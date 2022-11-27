ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Jones' 22 help Buffalo beat Canisius 86-66

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jPJKXyp00

Curtis Jones scored 22 points as Buffalo beat Canisius 86-66 on Sunday night.

Jones also contributed six rebounds and five steals for the Bulls (3-4). Zid Powell added 14 points and five rebounds. Armoni Foster recorded 12 points.

Jamir Moultrie finished with 17 points for the Golden Griffins (2-4). Tahj Staveskie added nine points, seven rebounds and five assists for Canisius. Jordan Henderson finished with nine points.

———

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MountaineerMaven

Mountaineers Pummel Gators

Portland, OR - The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-1) throttled the Florida Gators (4-3) in the final consolation game of the PK85 Legacy Invitational 84-55. Forward Trey Mitchell led all scorers with 17 rebounds while guard Erik Stevenson registered 17 points on an efficient 6-8 shooting from the floor and forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. recorded 13 points on the night.
MORGANTOWN, WV
AllSyracue

Syracuse Struggles Offensively, Falls at #16 Illinois

Syracuse's losing streak is at three after falling 73-44 at #16 Illinois Tuesday night. The Orange struggled mightily on the offensive end all night, wasting a strong defensive outing against one of the highest scoring teams in the country. With the loss, Syracuse falls to 3-4 on the season. Next ...
SYRACUSE, NY
ABC News

ABC News

923K+
Followers
195K+
Post
530M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy