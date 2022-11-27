Jones' 22 help Buffalo beat Canisius 86-66

Curtis Jones scored 22 points as Buffalo beat Canisius 86-66 on Sunday night.

Jones also contributed six rebounds and five steals for the Bulls (3-4). Zid Powell added 14 points and five rebounds. Armoni Foster recorded 12 points.

Jamir Moultrie finished with 17 points for the Golden Griffins (2-4). Tahj Staveskie added nine points, seven rebounds and five assists for Canisius. Jordan Henderson finished with nine points.

