian Goodnow, Selectboard Chair. “We considered many well qualified candidates during our nationwide search. The Selectboard conducted this process with care and diligence, and we are very pleased with the result. We are confident that John Potter has an enthusiasm for good governance and for Brattleboro that he will bring to his new role. We look forward to working with John for the benefit of the people of Brattleboro.”
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

Discover the ‘Smatterings Market’ on Sundays

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you looking to shop smart for the holidays? You’re in luck. For the next two Sundays, “Smatterings Market” will be open at the Burlington Beer Company. They’re doing this in partnership with the Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace. The flea market is filled...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Gasoline prices fall, but more slowly

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are $3.84 per gallon, down 5.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.90/g. Vermont prices are down 5.6 cents from a month ago and are up 51.4 cents from a year ago. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 13.6 cents...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Recounts affirm Orange County sheriff’s race and Rutland-2 house race; others still to come

George Contois, a part-time deputy in the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, will replace Bill Bohnyak, who’s been the sheriff since 2006. Rep. Art Peterson, R-Clarendon, held on following a recount called by challenger Dave Potter, a Democrat. Read the story on VTDigger here: Recounts affirm Orange County sheriff’s race and Rutland-2 house race; others still to come.
ORANGE COUNTY, VT
NECN

Two Found Dead in New London, New Hampshire

Two people were found dead in New London, New Hampshire Tuesday and an investigation is underway. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office described the deaths as "untimely" and said only that the victims are adults. The investigation is ongoing and there is no known risk to the public. Autopsies will...
NEW LONDON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
135K+
Followers
143K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy